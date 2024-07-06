The Best Thunder Cage Build in The First Descendant

The Thunder Cage is proving to be a very popular weapon in The First Descendant, and for good reason. You get it early and for free, it’s an Ultimate weapon, and it destroys mobs. So, what is the best build for this weapon?

The Best Thunder Cage Build

One of the reasons why this weapon is so popular is that upon killing an enemy, it can proc an electrical surge that damages nearby enemies. This can also set off a chain across enemies if you are lucky. As such, the aim of the game here is to build something to ensure quick kills, leaning into solid base damage and critical stats that cover both the chance of a crit happening and the damage that occurs when it does.

This is also a fantastic weapon for taking out mobs, but if you invest in it, you will find it very useful for boss fights, too. Due to the nature of The First Descendant, focus is key. If you get distracted across a lot of weapons or Descendants, you will quickly run out of resources to do what you want. You will already need to do plenty of Kuiper Shard farming, so there is no need to add to your troubles.

Best Modules to Use

The mods are arranged in what I feel is the best investment order. You will need to farm Kuiper to rank these up, and improving the base damage state of all your similar weapons by investing in the Reinforcement mod is just the best way to go. Then, on the critical stats, and so on.

Rifling Reinforcement – increases overall Firearm ATK. This Firearm ATK stat is also the basis of the damage done by the electrical procs for the Thunder Cage.

Weapon Bonus Stats

Now , the stats to aim for from the four randomly rolled bonuses you can adjust in Weapon Readjustment:

Firearm ATK

Firearm Critical Hit Damage

Firearm Critical Hit Damage

Any additional Element Damage

Weakpoint Damage

Important Notes on Building Weapons

Building weapons in The First Descendant is one of the areas where the game is somewhat unique. There are two main things we need to worry about. The main area most people will think about is the mods that they use, but there are also the affix bonuses that can be changed through the Weapon Readjustment option at a workbench.

What is most important about this is that these bonuses are banded based on the weapon level, and when you first get the weapon, it is level one. When you use Weapon Level Transmission to rank it up, these bonuses do not rank up with it and need to be done separately. It is best to rank the weapon to Level 100 and only THEN think about doing the affix readjustments. The ranges the bonuses can have are bigger at Level 100, so you will definitely want to try and max out what you can get. If you try to upgrade these as you go, then it will take a lot of resources. So, the process goes like this:

Use Weapon Level Transmission to increase the weapon level as you play through the game and rank up.

At level 100, begin using Weapon Readjustment to rank up and change the random rolled bonuses. You can reroll them at any point if you wish. I am just not convinced that it is worth the resources.

You can also increase the effectiveness of the Thunder Cage’s unique ability of the electrical procs. To do this, farm up multiple drops of the weapon, then go to the Workbench and use the Upgrade Unique Ability option. Doing so will make it proc more often, in a wider radius, and do more damage.

Now that you have a good idea on how to build the Thunder Cage over time, it’s time to dive into the missions and start destroying those evil Vulgus.

The First Descendant is available now.

