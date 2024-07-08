How to Get All Materials to Unlock Valby in The First Descendant

Valby is an interesting option in The First Descendant with a fun kit. Here’s how to unlock Valby in The First Descendant.

How to Get Valby in The First Descendant

Like most things in The First Descendant, there are layers of complexity when it comes to getting Valby. The basics of it is that you need all her parts to be able to research her with Anais in Albion. Each of these parts requires a blueprint that you must find and some resources that you can build it with. All except the Valby Code, which drops from an Amorphous Material without the need for any further work. So first, we find all the blueprints, then the required resources to make all the parts below, and then make Valby.

Up first, our Blueprint and Code sources. Remember, Amorphous Materials are obtained from their source mission and then opened via a Reconstructed Device that can be found after their linked boss fights or Void Fusion Reactors. You can find the materials you need, the material source, and the linked boss fight all listed below.

Blueprint Source and Linked Void Intercept Valby Enhance Cells Blueprint Amorphous Material Pattern: 016 – has a 100% drop chance from the Sepulcher mission in the Lost Supply Depot area of Vespers.

Opened at the Executioner Void Intercept boss fight. Valby Stabilizer Blueprint Amorphous Material Pattern: 029 – has a 100% drop chance from The Asylum mission in the Vermillion Waste area of Adna Desert.

Opened at the Devourer Void boss fight. Valby Spiral Catalyst Blueprint Amorphous Material Pattern: 009 – has a 100% drop chance from The Forgottense mission in the Restricted Zone area of Sterile Land.

Opened at the Stunning Beauty Void Intercept boss fight. Valby Code Amorphous Material Pattern: 032 – has a 26-44% drop chance from the Neutralize Void Experiment mission in the Miragestone area of Agna Desert.

Opened at the Devourer Void Intercept boss fight.

Once you have all the blueprints, you need to make the parts using the following resources.

Valby Part Resourcs Required for Research Valby Enhanced Cells 422 Repton

571 Superfluid

48 Data Processing Neural Circuit

Valby Enhance Cells Blueprint Valby Stabilizer 246 Monad Shard

239 Compound Coating Material

40 Murky Energy Residue

Valby Stabilizer Blueprint Valby Spiral Catalyst 519 Metal Accelerant

386 Hardener

32 Encrypted Neural Circuit

Valby Spiral Catalyst Blueprint Valby Code No construction required.

For farming all the above resources, you can find some details on where to go below.

Resource Best Farming Source Repton Any Munitions boxes in Kingston will give you these. Use your Ecive scan to find them; they will be marked with small white diamond-shaped chevrons. Superfluid Resources boxes or Munitions boxes in Sterile Land can drop these. Data Processing Neural Circuit Drops from the bosses during missions. Run the Frontline Base mission in The Lumberyard in Vespers. Monad Shard Can once again drop from Munitions or Resource boxes in Kingston. Compound Coating Material Resource boxes or Munitions boxes in Echo Swamp. Murky Energy Residue Will drop from the Forgottense mission that you used to get a blueprint earlier. Can also drop from the boss in the Unknown Lab mission in the Classified area of Sterile Land. Metal Accelerant Drops from Resource boxes and Munitions boxes in the Sterile Land. Hardener Drops from Resource boxes and Munitions boxes in Vespers. Encrypted Neural Circuit Farm the boss in the Hazy Swamp mission in Misty Woods in Echo Swamp.

Once you have all the resources, return to Anais in Albion, where you can research all the individual components. Each one will take eight hours to complete, but you can have them all building at the same time. The research for each part will also cost 200,000 Gold each, but Gold is easily farmed from missions, selling items you don’t want, and picking up drops from dead enemies.

Return to Anais after eight hours, collect all the parts, and then load up the research request for Valby. This will take another sixteen hours to complete, and when it is over, you can head back and collect here and start leveling her up.

The First Descendant is available to play now.

