A first look at Jayson Tatum in NBA 2K25 in an article showcasing the cover art for the upcoming game.
Image via 2K Sports
Category:
News
Video Games

NBA 2K25 Reveals Cover Athletes & First Ever Dual-League Cover

See who made the pick for NBA 2K25's cover athletes.
Image of Shaun Cichacki
Shaun Cichacki
|
Published: Jul 10, 2024 07:15 am

Fans eager to learn anything they can about NBA 2K25 may be shocked to see that the newest iteration of their favorite sports game is breaking plenty of new ground, especially with the reveal of its first-ever dual-league cover athletes. Fans of the Celtics and the Aces will be beyond ecstatic to see NBA Champion Jayson Tatum and WNBA Champion A’ja Wilson on the front cover of NBA 2K25.

Recommended Videos
NBA Champion Jayson Tatum and WNBA Champion A’ja Wilson alongside Vince Carter on the covers of NBA 2K25 in an article detailing the reveal of the covers
Image via 2K Sports

With four different editions to choose from, players will have a different cover athlete gracing them, with Jayson Tatum on the standard, A’ja Wilson on the WNBA Edition, the dynamic duo on the All-Star Edition, and eight-time All-Star Vince Carter on the Hall of Fame Edition. There’s even more exciting news to share — we’ve got a first look at some of these athletes in-game to share with you.

  • A first look at Jayson Tatum in NBA 2K25 in an article showcasing the cover art for the upcoming game.
    Image via 2K Sports
  • A first look at Vince Carter in NBA 2K25 in an article showcasing the cover art for the upcoming game.
    Image via 2K Sports
  • A first look at A'ja Wilson in NBA 2K25 in an article showcasing the cover art for the upcoming game.
    Image via 2K Sports

Alongside the reveal of the cover, 2K Sports has sent a first look at Jayson, A’ja & Vince in-game for a first look at NBA 2K25. While the NBA 2K franchise has always led the world of sports video games with its graphical fidelity, this year looks to push them further than ever. It’s somewhat uncanny how realistic these characters look now.

Related: When is NBA 2K25 Coming Out?

As per the official press release for NBA 2K25, fans playing on PC can rejoice; visual fidelity, content, and settings will be on par with the Xbox Series & PlayStation 5 versions of the game. You can read the official statement below:

  • For the first time in the series, NBA 2K25 introduces mode parity between PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, with the exception of Crossplay support. Players on PC with compatible specs will now benefit from the enhanced realism of ProPLAYTM technology, and the ability to compete in modes such as MyNBA, The W, and in The City. Crossplay will only be available on New-Gen consoles.
  • With NBA 2K25, players will forge a dynasty in MyCAREER, compete in new MyTEAM modes, and, for those on New-Gen platforms, players will also experience an added sixth era in MyNBA, a more compact and interactive City, along with the chance to cement their G.O.A.T. status in The W. 
  • In addition to new updates in MyCAREER and MyTEAM, players on Current-Gen will experience an all-new Neighborhood metropolis to explore where they will complete quests, earn rewards, and eclipse their rivals

It’s about time that PC players could look forward to the latest and greatest version of their favorite sports game, and it seems that NBA 2K25 is shaping up to be the best installment yet.

NBA 2K25 will be released in 2024.

Post Tag:
NBA 2K25
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Shaun Cichacki
Shaun Cichacki
As a fan of RPGs, Action & Retro titles, Shaun has been gaming since he was a young boy. With an overwhelming obsession involving Metal Gear Solid and Pizza Tower, you know you're in for a wild ride when it comes to things he's writing about.