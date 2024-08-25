How To Find Melon Field Shrine in Black Myth: Wukong

After you escape from the Pagoda Realm, you may encounter the Treasure Hunter, who is looking for a magical melon field in Black Myth: Wukong. Many players may struggle to find this hidden area since the snowfield is quite confusing to explore.

Black Myth: Wukong: Treasure Hunter Quest Guide

Screenshot by The Escapist

You can start the Treasure Hunter side quest in Black Myth: Wukong by rescuing the man from a group of Yaoguai. After escaping from the Pagoda Realm and jumping off the Turtle General, head west toward a large temple on the beach. You’ll know you’re heading in the right direction when you hear a man yelling for help.

After you defeat the group of Cyan Bats, speak with the Treasure Hunter. He won’t tell you to go to the melon field yet, but you will encounter him again in the future. Afterward, just progress the main story until you reach the Towers of Karma Shrine.

Screenshot by The Escapist

After you activate the shrine, turn left and walk for a bit until you find the Treasure Hunter sitting on a rock. He will be shivering and asking for a fire. You will need to equip and use the Ring of Fire spell you received after beating the monkey boss in the previous area.

Once the man is warm, he will tell you he is looking for a melon field. The only hint he gives you is that he saw a small boy jumping off a cliff with a melon in his hands. Since there are a ton of cliffs in this region, you may have difficulties finding the right path.

Black Myth: Wukong: Melon Field Shrine Location

Screenshot by The Escapist

Here are the steps you need to follow to reach the Melon Field Shrine in Black Myth: Wukong:

Teleport to the Forest of Felicity Shrine. Go down the slope to your right and keep heading down. Search for a lake with a small wooden bridge. On the right side of the lake, you’ll find three human enemies. Jump down the ledge and make your way down.

You will find the Melon Field Shrine near the entrance to a massive cave. I highly recommend resting and preparing yourself since you will next enter a boss fight.

How To Beat Green-Capped Martialist

Screenshot by The Escapist

The Treasure Hunter you’ve been helping is actually the Green-Capped Martialist who is intentionally leading you to this hidden melon field. His goal seems to be to test you, and you must defeat him in battle. He is quite a tough boss due to his speed and range. I recommend bringing the Fireproof Mantle so you can have fire immunity for a limited time.

The trickiest move is when the Green-Capped Martialist turns into chakrams that zoom around the arena. Initially, there is only one at a time, but once you reduce his health to half, he will summon two. You can use the A Pluck of Many or Cloudstep spells if you have trouble dodging this move.

Be warned that the boss can also deflect your attacks. When that happens, prepare to dodge since he will teleport and hit you from behind.

After you defeat the Green-Capped Martialist in Black Myth: Wukong, you will meet the immortal who owns the melon field. He will give you the Spell Binder spell, which greatly boosts your attack but prevents you from using other skills.

Black Myth: Wukong is available on PlayStation 5 and PC.

