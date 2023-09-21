Video Games

Best Lynx Build in Honkai: Star Rail

Lynx in Honkai Star Rail

Lynx is the brand new 4 Star Quantum healer added in the second half of patch 1.3 in Honkai: Star Rail. She’s a healer that scales incredibly well with investment, and if you can get Lynx at Eidolon 6, she can even surpass E0 Bailu, which is huge for a 4 Star. She also leaves Natasha in the dust, so she’ll be a great upgrade for most players! If you manage to pull yourself a Lynx or two, you’ll need a good build with her to get that healing ramping up. With that in mind, here’s our best build for Lynx in Honkai: Star Rail.

Our Best Lynx Build in Honkai: Star Rail

Relic Sets

For your main Relic set, you’ll want to use a 4 piece Messenger Traversing Hackerspace set. It provides a nice speed bonus to Lynx as well as to the whole team when she uses her Ultimate. More speed means Lynx can generate more skill points for other teammates and clutch out healing before enemies attack when she needs to. For your Planar Relics, you’ll want to go with the two-piece Fleet of the Ageless set. This set increases HP for Lynx which improves her healing. At a 120+ speed stat Lynx will also generate an 8% attack buff for her allies as well. This set-up gives her good healing still but more importantly much more added utility with two buffs to the team.

Lynx Relic Sets

Relic Stats

For the main implicit stats, you’ll want to roll the following: Outgoing Healing % on the body, Speed on the boots, Health % on the Planar Sphere and Energy Regen % on the Link Rope. For the sub-stats the priority is in this order: Speed > HP% > DEF > Effect Res. These stats will maximize Lynx’s speed, ability to use her ultimate often, her healing output and her survivability.

Lynx relic stats in honkai star rail

Lightcone

Bailu’s 5 Star Light Cone Time Waits for No One is the best in slot for Lynx if you have it. Otherwise you should use the 4 Star Light Cone Post Op Conversation. This boosts Lynx’s Energy Regen and so she’ll be able to get her ultimate off more often. This will provide a better frequency of healing burst for the team.

Lynx Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail

That’s our advice for making the best Lynx build in Honkai: Star Rail. If you’re looking for more on the game, check out our best Kafka build in the game.

