wuthering waves rover
Image via Kuro Game
Category:
Guides
Video Games

Should You Pick the Male or Female Protagonist in Wuthering Waves?

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|
Published: May 22, 2024 10:45 pm

Developed by Kuro Games, Wuthering Waves is an open-world action-RPG that presents you with a rather tough decision at the start of the game. Should you play as the male or female MC in Wuthering Waves? Here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

Is the Male or Female Protagonist Canon in Wuthering Waves?

Here’s the short and sweet answer: aside from appearance, there is no difference between the male and female protagonist in Wuthering Waves. There is no canon MC in the game either, as both the male and female characters have been featured quite prominently in the trailers and marketing materials for the game.

So basically, you should just pick whichever character whose look you prefer. For instance, if you identify as male, you might be more inclined to pick the male protagonist to feel more immersed in the story.

It’s also worth noting that Wuthering Waves is a game where you’ll be summoning and collecting plenty of other characters for your party as well, and you’ll be switching between them in battle. So ultimately, you’re probably gonna spend a lot more time playing as non-MC characters anyway, and this choice won’t really matter in the long run.

What Is the Canon MC Name?

As for the canon name of the protagonist, they’re only referred to as Rover in-game. From what I can tell so far, there is no canon name for either the male or female MC, and you might want to consider just naming them Rover at the start of the game if that’s the sort of thing you care about.

And that’s everything you need to know about the male and female protagonists of Wuthering Waves. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our complete (and very hellish) reroll guide, as well as a full list of currently available codes.

Post Tag:
Wuthering Waves
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to Change Language in Wuthering Waves
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Change Language in Wuthering Waves
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan May 22, 2024
Read Article How to Fix Wuthering Waves Launcher Not Opening
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Fix Wuthering Waves Launcher Not Opening
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza May 22, 2024
Read Article How to Unlock All Faction Members in XDefiant
DeadSec Faction in XDefiant.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Unlock All Faction Members in XDefiant
Daphne Fama Daphne Fama May 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Change Language in Wuthering Waves
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Change Language in Wuthering Waves
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan May 22, 2024
Read Article How to Fix Wuthering Waves Launcher Not Opening
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Fix Wuthering Waves Launcher Not Opening
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza May 22, 2024
Read Article How to Unlock All Faction Members in XDefiant
DeadSec Faction in XDefiant.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Unlock All Faction Members in XDefiant
Daphne Fama Daphne Fama May 22, 2024
Author
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].