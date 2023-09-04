Best Imbibitor Lunae Team Comps in Honkai: Star Rail

Imbibitor Lunae is the incredible Vidyadhara form of Dan Heng in Honkai: Star Rail. This 5-star Imaginary damage-dealing powerhouse is the first new character to dethrone Seele as best DPS in the game, and you can find out how to build him most effectively here. That being said, he needs to be played with very specific teams to achieve this high damage output. He’s an incredibly skill point-hungry character, needing up to three points per turn. This means you need to run him with a team who rarely need to use their own skills. Let’s take a look at how you can build a team comp around Imbibitor Lunae in Honkai: Star Rail.

Best Teams to Use with Imbibitor Lunae in Honkai: Star Rail

To get the most out of Imbibitor Lunae, you’ll want an entire team of supports around him. He does not work well with in teams with other DPS characters who want some of his skill points.

Double Buff Imbibitor Lunae

Imbibitor Lunae | Bronya | Tingyun | Luocha

This team is all about buffing and healing Imbibitor Lunae while using the least amount of skill points. More people will be able to run this team as it doesn’t require Silver Wolf. You’ll mostly use basic attacks from Bronya, Tingyun, and Luocha the entire time. Bronya and Tingyun will become boosters for Imbibitor Lunae’s damage through their Ultimates. Of course, if you can use one of their Skill buffs during a rotation without taking away one of the skill points Imbibitor Lunae needs, you should do that. Luocha will be able to proc his passive ability by healing someone when they get low and then using his Ultimate to achieve the second stack. This means he can pretty much basic attack to generate for Imbibitor Lunae while still healing the entire team with ease.

You can swap out Bronya for Yukong and achieve a similar result. Luocha is absolutely best in slot by a country mile for Imbibitor Lunae, but you can use Bailu, Natasha, or Gepard if you must; you’ll need high speed and energy recharge stats though.

Double Debuff Imbibitor Lunae

Imbibitor Lunae | Silver Wolf | Pela | Luocha

This is an insanely good team for Imbibitor Lunae. Silver Wolf and Pela are both incredible at shredding enemy defenses with their Ultimate abilities. Pela basically never needs to use her Skill unless the enemy has a particularly strong buff, making her entirely skill point-positive for the team. Silver Wolf will occasionally want to use her Skill to debuff and apply elemental weakness against stronger enemies. Most of the time, though, you’ll simply be able to basic attack with her and then use her Ultimate. Between these two supports, Imbibitor Lunae will have a constant stream of skill points to use to deal max damage to the de-buffed enemies. As with the first team comp, Luocha is by far best in slot but can be swapped for a fast and high energy recharge healer or Gepard.

Those are the best team comps to try out with Imbibitor Lunae in Honkai: Star Rail. He can be tricky to build around but thrives with Luocha as a team member. If you can put together one of these teams though, you’ll be doing the best damage in the game thus far! And if you’re looking for more team comps or character builds take a look though our archives.