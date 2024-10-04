How To Get All Fall River, Pond, & Ocean Fish Sets in Fields of Mistria

To complete all the sets in the Museum in Fields of Mistria, you need to catch various fish during the Fall season. Some can be found in fresh waters while others only live in the sea. Here’s how to get all Fall fish sets in Fields of Mistria.

How To Complete All Fall Fish Sets in Fields of Mistria

There are 15 unique fish that you can catch during the Fall season in Fields of Mistria. Like other seasons, this Fish section is divided into three sets: Pond, River, and Sea. Each set contains five fish that you can only capture in this season.

River Fish Set

For the Fall River fish set, you have to catch four common fish and one rare fish. Although Grayling is common, you may have some trouble capturing it since it only shows up when there is Rain or Thunderstorms. Perch is also another picky fish that only likes appearing during Rainy weather. The rarest fish on this set is Razorback, which is considered rare and medium in size.

Although not included in this set, you can also capture a legendary fish during Fall. The Leaf Fish is a rare aquatic creature that only appears during windy days in the third season. This creature can be found in all rivers, but you may want to visit the northeast river on the Eastern Road for the best chance of capturing it.

Fish Rarity Weather Size Grayling Common Rainy or Thunderstorm Small Lamprey Common Any Small Perch Common Rainy Large Razorback Rare Any Medium Shad Common Any Medium

Pond Fish Set

For the Fall Pond fish set, you can capture them all from the small bodies of water west of the mansion or the southwestern corner of Eastern Road. I personally like to go to the Eastern Road since you have a higher chance of encountering more fish here. Most of them are quite easy to get, but White Perch is the rarest one on this list. You can also catch the common Bluefish only during Rainy or Thunderstorm weather.

Fish Rarity Weather Size Bluefish Common Rainy or Thunderstorm Large Killifish Common Any Small Rainbow Trout Common Any Medium Stripped Bass Common Any Large White Perch Rare Any Medium

Sea Fish Set

To complete the Fall Sea fish set, you have to catch four common fish and one rare fish. The hardest one to grab is Shark, but you can easily spot it thanks to its massive shadow in the water. Halibut is another tricky fish since it only likes to appear during Rainy or Thunderstorm days.

The Sea fish set is probably the hardest one to complete since you may need to upgrade your fishing pole to reach them. Many of them like to swim in deep waters, so you may not be able to reach them from the shore. I recommend diving into the water and getting to the small island around the beach. This should give you a better reach so you can get these fish.

You can also consider diving into dive spots. While you’ll mostly get clams or seaweed, there is a chance you may obtain fish or even treasure chests. Just swim toward the circle spots on the water and press A to dive.

Fish Rarity Weather Size Butterfish Common Any Small Halibut Common Rainy or Thunderstorm Large Mullet Common Any Medium Saury Common Any Large Shark Rare Any Giant

Fields of Mistria is available to play on PC.

