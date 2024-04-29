Road construction is extremely simple in Manor Lords, as the game requires you to use zero resources to build roads. However, what happens when you place a road by mistake or want to move in a different direction? Here’s how to remove roads in Manor Lords.

How to Remove Roads in Manor Lords

Removing a road requires a bit of work, as you need to ensure you’re getting rid of the right one, and you also need to press a specific button. You can follow the steps below to successfully remove any road you want throughout your settlement:

Press the “Roads” icon at the bottom of the screen

When hovering over an existing road, press “Alt” and then “Left Mouse Click”

If your mouse is over an existing road and you press the buttons in the right order, a prompt appears on your screen that says “Remove Road?”

Then, you have to confirm whether you want to remove the road

If you choose to confirm the choice, that road will be removed from your settlement and be replaced with grass

Choosing to remove a small road. Screenshot by The Escapist

It’s important to remember that since some of your roads are connected, you’ll have to remove several roads if you’re looking to get rid of an entire section of your settlement in Manor Lords. You also have to remember that if you built the road in one go, then choosing to remove the road will get rid of the entire strip. This might not be ideal if you’re just looking to remove one part of the road.

And that’s everything you need to know about removing roads in Manor Lords. It’s a quite simple process once you know what buttons to press and how it works.

Manor Lords is available now.

