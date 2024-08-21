NBA 2K25 Showcases Massive MyTEAM Upgrades & New Game Modes

With the release of NBA 2K25 right around the corner, we’re starting to hear more rumblings about updates and new features that are coming to the series. While the MyTEAM portion of the game has always been packed with features, NBA 2K25 is looking to up the ante even further with this edition.

Image via 2K Sports

While the gameplay improvements may have already sold you on picking up a copy of NBA 2K25, the additions to the MyTEAM game mode may be the biggest news we’ve heard yet. In addition to previous options that we’ve had available, we can look forward to playing four new additional modes:

Triple Threat Park

Breakout

Showdown

King of the Court

The return of a fan-favorite feature, the Auction House, puts the cherry on top of an already stacked deal. Alongside these new modes, promised “quality of life” updates will make the MyTEAM experience the smoothest it’s ever helped make NBA 2K25 quickly jump to the top of my most anticipated list.

Looking to hear more about these updates and see the new game modes in action? Be sure to tune into the Developer Diary, which can be seen below:

Video via NBA 2K on YouTube

These changes look to be some of the most promising that we’ve seen yet, especially considering the frankly polarizing views on NBA 2K24. I’m going to have to wait until I’ve got this one in my hands to make any final judgments, but it appears that 2K is starting to listen to some fan feedback to provide an experience that we won’t want to miss.

If the final game looks as good as these teasers do, we may have a certified banger on our hands. It’s nice to see that 2K Sports isn’t focusing solely on graphics this time around, and I hope the result is as polished as the courts we’ll be playing on.

NBA 2K25 will be available on September 6, 2024.

