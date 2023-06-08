All Characters in Honkai Star Rail Ranked (Tier List)

Honkai: Star Rail is all about the characters, with a solid roster that ranges from adorable to badass to thirst trap. With new characters scheduled to be released alongside each monthly patch, the roster is already growing and won’t slow down! This ranked tier list aims to help you understand who the best characters are in Honkai: Star Rail as of patch 1.1. I’ll be updating this list each time a new character is added, so bookmark this page or check back later!

Honkai: Star Rail Character Tier List

S Tier

Seele

If you were fortunate enough to pull Seele on the first limited character banner from the game’s launch then you’re in luck. You already have one of the best DPS characters in the game, and she’s yet to be dethroned as the best single-target damage dealer in the game. Her ability to reset and attack again after taking out an enemy unit and having an ultimate that hits like a fully loaded truck gives Seele a much deserved spot in the S Tier.

Jing Yuan

If Seele is the queen of single-target DPS, then Jing Yuan is the king of multi-target DPS. With the unique ability to summon an entity that gets its own attack on the timeline that hits all enemies up to 10 times, his damage output can be absolutely outrageous. If you have Jing Yuan, then he is well worth investing into as he can easily carry a team.

Bronya

Bronya is hands down the best character in Honkai: Star Rail for applying damage buffs to teammates. Pair her with either of the units above and you’ll really see some big numbers. She can also help any other damage character exceed their limits and move up a tier in damage from her buffs—they’re just that good. If you ever get Bronya, she is well worth building up and investing into.

Gepard

The best shielder in the game, Gepard is an absolute blessing thanks to the massive shield that his ultimate provides to the whole team. He outclasses any other shielder by far and should absolutely be invested into and built up as a core character if you pull him.

Bailu

Bailu is currently the best healer in the game by far. Natasha is good, but the level of healing and utility Bailu’s ultimate provides is unmatched. Allowing characters to heal when damaged for a turn after having been healed by Bailu’s ultimate is very powerful and will save you in many situations. She also has a built-in pair of defibrillators and can revive a downed character once per battle, which can make all the difference in a tough fight.

Silver Wolf

Silver Wolf is the latest character to be added to Honkai: Star Rail as of patch 1.1. As a 5-star, single-target-focused debuffer, she’s already carved out a spot in the S Tier. She has Quantum damage typing and performs very similarly to Welt, with the main difference being that she doesn’t have much area of effect capability and instead excels at single target debuffing and damage.

Silver Wolf also has the unique ability to enable type weakness of a random selection from your team comp to be placed on the enemy that she attacks with her main skill. This is incredibly strong if you reduce the number of elements running on your team. For example, if you were to run a full mono Quantum team (which isn’t yet possible), then she would apply Quantum weakness to 100% of targets she hits with her skill. You could then use that kind of team to defeat literally any content in the game. Silver Wolf is also able to shred enemy resistances and defenses by huge amounts, enabling damage-over-time inflictors like Sampo to be more reliable and damage dealers to output far more damage.

A Tier

Clara

With her robot homie Svarog, Clara is both a tank and a top notch damage dealer. Able to retaliate after being attacked, she can be an absolute menace, especially when you can provide her with shields and a taunt. Meanwhile, Svarog will be blasting to bits anyone who dares try to strike Clara. If you get her, she is well worth investing into as she can be an awesome addition to any team.

Yanqing

Yanqing is a single-target damage powerhouse just a step below Seele. He comes with one caveat, though: he needs to be uninterrupted to deal the most damage. Unless you have someone else on the team to taunt and provide shielding, Yanqing won’t be able to reach his full potential. If you have the team to pull that off, he’s definitely worth investing in if you don’t have Seele or need a main DPS for a second team.

Welt

Welt has the best disables and debuffs in the game. You can’t go wrong with using him, and he’ll fit into almost any team. He can lock down enemies and deal Imaginary damage, which is very useful as he is currently the only user of this type so far. You can’t go wrong investing into Welt; he will serve your teams well.

Tingyun

Tingyun is effectively the 4-star version of Bronya. She performs the exact same damage buffing role, just not quite as well as Bronya. If you don’t have Bronya, Tingyun is the best thing for a strong DPS buffer. If you already have Bronya though and you also get Tingyun, it could very well still be worth building her to serve as a dedicated buffer for your second team when tackling Forgotten Memories.

Natasha

The only other healer character in Honkai: Star Rail so far aside from Bailu, Natasha is very good at her role and certainly appreciates investment to be able to provide big enough heals. She’ll get the job done and is crucial for most teams if you don’t have Bailu or for running with your secondary team.

