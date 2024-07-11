How to Get All Materials to Unlock Enzo in The First Descendant

Enzo is a solid support Descendant that requires some extremely difficult research materials to acquire. Here are all the necessary materials to unlock Enzo in The First Descendant.
All the Materials Needed to Unlock Enzo in The First Descendant
Enzo is what we would call a late-game unlock in The First Descendant. Many of the materials required to unlock him can’t be acquired until you’re near the end of the story, so don’t expect to start using Enzo unless you purchase his bundle from the shop.
Below, you can see all the materials to unlock Enzo:
- Enzo Enhanced Cells
- 499 Monomolecular Extractor
- 292 Flectorite
- 58 Inorganic Biogel
- 1 Enzo Enhanced Cells Blueprint
- 200,000 gold
- Enzo Stabilizer
- 430 Silicon
- 363 Nanopolymers
- 90 Advanced Neural Circuit
- 1 Enzo Stabilizer Blueprint
- 200,000 gold
- Enzo Spiral Catalyst
- 290 Semi-Permanent Plasma
- 408 Ceramic Composite
- 42 Positive Ion Particle
- 1 Enzo Spiral Catalyst Blueprint
- 200,000 gold
- Enzo Code
- 400,000 gold
Of course, the major materials you need to acquire are the three blueprints and the Enzo Code. The rest you can fairly easily get through grinding missions in the later regions. I’ll go over how to acquire the three blueprints and the Enzo Code below.
How to Get the Enzo Enhanced Cells Blueprint
- Intercept Battle: [common] [Grave Walker] [Amorphous Material Pattern 003] required
- Intercept Battle: [common] [Hanged Man] [Amorphous Material Pattern 050] required
- Intercept Battle: [hard] [Swamp Walker] [Amorphous Material Pattern 097] required
- [Agna Desert] [Normal] – [Void Fusion Reactor – Agna Desert Miragestone Deposit
Enzo Stabilizer Blueprint
- Intercept Battle: [common] [Pyromaniac] [Amorphous Material Pattern 039] required
- Intercept Battle: [common] [Hanged Man] [Amorphous Material Pattern 051] required
- [Echo Swamp] [Hard] – [Abyssal Void Fusion Reactor – Echo Swamp Muskeg Swamp]
- [Haigos] [Normal] – [Void Fusion Reactor – Haigos Dune Reactor]
Enzo Spiral Catalyst Blueprint
- Intercept Battle: [common] [Stunning Beauty] [Amorphous Material Pattern 011] required
- Intercept Battle: [common] [Pyromaniac] [Amorphous Material Pattern 037] required
- [Echo Swamp] [Normal] – [Void Fusion Reactor – Echo Swamp Derelict Cover]
- [Haigos] [Hard] – [Abyssal Void Fusion Reactor – Haigos Corrupted Zone]
Enzo Code
- Intercept Battle: [common] [DeadBride] [Amorphous Material Pattern 025] required
- Intercept Battle: [common] [Hanged Man] [Amorphous Material Pattern 053] required
- [Agna Desert] [Hard] – [Abyssal Void Fusion Reactor – Agna Desert Miragestone Deposit]
- [White-night Gulch] [Normal] – [Void Fusion Reactor – White-night Gulch Hatchery]
And that wraps up everything you need to know about acquiring Enzo in The First Descendant. If you want a more early-game Descendant, look at our guide on unlocking Valby.
The First Descendant is available to play now.