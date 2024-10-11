Metaphor ReFantazio Best Build For the Protagonist

The protagonist is going to be in your party the entire time in Metaphor: ReFantazio, so naturally you’ll want him to be as strong as he can possibly be. Here’s the best protagonist build in Metaphor: ReFantazio to help you out.

Best Protagonist Build in Metaphor: ReFantazio

At the start of the game, when you’re at the Recruitment Center, you’ll have to answer a question that determines your primary stat. Honestly, as long as you pick either Strength or Magic, you’re good to go. Even then, you’re probably fine if you pick anything else.

Throughout my entire time with Metaphor: ReFantazio, I only focused on leveling up Strength and Magic equally as I wanted to prioritize the Captain’s damage output. This works well, especially since his endgame Archetypes are going to be either Prince or Soul Hacker.

So with that out of the way, let’s get into the build proper.

Best Archetypes

Without a doubt, Prince is the best Archetype for the protagonist in Metaphor: ReFantazio. In order to complete the build, however, you do need some skills from Soul Hacker. Here’s the full skill list:

Cooperative Chase

Heroic Slash

Hero’s Proving

Radiance

Morale Boost

Hero’s Cry

Resist All

Royal Slash

Void Wave

Seeker’s Gale

Seeker’s Flame

Megido

With this build, you have access to Light, Wind, and Fire skills, as well as very powerful Slash skills. The last slot is a flex slot honestly, and you could swap out Megido for anything else you might need. But aside from that, this build also lets you buff up, prepping you for big damage on your next turn.

Best Weapons and Equipment

Listed below are what I believe to be the best-in-slot gear items for the protagonist:

Gear Effect How to Get Dragon’s Legacy Normal attacks become Almighty affinity.

All stats +5. Complete the Trials of the Dragon request. Cardinal Dragon Raiment Nullifies Fire.

Strength +5, Magic +5. Complete the Trials of the Dragon request. Aureolin Split Shoes Repels Electric. The base Split Shoes are obtained from dungeon chests, and you can get the Aureolin variant by Purifying it at the Church. Aeon Pearl Ring All stats +5. Obtained from Junah.

If you didn’t complete the Trials of the Dragon, you can also consider the Hero King’s Sword which you get from the Tyrant’s Star dungeon, as well as the Royal Finery for the armor slot.

Protagonist Final Stats

As mentioned previously, as long as you focus on leveling Strength and Magic, it doesn’t really matter which primary stat you chose at the beginning. I ended the game at level 84, but these stats should give you a good idea of how to allocate your points:

77 St

77 Ma

33 En

34 Ag

31 Lu

And that’s the best protagonist build in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

