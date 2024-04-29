How to Get Linen in Manor Lords

If you’re looking to outfit your army with the right clothing or trying to export some additional goods, you’ll need a hefty supply of Linen in Manor Lords. To see the exact process of making Linen in Manor Lords, keep reading.

Where to Get Linen in Manor Lords

You need to take a few steps before you can see Linen being produced in your settlement in Manor Lords. These steps involve harvesting a crop, delivering materials to a specific building, and assigning families to make the Linen itself. The steps are laid out in more detail below:

You need to start by constructing a field to grow the Flax crop. To ensure the land you’re plotting the field on is fertile for Flax, check out our previous guide on checking field fertility.

Once you have picked a spot for the Flax field, build the field itself through the “Farming” section of the construction menu.

Growing Flax in a field. Screenshot by The Escapist

Then, you need to build a Farmhouse next to that field and assign one or two families to it, who will harvest the crops that the field produces.

Next, click on the field to assign its crop. For Linen, you need to plant Flax. All crops are harvested in September, so you’ll have to wait until then to start producing Flax.

In the meantime, you need to also construct the Weaver’s Workshop (found in the Trade section of the construction menu). The Weaver’s Workshop takes Flax and turns it into Linen.

Assign a family to the Weaver’s Workshop and build a Storagehouse next to it so the workers can easily store the Linen they produce.

Wait for the Flax to be harvested and delivered to the Weaver’s Workshop. After some time, Linen will start to be produced there.

The Weaver’s Workshop is the best source of Linen. Screenshot by The Escapist

If you follow all of those steps, you should have a healthy supply of Linen. I recommend making a few different Fields to grow Flax if you want even more Linen in Manor Lords, but one field should suffice for the bulk of your needs.

For those who are truly desperate for some Linen, you can also use a Trading Post to import Linen in Manor Lords. This requires the Trading Post to be built, a family assigned to it, and a decent amount of Regional Wealth, which is the currency used for imports. It’s also suggested to establish a Trade Route if you want to speed up the Linen delivery process.

How to Use Linen in Manor Lords

Cloaks require Linen to make. Screenshot by The Escapist

Once you have some Linen, you can export it at a Trading Post to make some extra Regional Wealth or install a Tailor’s Workshop extension at a Burgage Plot. The Tailor’s Workshop produces Cloaks for your army, which requires Linen. You also need Linen to make a Clothing Stall at a Marketplace, which fulfills one of the requirements to start upgrading Burgage Plots to level two.

In my experience, using the Linen as an export doesn’t work too well unless you have several fields producing it every year. Linen is one of the rarer materials you’ll get in Manor Lords, so it’s best used for producing Commodities, such as Cloaks and other clothing items.

Manor Lords is available now for PC and Xbox.

