Fu Xuan is in an exceptional 5-star Quantum tank in Honkai: Star Rail. She is by far the best option to have on teams where you need someone to soak up the damage. Previously, Gepard was the best in this role, but he’s now second to Fu Xuan, which shows just how good she is. She can be tricky to build well to get the most out of her capabilities, though. With that in mind, here’s how to maximize Fu Xuan’s tanking and buffing abilities to get the best possible build for the Honkai: Star Rail character.

Best Fu Xuan Build in Honkai: Star Rail

Best Relic Sets for Fu Xuan

There is actually no single main Relic set that best fits Fu Xuan. I’ve found it much better to mix and match two different sets for their two-piece bonuses with her. This provides a really solid mix of tankiness as well as team buffs. You should use two pieces of Longevous Disciple and two pieces of Messenger Traversing Hackerspace. This will give you 12% HP and 6% SPD. Fu Xuan’s tanking skills scale off of HP and we need SPD to activate the Planetary Relic bonus. Speaking of which, for Fu Xuan you’ll want to take a two-piece set of Fleet of the Ageless. This set gives 12% more HP and provides an attack buff to the team if Fu Xuan has more than 120 SPD.

Relic Stats for Fu Xuan

For the Relic stats it will actually be quite tricky to balance out. Luckily, Fu Xuan uses an abundance of stats that have the most common rolls aside from Energy Regen. For the main Relic stats, you’ll want the following: HP% on the Body, Speed on the Boots, HP% on the Planar Sphere, Energy Regen % on the Link Rope.

For the Relic sub stats we’ll want to target the following in order of priority: HP% > DEF% > SPD > Flat HP> Flat DEF. This will help us to maximize Fu Xuan’s defensive capabilities and hit the Speed threshold we’re after.

What Light Cone Works Best for Fu Xuan

Fu Xuan has some great options for her Light Cone. Her signature Light Cone, “She Already Shut Her Eyes,” is best in slot as usual. The Light Cone I’d recommend most players use is one that you can acquire for free, though. In Herta’s Simulated Universe store, you can purchase the 5-star Light Cone Texture of Memories. This Light Cone is incredible on Fu Xuan, as it provides a huge shield that scales off her HP. It’s also easy to Superimpose up to level 5 thanks to being able to buy the upgrades directly from Herta’s store as well!

That’s how best to build Fu Xuan in Honkai: Star Rail. She’s an impressively powerful defensive option that can make a massive difference to a team when built well!

