Which Scenario Template Should You Choose In Manor Lords

Settlement building is difficult in Manor Lords, the newest empire management simulation game now out in Early Access for PC. The type of scenario you pick when setting up a game will decide the direction of gameplay. So which one is the best for new players?

Recommended Videos

All Scenerio Templates in Manor Lords

Screenshot via Escapist

There are three scenarios currently available in Manor Lords: Rise to Prosperity, Restoring Peace, and One the Edge. It has been stated that additional, AI-generated Scenario maps will be available at a later point in development. Below is a breakdown of each option in the game.

Rise To Prosperity

Focused on settlement building

No combat

Unlimited freedom

Only worry about the town’s needs

Finishing Goal: “Large Settlement”

Restoring Peace

2 Opposing Territories to Deal With

Ursurping Baron storyline

Bandit Camps active

Combat is at your own pace

Finishing Goal: Conquer all areas

On The Edge

Goal to expand quickly

Focus on military growth

Active attacks by raiders and bandits

Settlement defense is the primary goal

Finishing Goal: “Large Settlement”

All Manor Lord Scenarios Ranked By Difficulty

Each scenario becomes increasingly more difficult, requiring players to stack responsibilities on top of new threats. Below is our ranking for scenario difficulty in Manor Lord.

On The Edge Restoring Peace Rise to Prosperity

While some settlement builders may find themselves adept at managing a military, the inclusion of aggressive enemies will up the difficulty of gameplay substantially.

What Scenario Is Best For New Manor Lords Players

We suggest that new players begin with Rise to Prosperity when first starting a game in Manor Lords. This scenario allows room to learn every mechanic without urgency and is less punishing to restart if you accidentally kill everyone.

Understanding how all the buildings work, which recipes are tied to what structures, and how to keep the town happy is important before moving on to conquer lands and defend against bandits. After you can run a happy town, then it’s time to build an army.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more