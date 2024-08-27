Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Image via 2K
Category:
Guides
Video Games

When Is Early Access For NBA 2K25?

Image of Joey Carr
Joey Carr
|

Published: Aug 27, 2024 03:27 pm

NBA 2K25‘s release is rapidly approaching, and fans are anxiously awaiting to hop into the next installment of the famed basketball franchise. Here’s how you can net early access for NBA 2K25 to get on the court early.

Recommended Videos

When Is the Early Access Release Date for NBA 2K25?

Fans who wish to take advantage of the early access period for NBA 2K25 can jump in at 5 AM PT on Sept. 4, two days before the official release date. Players across all available systems, including PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, have the ability to take part in early access.

During the early access period, all of your progress will be saved when the official release date on Sept. 6 comes around. This means you’ll have a two-day jump on everyone else who didn’t partake in early access.

Related: NBA 2K25 Showcases Massive MyTEAM Upgrades & New Game Modes

How To Get Early Access in NBA 2K25

Image of several basketball players on the court with the 2K25 logo on top
The editions of NBA 2K25. Image via 2K

If you want to play NBA 2K25 early, all you have to do is pre-order any edition of the game on any system. All editions work for this promotion, so you can pre-order the Standard Edition and still take part in early access. Once you pre-order ahead of the Sept. 6 release date, you’ll automatically have early access to the game after you download the application.

Some participating retailers might also offer early access for physical copies of NBA 2K25. However, there’s no way to tell what retailers offer this benefit, so you’ll have to check for yourself in your area. Once again, any edition of a physical copy works, but only if the retailer is participating in the promotion.

And that’s how you can get early access to NBA 2K25 and when it begins. If you decide to pre-order, watch out for a pre-download date so you can hop in right at 5 AM PT on Sept. 4.

Post Tag:
NBA 2K25
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Joey Carr
Joey Carr
Joey Carr is a Staff Writer at The Escapist. He has over seven years of experience in the video game industry as a writer, editor, and content manager covering a wide range of genres and titles. Specifically, Joey covers Call of Duty, other multiplayer titles, and new game releases. You can find some of his previous work on Upcomer, Dot Esports, GameSpot, and more gaming sites.
twitter