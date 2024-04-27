How to Check Field Fertility in Manor Lords

When choosing a crop’s location in Manor Lords, you need to determine whether the soil is fertile enough. If the field has low fertility for a crop, the yield will be much lower than expected when your farmers go to harvest it. To make sure that doesn’t happen to you, let’s go over how you can check a field’s soil fertility.

How to See Soil Fertility in Manor Lords

Viewing land fertility in Manor Lords requires checking the fertility overlay. To do so, you must view the right side of your screen when you’re not in a menu. If you have the construction menu or the map open, close them all the way. When nothing is open, you can see the “Overlay” section on the right side of the screen.

Under “Overlay,” you’ll see several crops to choose from. Among them are Emmer Fertility, Flax Fertility, Barley Fertility, and Rye Fertility. Select any of these options, and the land will turn a different color, indicating how fertile the soil is for the specific crop you’ve selected.

The color that signifies the best fertility is dark green, as seen in the screenshot above. If you see a lighter green, yellow, or orange, you might want to look elsewhere for that specific crop, as your yield won’t be as high if you put a field there.

Speaking of, you can place a field and designate its crop by going to the “Farming” section of the construction menu. Here, you can plot a field and then choose what crop it grows. You can also do a crop rotation that changes the crop’s yield every year. After your field is plotted, make sure to build a Farmhouse next to it and assign families to work there. The Farmhouse workers look over the field and harvest its crops.

Finally, you can build other structures from the Farming tab, such as the Windmill, Communal Oven, etc. that allow you to make food and commodities from the crops you produce. However, you need to ensure you have a storage building for everything to go once it’s been produced and families working at each station.

