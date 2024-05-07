A player on the court in NBA 2K24
Screenshot by 2K
Category:
Guides
Video Games

When is NBA 2K25 Coming Out?

When will the next 2K be available?
Image of Shaun Cichacki
Shaun Cichacki
|
Published: May 7, 2024 12:36 pm

The NBA 2K series is one of the most beloved sports franchises of all time, and fans are already eager to sink their teeth into the next one. When will NBA 2K25 finally hit shelves, and when can we expect a reveal?

Recommended Videos

When Will NBA 2K25 Release?

A player standing in front of NBA awards in NBA 2K24
Image by 2K

While there is no official confirmation regarding a release date for the upcoming NBA 2K25, it would appear that the newest game in the franchise will be released in September 2025. Previous titles have been released on the first Friday of September, and it’s hard to think that they would stray away from a winning formula.

Much like previous games, we can also expect a few different editions to be released, with an Arcade Edition coming to mobile devices a month after the official release on consoles and PCs. It’s also unclear if NBA 2K25 will be released on all consoles or if this will be the year that it goes exclusively to Xbox Series and PlayStation 5.

Related: All NBA 2K24 MyTEAM Locker Codes (May 2024)

Sports titles will usually be one of the longest-supported game types on older systems, so while it would be nice to see 2K Games take full advantage of the power of current-generation hardware, it would be safe to assume that NBA 2K25 will likely be released on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, alongside the Nintendo Switch. Make sure that you’ve got enough storage available — these games are rather massive.

Reveal Trailers for previous NBA 2K titles have been released in August 2022 and 2023, so we can expect to see all of the newest features and returning gameplay elements showcased around this time. Until then, lace up your shoes and get practicing with NBA 2K24 so you’re ready for everything that NBA 2K25 has to offer you.

NBA 2K24 is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Post Tag:
NBA 2K25
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to Get Yarn in Manor Lords
Manor Lords Yarn
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Get Yarn in Manor Lords
Joey Carr Joey Carr May 7, 2024
Read Article How to Request a Refund for Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2, an armour-clad diver standing in front of a flag.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Request a Refund for Helldivers 2
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen May 7, 2024
Read Article Is Hades 2 Coming to Xbox and PlayStation?
Nemesis, a heavily armoured woman, in Hades 2.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Is Hades 2 Coming to Xbox and PlayStation?
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen May 7, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Get Yarn in Manor Lords
Manor Lords Yarn
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Get Yarn in Manor Lords
Joey Carr Joey Carr May 7, 2024
Read Article How to Request a Refund for Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2, an armour-clad diver standing in front of a flag.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Request a Refund for Helldivers 2
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen May 7, 2024
Read Article Is Hades 2 Coming to Xbox and PlayStation?
Nemesis, a heavily armoured woman, in Hades 2.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Is Hades 2 Coming to Xbox and PlayStation?
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen May 7, 2024
Author
Shaun Cichacki
As a fan of RPGs, Action & Retro titles, Shaun has been gaming since he was a young boy. With an overwhelming obsession involving Metal Gear Solid and Pizza Tower, you know you're in for a wild ride when it comes to things he's writing about.