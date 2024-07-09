How to Get The Thunder Cage in The First Descendant

The Thunder Cage is a monster in The First Descendant, proving to be a suitable option to keep with you throughout the entire game. This is how to get it.

How to Get The Thunder Cage

The good news is that the Thunder Cage just has one group of items to farm. Usually, you need to farm weapon blueprints and then the materials to build them. The Thunder Cage components drop as a reward from missions fully completed, saving you quite a bit of time.

Thunder Cage Polymer Syncytium A 20% chance to drop from the External Reactor mission Rockfall in Sterile Land Thunder Cage Synthetic Fiber A 20% chance to drop from the Kuiper Mine mission Repository in Sterile Land Thunder Cage Nano Tube A 20% chance to drop from the High-powered Jammer mission the Restricted Zone in Sterile Land Thunder Cage Blueprint A 20% chance to drop from the Logistics Facility mission Ironworks in Sterile Land

Once you have all the pieces, you can visit Anais in Albion and ask her to research the weapon for you. This will take four hours and cost 100,000 Gold, and you can then return to her and get your shiny new weapon. This is an SMG that does a lot of damage, but what really sets it apart is its unique ability. When you kill an enemy, you have a chance to do an area-of-effect burst of electrical damage that can kill more. It is great for clearing out mobs.

Now, a couple of important notes. First, that 20% drop chance means that, to hit a probability of 99%, you will need to run each mission about nine times, so there is a bit of farming involved here. You may also want to farm this weapon multiple times. You can use a Workbench’s Enhance Unique Ability option to infuse one Thunder Cage into another, making its unique ability even more powerful. It’s a great way to level up the weapon to keep it relevant in the later game.

You can also use Weapon Level Transmission to make your Level 1 Thunder Cage a much higher level, as it will drop at Level 1 when you make it, which is unlikely to be too helpful at that point. You can then use the Weapon Readjustment option to change the bonus stats if you wish, although I would suggest you wait until hitting Level 100 weapons to do that, as it does cost a lot of resources. We also have a suggestion for the best build to use with the Thunder Cage, and it will give you a great start to the game while also being a good way to invest resources in the long term.

Now that you have the Thunder Cage in The First Descendant, you might want to farm The Divine Punishment, another great option for assault rifle fans.

The First Descendant is available to play now.

