Want the best Gaming build in Genshin Impact to let this dancer leap into the air and plunge attack his way to glory? Of course you do because Gaming is precious and should be protected, and with this guide, he’ll be a force of nature.

Best Gaming Build in Genshin Impact

Gaming is a four-star Pyro claymore unit. However, his playstyle is actually very unique amongst the four-star characters because his main way of dealing damage is using his plunge attacks. Despite being a resident of Liyue, Gaming has a few mechanics in his kit that make him feel a lot more like a character from Fontaine because he not only drains his own health but can also replenish it.

Gaming’s normal attacks are part of his kit you can and will end up using, but it’s worth noting that you don’t have to actually level these up unless you want to because while his damage is mostly from his plunge attacks, you get a special modifier from his elemental skill, and they’re boosted by his elemental burst. Let’s go over the burst first, though.

Gaming’s elemental burst heals himself, which is nice, and also applies Pyro to him and summons a little pet that will attack whenever he uses his elemental skill plunge attack while he’s over 50% of his health. This attack from the pet does do damage, but the far more important thing is that it resets his skill cooldown.

This is where things get fun. Gaming’s elemental skill sends him forward into an enemy and lets him leap up into the sky, and then you can use the attack button to pull off a powerful plunge attack that’s imbued with the Pyro element, making it really good for triggering reactions. He also consumes some HP when doing these, which is why he can heal himself. Along with that, his passive lets him regenerate HP after his elemental skill plunge attack, and he also gets a buff to healing bonus when at low HP and a buff to plunging attack damage when at high HP.

Best Gaming Artifacts in Genshin Impact

Because Gaming consumes and restores his own HP, and because he’s a DPS in general, the best set for his Genshin Impact build is the Marechausse Hunter artifact set, which everyone should be farming until the end of time. At least until a new universal DPS set is released, this set not only boosts normal and charged attack damage but, more importantly, grants up to 36% crit rate as you consume and heal HP. It’s a very silly and overpowered set, but here we are.

If you don’t want him on that, for whatever reason, then you can do well with the Crimson Witch of Flames set, which boosts Pyro damage and also increases the damage of Pyro reactions, with them being boosted even more after using your elemental skill, which you’ll be using a lot with Gaming. This set is also very strong, so if you’re going for a vaporize, overload, or melt team, then this is an excellent shout, too.

In terms of stats, you’ll want fairly standard DPS stats. That means an attack mainstay on your sands, a Pyro damage goblet, and a crit circlet. Aim for at least a 60% crit rate, and you can dump the rest in crit damage. Gaming also has a very potent C6 constellation that boosts the crit rate and crit damage of his plunge attacks, too, which is worth factoring in.

Best Gaming Weapons in Genshin Impact

The final part of the best Gaming build in Genshin Impact involves the weapon options. As Gaming is a main DPS character, while you can use something like Favonius Greatsword here, we wouldn’t recommend it. Instead, Gaming’s best weapon is probably the Beacon of the Reed Sea, which grants a lot of damage and some crit rate to boot. However, you can also get a lot of use out of Serpent Spine if you’re going to be using a character who shields your party, as this weapon boosts damage by a staggering amount.

You can go for pretty much any five-star weapon for Gaming, but if you want a free-to-play option, then the Tidal Shadow is a great shout. This weapon helps with energy regeneration, grants HP as a bonus stat, heals all of your party members, and also gives a big attack buff. It’s a great option for players who don’t want to shell out money on the weapon banner.

And that’s the best Gaming build in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact is available on PlayStation, PC, iOS, and Android.