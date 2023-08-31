Best Imbibitor Lunae Build in Honkai: Star Rail

Patch 1.3 for Honkai: Star Rail introduces us to the strongest 5-star character so far. Imbibitor Lunae is the Vidyadhara form of starter character Dan Heng, currently featuring as the 5-star on the limited character banner. This is, by far, the strongest new character since Seele who featured at launch. As such, I’m sure many of you will be spending your rail passes on this badass, water-bending dragon version of Dan Heng. So, let’s take a look at how best to build Imbibitor Lunae to get the most out of his insanely high damage kit in Honkai: Star Rail!

How to Build Imbibitor Lunae in Honkai: Star Rail

Imbibitor Lunae is all about raw damage output, meaning he’s really a very simple character. Just use three skill points to charge your Skill to the highest level and then nuke your enemies. We’ll be building him around dealing the most damage possible.

Light Cone Options

Like most 5-star characters, Imbibitor Lunae has his own 5-star Signature Light Cone that currently features on the limited Light Cone banner. Naturally, it’s the strongest 5-star Light Cone option for him, but only by a small margin. The 5-Star Light Cone On the Fall of an Aeon you can purchase from Herta in the Simulated Universe Store comes very close. I’d recommend this option to most players if you have it or are able to purchase it from Herta. The next best would be the 4-star Light Cone Under the Blue Sky. This is another great option that, if played optimally, can rival On the Fall of an Aeon.

Relic Sets

We’re going for maximum damage here, so we want as much Imaginary damage % increase as we can get. To do that, make use of four pieces of the Wastelander of Banditry Desert set. You gain 10% to Imaginary damage, as well as a bonus to Crit Rate and Crit Damage against de-buffed enemies. For the Planetary set, we’ll be using the Rutilant Arena set two-piece. This set is all about Crit Rate and provides extra Attack and skill damage if you can get over 70% Crit Rate.

Relic Stats & Sub Stats

For our main implicit stats, we want the following: Crit Rate or Damage on the Body, Attack % on the Boots, Imaginary Damage on the Planar Sphere, and Attack % on the Link Rope. For sub-stats you’ll want to prioritize the following: Crit Damage, Crit Rate, Attack %, then Speed. These are the core stats to build Imbibitor Lunae into a damage machine.

That’s how you build Dan Heng’s Imbibitor Lunae version to be an absolute weapon in Honkai: Star Rail. Congratulations to anyone who pulled this character. Follow this build and you’ll demolish the game! And if you’re looking for other character builds or team comps, make sure to check out our full coverage of the game.