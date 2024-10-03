Best Plants To Grow in Every Season of Fields of Mistria

Every season, you can plant various crops on your farm to get more money. Although all of them are profitable, here are the best crops that you should prioritize planting in Fields of Mistria.

Which Crops You Should Grow in Fields of Mistria

When considering which are the best crops you need to plant in Fields of Mistria, you need to pay attention to the price of the seeds, the growing time, and how much they sell for. Since the game is meant to be relaxing, you do not need to min-max your farming to get rich. However, it is still good to know which plant is the money maker for each season so you can focus on planting them after completing the Museum sets.

Best Spring Crop

During Spring, there are two best crops that you can plant to make the most money. First, there is the Strawberry, which you can get for 300 gold and sells for 125 each. Since it continues to produce fruits every three days, it is a great crop that can generate a great amount of profit.

It is best to plant this crop before the 15th; the better option is to get Cabbage afterwards. The seed costs 70 gold, but you can sell it for 180 Tesserae. Since you’ll only plant it after the 14th, you can only get one batch of this crop. That’s still more than enough since one Cabbage can generate 110 gold.

Best Summer Crop

For the second season, Watermelon is technically the best Summer crop you can plant. The seed can be purchased for 70 gold, and each fruit sells for 180 Tesserae, giving you 110 gold as profit. Like Cabbage, it also requires nine days to fully mature.

I suggest planting Tomatoes and corn at the start of this season. These two plants are also quite lucrative and can grow more fruits once you plant them. If you want to plant more crops after passing the middle of the season, it is better to grow Watermelons instead.

Best Fall Crop

You may think that Cranberry is the best crop in Fall, but nope, that title belongs to the humble Onion. Both seeds cost 300 Tesserae, but Onion sells for 135 gold, while Cranberry is only worth 125 Tesserae. So, it’s better to plant this crop at the start of the season. Then, once you reach the 15th, you can start planting Pumpkins on your farm. Like Cabbage, this plant can generate 110 gold of profit for each fruit you sell.

Best Winter Crop

Since you can still plant crops during Winter, I suggest growing Pomegranate if you want more money. Note that this is actually a tree and not a crop. So, it’ll take 14 days to mature before you can get fruits every three days. While waiting for your Pomegranate tree to grow, you can also plant Snow Peas. This is another crop that constantly generates more produce.

Seasons Best Crops Spring Strawberry and Cabbage Summer Watermelon, Tomato, and Corn Fall Onion and Pumpkin Winter Pomegranate and Snow Peas

Fields of Mistria is available to play now.

