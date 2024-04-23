Genshin Impact Fatui harbinger Arlecchino posing
Category:
Video Games

Genshin Impact: Arlecchino Release Date Confirmed

Image of Alex Berry
Alex Berry
|
Published: Apr 23, 2024 07:46 am

Genshin Impact is full of interesting characters, many of which become playable over time. Well, the highly anticipated addition of Fatui Harbinger Arlecchino to Genshin Impact has a confirmed release date, and it’s nearly here.

Recommended Videos

Genshin Impact: Arlecchino Release Date Confirmed

Arlecchino looking ready to fight in Genshin Impact.

Everyone loves a bad guy, and I personally love being able to use different kinds of evildoers when it makes sense in a game. While Arlecchino and the rest of the Fatui aren’t all evil, they’re all part of a shadowy and mysterious organization that you frequently clash with throughout Genshin Impact.

Arlecchino is a powerful Fatui Harbinger, and she is featured heavily throughout the storyline of Fontaine. She’s a fascinating character with a striking design, and lucky for all the Genshin Impact players out there, she’ll be available to wish for on the brand new 4.6 limited character banner. This update goes live on April 24, 2024, so it’s nearly upon us. 

Related: Wuthering Waves Could Be a Real Rival for Genshin Impact

You’ll want to be getting your Primo Gems in a row to prepare plenty of wishes for Arlecchino, as she’s shaping up to be one of the most powerful 5-Star Pyro characters in Genshin Impact. She has amazing-looking attack animations with strange glitching style effects. And I’m sure we’ll find out more about why it looks like that in the new story quest featuring her.

Arlecchino is an exciting character with a truly unique kit and playstyle that will feel really fresh to play. If that sounds like something you want to dive into, you can look forward to wishing for her in the Genshin Impact 4.6 update that’s set to release on April 24.

And that’s the confirmed release date for Arlecchino in Genshin Impact.

If you’re interested in more Genshin Impact content, here are the best Itto teams the game has to offer. Genshin Impact is available on PlayStation, PC, iOS, and Android.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to Holster Weapons in Fallout: New Vegas
Fallout: New Vegas Holster
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Holster Weapons in Fallout: New Vegas
Joey Carr Joey Carr Apr 23, 2024
Read Article How to Find Brahmin in Fallout 76
Group of Brahmin in Fallout 76.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Find Brahmin in Fallout 76
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Be NPC or Die  Codes (April 2024)
Be NPC or Die Official Image
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Be NPC or Die  Codes (April 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic Apr 23, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Holster Weapons in Fallout: New Vegas
Fallout: New Vegas Holster
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Holster Weapons in Fallout: New Vegas
Joey Carr Joey Carr Apr 23, 2024
Read Article How to Find Brahmin in Fallout 76
Group of Brahmin in Fallout 76.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Find Brahmin in Fallout 76
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Be NPC or Die  Codes (April 2024)
Be NPC or Die Official Image
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Be NPC or Die  Codes (April 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic Apr 23, 2024
Author
Alex Berry
Alex Berry has been a freelance contributor at The Escapist since January 2023. His coverage ranges from funny takes on the latest games to a whole bunch of guide content on such titles as Honkai: Star Rail, Genshin Impact, and various new games. Alex is a jack of all trades when it comes to games, playing almost every new title that shows promise. From RPGs to shooters, all the way through to sports games, he plays it all, although he does have a soft spot for turn-based RPGs having started out his gaming journey with a copy of Pokémon Red on the original Game Boy. Alex has a master's degree in Business and is fascinated by online game economies, often spending a lot of time finding ways to maximize wealth in these games (but he should really be doing that in real life instead).