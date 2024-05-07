When is NBA 2K25 Coming Out?

The NBA 2K series is one of the most beloved sports franchises of all time, and fans are already eager to sink their teeth into the next one. When will NBA 2K25 finally hit shelves, and when can we expect a reveal?

When Will NBA 2K25 Release?

Image by 2K

While there is no official confirmation regarding a release date for the upcoming NBA 2K25, it would appear that the newest game in the franchise will be released in September 2025. Previous titles have been released on the first Friday of September, and it’s hard to think that they would stray away from a winning formula.

Much like previous games, we can also expect a few different editions to be released, with an Arcade Edition coming to mobile devices a month after the official release on consoles and PCs. It’s also unclear if NBA 2K25 will be released on all consoles or if this will be the year that it goes exclusively to Xbox Series and PlayStation 5.

Sports titles will usually be one of the longest-supported game types on older systems, so while it would be nice to see 2K Games take full advantage of the power of current-generation hardware, it would be safe to assume that NBA 2K25 will likely be released on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, alongside the Nintendo Switch. Make sure that you’ve got enough storage available — these games are rather massive.

Reveal Trailers for previous NBA 2K titles have been released in August 2022 and 2023, so we can expect to see all of the newest features and returning gameplay elements showcased around this time. Until then, lace up your shoes and get practicing with NBA 2K24 so you’re ready for everything that NBA 2K25 has to offer you.

NBA 2K24 is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

