Wuthering Waves Could Be a Real Rival for Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has turned the gacha game genre on its head, setting new standards on how these games should look and function. Not many could rival Genshin Impact’s success, but it looks like a new contender is on the horizon – Wuthering Waves.

Near the end of 2020, Genshin Impact was released, quickly gaining a huge global following. Three and a half years since its launch, it still holds strong in terms of players and popularity. Games have seen the success of Genshin Impact and are following in its footsteps, but they seem to be stuck in this titan’s shadow. However, a new gacha game is coming, and it just might be the one to challenge Genshin Impact.

What Is Wuthering Waves?

Image via Kuro Game

Wuthering Waves is an open-world JRPG gacha game developed by Kuro Games, the same developer of Punishing: Gray Raven. It is set to release on May 22, 2024, and has a few closed beta tests under its belt.

It is set in a futuristic post-apocalyptic world that has a balance of sci-fi and fantasy elements. A mysterious catastrophe called the “Lament” swept the world, annihilating most of humanity. After this event, monsters started appearing all around the world. What little is left of humanity eventually adapts to their new world and slowly rebuilds civilization.

The main character is known as the Rover. They awake with no memories and have to explore the world to solve the mystery of their past and help humanity. Players will be able to choose either a male or female protagonist.

Wuthering Waves Gameplay & Mechanics

Wuthering Waves has a complex combat system that many of the beta testers have shown favor of. It features three members in a team that can be switched out, similar to the Genshin Impact team system. However, characters in Wuthering Waves have a special move or ability that automatically triggers every time they are switched out. Each character has an ability that triggers when they enter combat and when they leave, giving them two special abilities. Players can build teams with abilities that have high synergy levels.

There is also the Echo System that replaces Genshin Impact artifacts. Echos are copies of the monsters that can be fought all over the world. Players can collect monster Echos, like Pokémon, and assign them to different characters. Each Echo will have its own ability and stats. Characters will be able to temporarily turn into the main Echo and use their abilities. Players will even be able to collect bosses in the same manner.

The game is open-world with lots to explore. Instead of worrying about stamina keeping players from slowly climbing the terrain, Wuthering Waves allows players to run up walls and mountains. Thanks to this mechanic, traveling on foot becomes a lot less daunting.

Wuthering Waves’ Gacha System

Wuthering Waves‘ gacha system is similar to Genshin Impact‘s. It has its own version of banners with 5-star and 4-star pulls. Unlike Genshin Impact, Wuthering Waves is a little more generous with pulls and the possibility of winning a 5-star character. A 5-star character, or weapon, is guaranteed every 80 pulls. In Genshin Impact, it’s every 90. Furthermore, only 5-star characters can be pulled on a character banner with no chance of pulling a 5-star weapon instead. However, there will be a chance to pull a 4-star weapon on character banners.

For weapon banners, the 5-star weapon showcased on the featured banner is 100% guaranteed as opposed to the 50/50. For the standard weapon banner, players can choose which weapon they want out of a list of 5-star weapons.

Wuthering Waves Just Looks Great

Wuthering Waves‘ graphics look great, and the world looks beautiful. It combines a lot of color with Kuro Game’s signature greyscale tones to create contrasting areas that bring life to the world, just like the combination of sci-fi and fantasy elements it brings in.

The character designs are really fun and detailed. While I’ve heard some people say that all Genshin Impact characters look like they are fifteen or younger, I can at least say there is a clear variety of ages shown within the cast in Wuthering Waves, although it is more apparent in the male cast than the female cast.

Overall, Wuthering Waves seems promising and has accumulated a large following that’s ready to play as soon as the game releases. It has unique mechanics that will make it stand out and a more favorable gacha system that will make it competitive in the gacha game market.

Wuthering Waves releases May 22 on PlayStation, PC, iOS, and Android.

