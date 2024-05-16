Is Wuthering Waves Coming to Xbox?Answered

The upcoming new open-world RPG game Wuthering Waves is finally coming out this month for PC, mobile and Playstation consoles, but will it also be hitting the Xbox library eventually?

Will Wuthering Waves Arrive on Xbox Consoles?

As of now, there have been no official announcements for Wuthering Waves to arrive on any of the Xbox consoles. Be it One or Series X|S, it seems like Microsoft will be skipping this title in favor of other big names releasing during the same week, such as Hellblade II: Senua’s Saga. Developers from Kuro Games have also not expressed any interest in bringing their new game to this console until now.

Seeing as the game is set to be another competitor to Genshin Impact with its various similarities such as a gacha system, open-world exploration and an expanding character roster with each update, Wuthering Waves is being released for the exact same platforms as the popular Hoyoverse game. But no announcements for a supposed Switch version, though.

The game has been previously available for various Closed Beta Tests throughout the last few months, but there has never been anything pointing to Xbox players getting access to it at any period. As the game is free, having a Game Pass subscription or not wouldn’t affect a player’s experience in any way.

So for now, your best bet will be to play it either on PC, Playstation consoles or mobile devices. An Xbox port hasn’t been confirmed but hasn’t been denied either, so there might still be a chance for a future launch a few months in the future. I wouldn’t count on it, to be honest, but it never hurts to believe.

Wuthering Waves will be available on May 22nd for Android, iOS, PC, Playstation 4 and Playstation 5.

