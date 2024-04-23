Genshin Impact: Arlecchino Release Date Confirmed

Genshin Impact is full of interesting characters, many of which become playable over time. Well, the highly anticipated addition of Fatui Harbinger Arlecchino to Genshin Impact has a confirmed release date, and it’s nearly here.

Everyone loves a bad guy, and I personally love being able to use different kinds of evildoers when it makes sense in a game. While Arlecchino and the rest of the Fatui aren’t all evil, they’re all part of a shadowy and mysterious organization that you frequently clash with throughout Genshin Impact.

Arlecchino is a powerful Fatui Harbinger, and she is featured heavily throughout the storyline of Fontaine. She’s a fascinating character with a striking design, and lucky for all the Genshin Impact players out there, she’ll be available to wish for on the brand new 4.6 limited character banner. This update goes live on April 24, 2024, so it’s nearly upon us.

You’ll want to be getting your Primo Gems in a row to prepare plenty of wishes for Arlecchino, as she’s shaping up to be one of the most powerful 5-Star Pyro characters in Genshin Impact. She has amazing-looking attack animations with strange glitching style effects. And I’m sure we’ll find out more about why it looks like that in the new story quest featuring her.

Arlecchino is an exciting character with a truly unique kit and playstyle that will feel really fresh to play. If that sounds like something you want to dive into, you can look forward to wishing for her in the Genshin Impact 4.6 update that’s set to release on April 24.

And that’s the confirmed release date for Arlecchino in Genshin Impact.

If you're interested in more Genshin Impact content, here are the best Itto teams the game has to offer. Genshin Impact is available on PlayStation, PC, iOS, and Android.

