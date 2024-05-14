Wuthering Waves Reroll Guide

Wuthering Waves is easily one of the most highly anticipated gacha game releases of 2024. Which means lots of players are probably gonna want a good start to their account. Here’s how to reroll in Wuthering Waves.

How to Reroll in Wuthering Waves

Before I get on with how to actually reroll in Wuthering Waves, I should warn you that this is a very tedious and painful process. You’ll need to do it the old-school way: by creating new email addresses to create a new account each time you want to reroll.

Here’s the step-by-step process:

Boot up the game and create an account with your email address. Play through the tutorial section until you unlock the Convene section, which will take around 45 minutes. You’ll know you’ve reached this point when the tutorial shows you how to summon, allowing you to get Baizhi for free. Claim your pre-registration rewards from the mailbox. Click on the Convene feature and use your 20 pulls on the Character Permanent Convene banner. If you’re not satisfied with your results, head into the settings to log out of the game, then create a new account with a new email address.

As it stands, there’s no guest login option in Wuthering Waves. From my experience, using the salted email method doesn’t work either, so this is the only way to reroll in the game.

Wuthering Waves Reroll Targets

As for which banners you should pull on, there are a couple things to keep in mind. First, you should use your 20 pulls on the Character Permanent Convene banner to try to get a 5-star character. Then, as you get more Lustrous Tides as you progress through the game, use those on the Novice Convene banner to hit the 50 pity for your second 5-star character.

Don’t worry about the weapons banner for now, as getting new units will be much more beneficial to you in the beginning.

Is It Worth Rerolling in Wuthering Waves?

The short answer is no. Given the low 5-star pull rates and the fact that the game clearly doesn’t want you rerolling at all, I don’t think it’s worth losing your mind over trying to get the perfect starter account in Wuthering Waves. Keep in mind that this is a game that’s meant to let you clear all of the story content with any character on the roster. While getting those early 5-star units will be very helpful, they’re ultimately unnecessary.

Unless the game eventually gets a better and easier reroll method, it’s not worth it.

And that does it for our Wuthering Waves reroll guide for now.

