All Voice Actors & Cast List for Wuthering Waves

Like most other games of the genre, Wuthering Waves has an extensive cast of characters, which is always growing, and tons of voice actors are responsible for bringing their personalities to life. Here’s a complete list of all confirmed talents lending their voices to this title.

All Voice Actors in Wuthering Waves, Listed

The full English cast for Wuthering Waves has not yet been revealed, but we already have plenty of confirmed voices included in this title.

Wuthering Waves English Voice Cast

Not all characters had their voices confirmed, but we have a few names that we’re sure will be behind those characters we’ll grow to love in time.

Aalto – James Day

– James Day Baizhi – Samantha Dakin

Samantha Dakin Calcharo – Ben Cura

Ben Cura Chixia – TBA

TBA Danjin – TBA

TBA Encore – Carina Reeves

Carina Reeves Jianxin – TBA

– TBA Jiyan – Alex Jordan

– Alex Jordan Lingyang – Aleksander Varadian

– Aleksander Varadian Mortefi – TBA

TBA Rover – Chase Brown (Male), Jane Jackson (Female)

Chase Brown (Male), Jane Jackson (Female) Sanhua – Jennifer Armour

Jennifer Armour Taoqi – Clare Louise Connolly

Clare Louise Connolly Verina – TBA

– TBA Yangyang – Rebecca Yeo

Rebecca Yeo Yinlin – Naomi Mcdonald

Wuthering Waves Japanese Voice Cast

The situation is pretty much the same for the Japanese voices. As the game approaches its official release, more voices should be revealed, and we’ll be sure to update the list as soon as possible.

Aalto – Ryota Iwasaki

– Ryota Iwasaki Baizhi – Asami Seto

Asami Seto Calcharo – Toshiyuki Morikawa

Toshiyuki Morikawa Chixia – Anna Nagase

Anna Nagase Danjin – Okasaki Miho

Okasaki Miho Encore – TBA

TBA Jianxin – Ami Koshimizu

Ami Koshimizu Jiyan – TBA

TBA Lingyang – Natsuki Hanae

Natsuki Hanae Mortefi – TBA

TBA Rover – Toshiki Matsuda (Male), Inori Minase (Female)

Toshiki Matsuda (Male), Inori Minase (Female) Sanhua – Risae Matsuda

Risae Matsuda Taoqi – Hina Yomiya

Hina Yomiya Verina – TBA

TBA Yangyang – Yui Ishikawa

Yui Ishikawa Yinlin – TBA

Wuthering Waves will be available on May 22nd, 2024, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Android, iOS, and PC. Currently, no other platform releases have been mentioned and will likely not be happening at this point. If you want to get a good start, you might want to look at our Rerolling guide.

