NBA 2K25 Reveals Cover Athletes & First Ever Dual-League Cover

Fans eager to learn anything they can about NBA 2K25 may be shocked to see that the newest iteration of their favorite sports game is breaking plenty of new ground, especially with the reveal of its first-ever dual-league cover athletes. Fans of the Celtics and the Aces will be beyond ecstatic to see NBA Champion Jayson Tatum and WNBA Champion A’ja Wilson on the front cover of NBA 2K25.

Image via 2K Sports

With four different editions to choose from, players will have a different cover athlete gracing them, with Jayson Tatum on the standard, A’ja Wilson on the WNBA Edition, the dynamic duo on the All-Star Edition, and eight-time All-Star Vince Carter on the Hall of Fame Edition. There’s even more exciting news to share — we’ve got a first look at some of these athletes in-game to share with you.

Image via 2K Sports

Image via 2K Sports

Image via 2K Sports

Alongside the reveal of the cover, 2K Sports has sent a first look at Jayson, A’ja & Vince in-game for a first look at NBA 2K25. While the NBA 2K franchise has always led the world of sports video games with its graphical fidelity, this year looks to push them further than ever. It’s somewhat uncanny how realistic these characters look now.

As per the official press release for NBA 2K25, fans playing on PC can rejoice; visual fidelity, content, and settings will be on par with the Xbox Series & PlayStation 5 versions of the game. You can read the official statement below:

For the first time in the series, NBA 2K25 introduces mode parity between PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, with the exception of Crossplay support. Players on PC with compatible specs will now benefit from the enhanced realism of ProPLAY TM technology, and the ability to compete in modes such as MyNBA, The W, and in The City. Crossplay will only be available on New-Gen consoles.

It’s about time that PC players could look forward to the latest and greatest version of their favorite sports game, and it seems that NBA 2K25 is shaping up to be the best installment yet.

NBA 2K25 will be released in 2024.

