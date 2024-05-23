Should You Pick the Male or Female Protagonist in Wuthering Waves?

Developed by Kuro Games, Wuthering Waves is an open-world action-RPG that presents you with a rather tough decision at the start of the game. Should you play as the male or female MC in Wuthering Waves? Here’s what you need to know.

Is the Male or Female Protagonist Canon in Wuthering Waves?

Here’s the short and sweet answer: aside from appearance, there is no difference between the male and female protagonist in Wuthering Waves. There is no canon MC in the game either, as both the male and female characters have been featured quite prominently in the trailers and marketing materials for the game.

So basically, you should just pick whichever character whose look you prefer. For instance, if you identify as male, you might be more inclined to pick the male protagonist to feel more immersed in the story.

It’s also worth noting that Wuthering Waves is a game where you’ll be summoning and collecting plenty of other characters for your party as well, and you’ll be switching between them in battle. So ultimately, you’re probably gonna spend a lot more time playing as non-MC characters anyway, and this choice won’t really matter in the long run.

What Is the Canon MC Name?

As for the canon name of the protagonist, they’re only referred to as Rover in-game. From what I can tell so far, there is no canon name for either the male or female MC, and you might want to consider just naming them Rover at the start of the game if that’s the sort of thing you care about.

And that’s everything you need to know about the male and female protagonists of Wuthering Waves. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our complete (and very hellish) reroll guide, as well as a full list of currently available codes.

