Manor Lords New Town
Screenshot via Escapist
Category:
Guides
Video Games

Which Scenario Template Should You Choose In Manor Lords

Image of Laura Gray
Laura Gray
|
Published: Apr 26, 2024 01:45 am

Settlement building is difficult in Manor Lords, the newest empire management simulation game now out in Early Access for PC. The type of scenario you pick when setting up a game will decide the direction of gameplay. So which one is the best for new players?

Recommended Videos

All Scenerio Templates in Manor Lords

All Maps in Manor Lords
Screenshot via Escapist

There are three scenarios currently available in Manor Lords: Rise to Prosperity, Restoring Peace, and One the Edge. It has been stated that additional, AI-generated Scenario maps will be available at a later point in development. Below is a breakdown of each option in the game.

Rise To Prosperity

  • Focused on settlement building
  • No combat
  • Unlimited freedom
  • Only worry about the town’s needs
  • Finishing Goal: “Large Settlement”

Restoring Peace

  • 2 Opposing Territories to Deal With
  • Ursurping Baron storyline
  • Bandit Camps active
  • Combat is at your own pace
  • Finishing Goal: Conquer all areas

On The Edge

  • Goal to expand quickly
  • Focus on military growth
  • Active attacks by raiders and bandits
  • Settlement defense is the primary goal
  • Finishing Goal: “Large Settlement”

All Manor Lord Scenarios Ranked By Difficulty

Each scenario becomes increasingly more difficult, requiring players to stack responsibilities on top of new threats. Below is our ranking for scenario difficulty in Manor Lord.

  1. On The Edge
  2. Restoring Peace
  3. Rise to Prosperity

While some settlement builders may find themselves adept at managing a military, the inclusion of aggressive enemies will up the difficulty of gameplay substantially.

What Scenario Is Best For New Manor Lords Players

We suggest that new players begin with Rise to Prosperity when first starting a game in Manor Lords. This scenario allows room to learn every mechanic without urgency and is less punishing to restart if you accidentally kill everyone.

Understanding how all the buildings work, which recipes are tied to what structures, and how to keep the town happy is important before moving on to conquer lands and defend against bandits. After you can run a happy town, then it’s time to build an army.

Post Tag:
Manor Lords
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Manor Lords Farming Guide: All Crops & How to Farm
Manor Lords Wheat Fields
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Manor Lords Farming Guide: All Crops & How to Farm
Laura Gray Laura Gray Apr 26, 2024
Read Article How to Farm Wheat in Manor Lords
What Field in Manors Lord Growing new crops
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Farm Wheat in Manor Lords
Laura Gray Laura Gray Apr 26, 2024
Read Article What to Build First In Manor Lords
Farm House In Manor Lord In The Evening
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
What to Build First In Manor Lords
Laura Gray Laura Gray Apr 26, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Manor Lords Farming Guide: All Crops & How to Farm
Manor Lords Wheat Fields
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Manor Lords Farming Guide: All Crops & How to Farm
Laura Gray Laura Gray Apr 26, 2024
Read Article How to Farm Wheat in Manor Lords
What Field in Manors Lord Growing new crops
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Farm Wheat in Manor Lords
Laura Gray Laura Gray Apr 26, 2024
Read Article What to Build First In Manor Lords
Farm House In Manor Lord In The Evening
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
What to Build First In Manor Lords
Laura Gray Laura Gray Apr 26, 2024
Author
Laura Gray
Laura Gray is the Managing Editor for Gamepur, a writer for the Escapist, and an avid Pokemon, Dungeons & Dragons, and farming sim enthusiast. They spend their time chasing their toddler, playing casual Pokemon TCG matches, and destroying the kitchen with cooking projects. Laura's previous work can be seen at Screen Rant and Dexerto, and they can be contacted at [email protected].