Fire Trailblazer

The best shielder alternative to Gepard, with a teamwide shield and full enemy team taunt, the Fire Trailblazer has an excellent kit and will serve any team well. Chances are you’ve already built up your Trailblazer a fair bit, so using them as a dedicated shielder and taunt tank is an excellent choice, especially if you don’t have Gepard or need a shielder for your second team.

Dan Heng

Dan Heng is the free-to-play champion of single-target damage. He rivals Yanqing and can’t quite catch Seele, but as a free character, he can certainly get the job done and will make an excellent choice to build up and use as a main DPS if you don’t have Seele.

B Tier

Pela

Pela is a good debuffer, able to shred enemy resistances with her ultimate and use her ability to remove buffs from enemies. She’s still a good choice if you don’t have someone like Bronya or Tingyun available to use.

Asta

Asta has a pretty powerful team-wide speed-boosting buff with her ultimate, which can make her a great addition to teams. Asta is in the same boat as Pela, though. While she offers very good utility, it’s not better than a damage buff like what Bronya or Tingyun can offer. Even so, she’s a worthwhile alternative if you don’t have those characters.

March 7th

March 7th is the third and final shielder in the game so far after Gepard and the Fire Trailblazer. She provides quite a big shield, but it uses her skill and can only be applied to one teammate at a time, making her quite the drain on team energy to get her shields up. You can also build her as a tank with the right Light Cone, and she increases the chances of enemies attacking who she shields, so it can work quite well. She is also a perfect partner with Clara: put her shield on Clara and watch the enemies attack her and eat tons of retaliation damage instead.

Himeko

Himeko is the next best multi-target damage dealer behind Jing Yuan, so if you don’t have Jing Yuan she can take that role and will deal a ton of damage if you invest in her. The downside is that she lacks in single-target damage compared to Jing Yuan, so it can be difficult for her to be a solo damage dealer on a team, and she may need to be paired with a single-target damage dealer.

Sampo

Sampo is a legend. He’s not just a funny character, but also one that deals quite a lot of damage, particularly if you go all-in on his ability to deal damage over time. He falls into the same boat as Himeko, though, providing really good multi-target damage while really lacking when it comes to single-target fights like bosses.

Serval

Serval is the 4-star option for a good multi-target damage dealer. She’s just behind Himeko and just ahead of Sampo in terms of her multi-target DPS. She is very squishy though, and can have trouble surviving. But if you need a good multi-target damage dealer and don’t have Jing Yuan or Himeko, she can fill the role quite nicely.

Hook

Hook is a good single-target damage dealer but worse than Dan Heng in all aspects. If you need a main damage dealer for a secondary team and don’t have a better option, Hook is pretty decent.

Qingque

With the release of patch 1.1 and the addition of Silver Wolf, Qingque gets bumped up into the B tier purely because if you can pair her with Silver Wolf, she becomes a much more viable main DPS option. If you don’t have Seele, Qingque is the next best partner for Silver Wolf. Silver Wolf’s debuffs and ability to apply weakness of a random team type makes having at least two Quantum characters ideal and a strong comp to use with Qingque.

Qingque is really interesting, she’s very fun to play, but she has an RNG damage-dealing mechanic and can either hit like a ton of bricks or just tickle the enemies. While she’s pretty strong overall, the randomness of her damage output means her overall DPS is quite mid-tier compared to other characters.

C Tier

Sushang

Sushang is another single-target damage dealer, but is worse off than Dan Heng and Hook when it comes to her damage output. As such, there’s very little reason to invest in her, other than if you enjoy booty slamming enemies with her giant chicken’s ass.

Physical Trailblazer

The Physical Trailblazer isn’t too shabby at dealing multi-target DPS, but there are better 4-star options in Serval and Sampo and much, much better 5-star alternatives like Jing Yuan. In this form, they’re not worth using, so stick to using them as the Fire Trailblazer.

D Tier

Herta

Other than her excellent and catchy memes doing the rounds, Herta provides very little damage output and will struggle no matter how well you build her or what team support you give her, which is unfortunate because she’s a pretty interesting character.

Arlan

Arlan is hands-down one of the worst characters in the game. Not only does he do very little damage, but he also needs to use HP to deal damage, which is annoying to sustain and very inefficient when he needs dedicated healing. I’d completely avoid using Arlan and spending any of your resources on him.

That’s all the characters in Honkai: Star Rail as of patch 1.1 ranked. I will update this list when patch 1.2 comes around and we get some new characters added in to try out! In the meantime, why not check out our full set of guides for advice on getting through content, setting up team comps, and much more.