Pure Fiction is a new, highly difficult set of stages that will be refreshed regularly in Honkai: Star Rail. In this guide, we’ll be going over how Pure Fiction works and how to beat the event in Honkai: Star Rail.

How to Beat the Pure Fiction Event in Honkai Star Rail

In the Pure Fiction game mode in Honkai: Star Rail, there will be a continuous amount of enemies that will appear. Dealing damage and defeating these enemies earn you points. You’ll need to clear the stages and earn enough points in order to receive Story Stars and Story Rewards. Each phase of Pure Fiction has a different special modifier known as a “Whimsicality.” It’s important to pay close attention to these modifiers, as they can dictate what kind of team you’ll need to clear the stage.

The current Pure Fiction Whimsicality, Youci’s Wandering Words, is all about damaging enemies with Ultimate abilities. Damaging enemies inflict them with the Shatter status, which essentially makes them explode and deal damage to adjacent enemies. Pure Fiction scores you based on damage and enemies defeated, and there will always be the maximum amount of enemies on the field at any given time.

How to Team Build to Beat Pure Fiction in Honkai Star Rail

In order to best take advantage of this Whimsicality and amount of enemies, it’s important to prioritize the right kind of team. You’ll want to use a main damage dealer that has an AOE Ultimate ability, two characters to buff allies or de-buff enemies, and a good healer or shielder. Here is a list of characters I’d suggest considering for your teams:

Damage Dealers – Argenti, Jing Liu, Clara, Imbibitor Lunae, Qingque, Seele, Blade Himeko, Jing Yuan, Kafka, Herta, Xueyi.

– Argenti, Jing Liu, Clara, Imbibitor Lunae, Qingque, Seele, Blade Himeko, Jing Yuan, Kafka, Herta, Xueyi. Buffers and De-Buffers – Pela, Bronya, Ruan Mei, Tingyun, Asta, Hanya, Silver Wolf, Guinaifen, Topaz, Welt, Yukong.

– Pela, Bronya, Ruan Mei, Tingyun, Asta, Hanya, Silver Wolf, Guinaifen, Topaz, Welt, Yukong. Healers and Tanks – Fu Xuan, Huohuo, Luocha, Gepard, Lynx, Bailu, Natasha, March 7th, Fire Trailblazer.

Choose one damage dealer from the list for each team – you’ll need two teams to take on the event. You’ll then need two characters for each team from the buffers and de-buffers list. Finally, choose a tank or healer from the list to add to each of the teams. Make sure when assigning characters to the teams to check which elements are recommended to use against the enemies. This will be displayed just above where you build the teams.

Best Pure Fiction Buffs to Choose in Honkai Star Rail

Once you’ve built out your teams to tackle the Pure Fiction world, you’ll also be given a choice of buff that you can take for each team. The two best buffs are Erupt, which inflicts an extra Shatter stack on enemies when they’re hit with an Ultimate. Rupture is the other one you’ll want, as it grants increased Ultimate Damage for all allies when you defeat an enemy that has Shatter on it. The buff stacks up to 20 times, with each stack being 15%, which is a huge damage boost!

These buffs, alongside the current Whimsicality buff, will really give your teams a strong boost. Just make sure you’re using your Ultimate abilities as soon as they’re available and that you’re targeting them so that you hit as many enemies as possible. If you have to use a single target attack or ability, then make sure to prioritize enemies that have the Shatter stacks on them. That way, they will explode when they die and deal additional damage to nearby enemies, which counts toward your score. The higher your score, the better the rewards!

That’s how you best set yourself up to dominate the Pure Fiction event in Honkai: Star Rail. No you’ll have a good team comp and the best buffs in place to tackle each Pure Fiction World. Just remember to use your Ultimate abilities to deal damage to as many enemies as possible as soon as it’s up. If you do that, you’ll be dealing plenty of damage and taking out enough enemies to cap out on points!