When Is Early Access For NBA 2K25?

NBA 2K25‘s release is rapidly approaching, and fans are anxiously awaiting to hop into the next installment of the famed basketball franchise. Here’s how you can net early access for NBA 2K25 to get on the court early.

Fans who wish to take advantage of the early access period for NBA 2K25 can jump in at 5 AM PT on Sept. 4, two days before the official release date. Players across all available systems, including PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, have the ability to take part in early access.

During the early access period, all of your progress will be saved when the official release date on Sept. 6 comes around. This means you’ll have a two-day jump on everyone else who didn’t partake in early access.

How To Get Early Access in NBA 2K25

The editions of NBA 2K25. Image via 2K

If you want to play NBA 2K25 early, all you have to do is pre-order any edition of the game on any system. All editions work for this promotion, so you can pre-order the Standard Edition and still take part in early access. Once you pre-order ahead of the Sept. 6 release date, you’ll automatically have early access to the game after you download the application.

Some participating retailers might also offer early access for physical copies of NBA 2K25. However, there’s no way to tell what retailers offer this benefit, so you’ll have to check for yourself in your area. Once again, any edition of a physical copy works, but only if the retailer is participating in the promotion.

And that’s how you can get early access to NBA 2K25 and when it begins. If you decide to pre-order, watch out for a pre-download date so you can hop in right at 5 AM PT on Sept. 4.

