With the second half of patch 1.3 now live for Honkai: Star Rail, we’ve gotten an awesome new 4-Star healer in Lynx! Lynx is now on the limited character banner alongside the new 5-Star tank Fu Xuan, and she’s a welcome addition. Healers have been rather scarce in Honkai: Star Rail. Nastasha is the healer most players had been using, because she’s unlocked for free during the story. She’s not that great, though, and Lynx is now a much, much better option for an upgrade if you have some Special Rail Passes to spare! If you do happen to pull her, here are the best comp teams to use Lynx in in Honkai: Star Rail.

Best Lynx Team Comps in Honkai: Star Rail

Realistically with Lynx being a healer she can work in pretty much any team composition. There are, however, a couple of team comps that really stand out as top notch use cases for her.

Mono Quantum Team

Lynx – Seele – Silver Wolf – Fu Xuan

If you’re pulling for Fu Xuan who’s also an amazing character then this is a team comp you should be thinking about. It will be one of the most powerful teams as of patch 1.3. Fu Xuan as a Quantum tank and Lynx as a Quantum healer now make this team comp possible. The idea is that Silver Wolf will now have a 100 percent chance to inflict Quantum weakness on the enemy she targets with her skill. This opens enemies right up to have their shields broken incredibly quickly by your entire team. You can quite literally tackle any content in the game with this team because you can force Quantum weakness. Lynx and Silver Wolf are required to enable this comp. You have the option to swap in Qingque in place of either Fu Xuan or Seele, depending on who you don’t have.

Blade Support Comp

Lynx – Blade – Bronya – Pela

Lynx is an incredibly valuable support for the 5-Star Destruction character Blade. Due to Blade wanting to be hit and have some damage scaling based around his HP, Lynx can improve both. Lynx can provide Blade both a greater chance at being hit as well as a boost to his max HP. This will help Blade maximize his damage through his follow up attacks which are powerful. Bronya provides top tier buffing to this team but she can be subbed out for Tingyun or Yukong. Pela provides AOE resistance shred with her Ultimate which is perfect for Blade as he’s mainly and AOE damage dealer.

You could use Silver Wolf instead of Pela if you like though. If you don’t have Blade, you can change this to a Clara support comp if you have her instead. She functions very similar to Blade in that she wants to be hit to deal the most damage.

Those are two of the best team comps you can use Lynx with in Honkai: Star Rail. These are incredibly effective teams, and you’ll be absolutely blasting through content with them!

If you’re looking for more on the game, check out our best build for Kafka in Honkai: Star Rail.