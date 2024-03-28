The best teams for Acheron in Honkai: Star Rail turn this Nihility character into a one-woman army, which is really all anyone can ask for when building a new character. Aside from being a Galaxy Ranger, Acheron also has some unique mechanics that you’ll want to build around.

Best Acheron Teams in Honkai: Star Rail

Acheron not only excels when paired with units who debuff enemies but basically relies on them. That’s because, unlike most other characters in Honkai: Star Rail, her ultimate doesn’t charge with energy, being instead based on how many debuffs have been applied. That means you’ll nearly always want to pair her with other Nihility characters to have her deal as much damage as possible. This allows for two main team builds:

The first kind of team we’d recommend is one where debuffs are what you’re aiming for. You can pick whoever you like most to serve as either a healer or shield unit, and your remaining two slots should include Silver Wolf, Pela, and/or Welt. You could also swap out one of those other debuffers for Dr Ratio, as he deals follow-up attacks that are also based on debuffs, making him and Acheron very good partners if you want a team with two DPS units.

The other team is based on damage-over-time effects, or DoTs. For this, the ideal would be Kafka, Black Swan, and then a healer or shielder. However, you could also use Sampo, Guinafen, Serval, or Luca to still stack up those debuffs. The key thing here is that everyone will be dealing damage, not just Acheron, making it a fairly potent way to build a team. It’s also fun to use three five-star characters if have both Kafka and Black Swan. However, we think that Kafka is better suited to teams with two other DoT units instead of just one.

Outside of those basic cores, there are really no other team comps in Honkai: Star Rail that go all-in on debuffs, meaning that there are no other teams that really fit Acheron at this time. The advantage of a character with a strong niche like this though, is that every unit that inflicts debuffs that launches from now on will be an addition to Acheron, meaning she’ll only get stronger as new characters are launched. She’s already powerful now though, so don’t worry if you’re committing to getting her.

