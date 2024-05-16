Category:
All Voice Actors & Cast List for Wuthering Waves

Endless waves of talented people
Patrick Souza
Published: May 16, 2024 04:40 pm

Like most other games of the genre, Wuthering Waves has an extensive cast of characters, which is always growing, and tons of voice actors are responsible for bringing their personalities to life. Here’s a complete list of all confirmed talents lending their voices to this title.

All Voice Actors in Wuthering Waves, Listed

The full English cast for Wuthering Waves has not yet been revealed, but we already have plenty of confirmed voices included in this title.

Wuthering Waves English Voice Cast

Not all characters had their voices confirmed, but we have a few names that we’re sure will be behind those characters we’ll grow to love in time.

  • Aalto – James Day
  • Baizhi – Samantha Dakin
  • Calcharo – Ben Cura
  • Chixia – TBA
  • Danjin – TBA
  • Encore – Carina Reeves
  • Jianxin – TBA
  • Jiyan – Alex Jordan
  • Lingyang – Aleksander Varadian
  • Mortefi – TBA
  • Rover – Chase Brown (Male), Jane Jackson (Female)
  • Sanhua – Jennifer Armour
  • Taoqi – Clare Louise Connolly
  • Verina – TBA
  • Yangyang – Rebecca Yeo
  • Yinlin – Naomi Mcdonald

Wuthering Waves Japanese Voice Cast

The situation is pretty much the same for the Japanese voices. As the game approaches its official release, more voices should be revealed, and we’ll be sure to update the list as soon as possible.

  • Aalto – Ryota Iwasaki
  • Baizhi – Asami Seto
  • Calcharo – Toshiyuki Morikawa
  • Chixia – Anna Nagase
  • Danjin – Okasaki Miho
  • Encore – TBA
  • Jianxin – Ami Koshimizu
  • Jiyan – TBA
  • Lingyang – Natsuki Hanae
  • Mortefi – TBA
  • Rover – Toshiki Matsuda (Male), Inori Minase (Female)
  • Sanhua – Risae Matsuda
  • Taoqi – Hina Yomiya
  • Verina TBA
  • Yangyang – Yui Ishikawa
  • Yinlin – TBA

Wuthering Waves will be available on May 22nd, 2024, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Android, iOS, and PC. Currently, no other platform releases have been mentioned and will likely not be happening at this point. If you want to get a good start, you might want to look at our Rerolling guide.

