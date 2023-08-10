The second half of patch 1.2 for Honkai: Star Rail is here and with it we get the addition of two new characters: 5-star Kafka and 4-star Luka. Kafka is a Nihility Lightning element damage dealer who specializes in damage over time, enabling her and her team to deal a ton of extra DoT damage. If you’ve managed to pull Kafka in Honkai: Star Rail, you’ll need a good build to get the most out of her damage dealing potential, and we’ve got that for you right here.

Best Kafka Build in Honkai: Star Rail

Light Cone

There are a few spectacular Light Cones you can use with Kafka. Her signature 5-star Light Cone Patience is All You Need is, of course, her best in-slot, but as one you have to pull from her limited Light Cone banner, it’s certainly not necessary unless you really want to min/max her.

The next best Light Cone is the Good Night Sleep Well 4 Star Light Cone, with the caveat that it must be Superimpose level 5. If it is, it beats out the other 4-star Light Cone option, Fermata at S5, by a small margin. In most cases, you will likely be able to get a higher Superimposed Fermata Light Cone as it’s a 4-star that you can purchase easily from the Forgotten Hall Shop.

Relic Sets

For your main Relics, you’ll want to get a 4-piece set of the Band of Sizzling Thunder (which you can find out how to get here). For your Planar Relics, you’ll want a 2-piece set of Space Sealing Station. These sets are the best for scaling Kafka’s damage output because she scales better off stats like Attack and Lightning Damage than she does off Crit.

Relic Stats

On your Relics you’ll want to aim for the following as the implicit stats: Attack % on the body, Speed or Attack % on boots, Lightning Damage % on the Planar Sphere, and Attack % on the Link Rope. For sub stats you’ll want to prioritize the following: Attack% -> Speed -> Effect Hit Rate (don’t go over 28%) -> Break Effect

These are the best stats to aim for to enable Kafka to output the most damage possible. It’s weird to be building a damage character without Crit, but Kafka really doesn’t scale well with it.

That’s all there is to building yourself the strongest Kafka in Honkai: Star Rail, stack her up with Attack, Speed, and Break Effect and watch your enemies drown in DoTs! She truly is a powerful addition to the roster. And if you’re looking for how to build other characters or general tips on making it through the game, check out our collection of guides.