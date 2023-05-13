Where to Find the Band of Sizzling Thunder Relic Set in Honkai: Star Rail

Relic sets are important items in Honkai: Star Rail, contributing massively to the power that any given character has. When it comes to Lightning-based characters like Serval or Arlan, the Band of Sizzling Thunder Relic Set is extremely valuable for damage scaling, so if you’re looking to make the most of these Honkai: Star Rail characters, read on.

How To Get Your Hands on The Sizzling Thunder Relic Set in Honkai: Star Rail

Relics can be farmed by completing various Caverns of Corrosion. These dungeons are located across the various worlds in the game, with each containing two different Relic sets.

The higher your Trailblaze level, the higher difficulty tier that you’ll be able to access. The 5-star Relic rarity unlocks once you hit 40+ Trailblaze level, where you’ll be able to tackle the dungeons at difficulty level 3. However, that’s no guarantee you’ll get the 5-star set on your first attempt.

The Band of Sizzling Thunder Relic set is located in a Cavern of Corrosion called Path of Holy Hymn, which is located on the third world in Honkai: Star Rail, The Xianzhou Luofu. This Cavern is specifically in the Cloudford area. It will cost 40 Trailblaze power each time you attempt it, so you’ll be able to get a few runs in to accumulate a handful of 5-star Relics if you start with a full stash of Trailblaze power.

That’s all there is to know about where to obtain the this powerful Lightning-based Relic set in Honkai: Star Rail. Hopefully you roll some amazing stats on them to turn your characters into real powerhouses!

Relics aren’t the only way to improve your characters, though. You can also spend currencies to get more powerful items and level up your Traces too. And if you’re still feeling your way around the game, make sure to check out our full collection of guides.