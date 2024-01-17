The best Dr. Ratio build in Honkai: Star Rail will help you get the most out of this unusual Imaginary Hunt character. You’ll want to stick with it, too, because even if you’re only going to use the free copy of him that all players received, he’s still absurdly powerful.

Best Dr. Ratio Build in Honkai: Star Rail

The best Dr. Ratio build in Honkai: Star Rail is all about single target damage, but unlike a character like Seele, where it’s a simple matter of just hitting one person a lot, you need to do a little bit of work to get the most out of this genius. A lot of Dr. Ratio’s damage comes from his follow-up attacks, so it’s time to get into his kit and learn how to trigger those. First up is his normal attack, which is a normal attack, but it should deal a chunk of damage, given his role.

His talent is where he shines, allowing him to potentially launch a follow-up attack when he uses his skill. The default chance here is 40%, but for each debuff the target has, that chance is boosted by 20%. Plus, if his skill actually kills an enemy, the follow-up attack can be on a different target, which is a nice bonus. His ultimate ability leaves the target with a status called Wiseman’s Folly, which basically allows Dr. Ratio to follow up attack when other units hit that enemy. As you can see, while single-target focused, the aim here is to get as many follow-up attacks and debuffs on enemies as possible.

Best Dr. Ratio Relics in Honkai: Star Rail

Let’s go over stats first because they’re easier. You’re going to want a lot of crit rate and crit damage, so make sure you’ve got plenty of those in your substats and a main stat of one of them on your body piece. On the boots, you can go for either attack or speed, with it largely depending on whether you’re using buffers that offer one or the other to help keep things balanced.

For the Planar Sphere portion of the best Dr. Ratio build in Honkai: Star Rail, you’ll want Imaginary damage ideally, and for the Link Rope, you’ll want to grab a good attack option. Again, though, substats are really important here, so keep that in mind as you’re building him up. Now then, onto the relic sets themselves, where things aren’t as clear cut.

There’s not a single set that really hammers home what Dr. Ratio does, at least not yet. As such, while you can settle for a four-piece of some sets, your best bet is likely going to be a two-piece set of Wastelander of Banditry Desert to boost his Imaginary damage a bit more and a two-piece set of the Ashblazing Grand Duke relic set, which boosts his follow-up attacks.

For the Planar Ornaments, you’re going to want to use the Inert Salsotto set. This set boosts not only crit rate but also gives a sizeable ultimate and follow-up attack damage bonus once your crit rate is over 50%. If you’re building Dr. Ratio well, his crit rate should be a fair chunk over 50%, so this bonus is always going to be active, meaning you’ll be bolstering the most important part of his kit and dealing more damage.

Best Dr. Ratio Light Cones in Honkai: Star Rail

For his Light Cone, Dr Ratio’s best option is his signature one: Baptism of Pure Thought. This Light Cone grants increased crit damage, more crit damage with debuffs, increased damage, and it allows follow-up attacks to ignore a percentage of the target’s defense. It’s just a profoundly absurd mix of stats that make it impossible to match.

If you don’t want to pull for it, though, then we’d recommend Cruising in the Stellar Sea, which is a five-star Light Cone you can get from Herta’s Store using the currency you earn for maxing out your points in that mode each week. This Light Cone boosts crit rate and increases attack when the user defeats an enemy. You can also just settle for any Hunt Light Cone until you’ve got one of these two, but as Cruising in the Stellar Sea is free, we strongly advise going for that one if you’re not pulling for his signature Light Cone.

And that is the best Dr. Ratio build in Honkai: Star Rail. You can play Honkai: Star Rail on PC, Android, iOS, and PlayStation 5.