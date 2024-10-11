Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Screenshot captured by The Escapist
Category:
Guides
Video Games

Metaphor ReFantazio Best Build For the Protagonist

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Oct 11, 2024 12:00 am

The protagonist is going to be in your party the entire time in Metaphor: ReFantazio, so naturally you’ll want him to be as strong as he can possibly be. Here’s the best protagonist build in Metaphor: ReFantazio to help you out.

Recommended Videos

Table of contents

Best Protagonist Build in Metaphor: ReFantazio

At the start of the game, when you’re at the Recruitment Center, you’ll have to answer a question that determines your primary stat. Honestly, as long as you pick either Strength or Magic, you’re good to go. Even then, you’re probably fine if you pick anything else.

Throughout my entire time with Metaphor: ReFantazio, I only focused on leveling up Strength and Magic equally as I wanted to prioritize the Captain’s damage output. This works well, especially since his endgame Archetypes are going to be either Prince or Soul Hacker.

So with that out of the way, let’s get into the build proper.

Best Archetypes

Without a doubt, Prince is the best Archetype for the protagonist in Metaphor: ReFantazio. In order to complete the build, however, you do need some skills from Soul Hacker. Here’s the full skill list:

  • Cooperative Chase
  • Heroic Slash
  • Hero’s Proving
  • Radiance
  • Morale Boost
  • Hero’s Cry
  • Resist All
  • Royal Slash
  • Void Wave
  • Seeker’s Gale
  • Seeker’s Flame
  • Megido

With this build, you have access to Light, Wind, and Fire skills, as well as very powerful Slash skills. The last slot is a flex slot honestly, and you could swap out Megido for anything else you might need. But aside from that, this build also lets you buff up, prepping you for big damage on your next turn.

Best Weapons and Equipment

Listed below are what I believe to be the best-in-slot gear items for the protagonist:

GearEffectHow to Get
Dragon’s LegacyNormal attacks become Almighty affinity.
All stats +5.		Complete the Trials of the Dragon request.
Cardinal Dragon RaimentNullifies Fire.
Strength +5, Magic +5.		Complete the Trials of the Dragon request.
Aureolin Split ShoesRepels Electric.The base Split Shoes are obtained from dungeon chests, and you can get the Aureolin variant by Purifying it at the Church.
Aeon Pearl RingAll stats +5.Obtained from Junah.

If you didn’t complete the Trials of the Dragon, you can also consider the Hero King’s Sword which you get from the Tyrant’s Star dungeon, as well as the Royal Finery for the armor slot.

Protagonist Final Stats

As mentioned previously, as long as you focus on leveling Strength and Magic, it doesn’t really matter which primary stat you chose at the beginning. I ended the game at level 84, but these stats should give you a good idea of how to allocate your points:

  • 77 St
  • 77 Ma
  • 33 En
  • 34 Ag
  • 31 Lu

And that’s the best protagonist build in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Post Tag:
Metaphor: ReFantazio
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].
twitter facebook linkedin