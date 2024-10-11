Image Credit: Bethesda
Guides
Video Games

All Requests in Metaphor ReFantazio, Listed (Main Story & Optional)

Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Oct 10, 2024 11:36 pm

Aside from just barreling through the main story of Metaphor: ReFantazio, I’d also recommend taking some time to talk to the townspeople and see what they need help with. Here’s a full list of all requests you can take on in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Table of contents

All Metaphor: ReFantazio Requests

There are a total of 74 requests to take on in Metaphor: ReFantazio. They’re split into seven different categories: Operation, Hunt, Search, Favour, Bounty, Hunt, and Investigation. Operation requests are often part of the main story, while the rest can be combat-focused, or simply require you to bring certain items to the quest-giver.

All Operation Requests

TitleQuest-Giver
Save the Prince from Death’s CurseSpecial Mission
Necromancer TakedownSpecial Mission
Thwart Zorba’s PlanSpecial Mission
Apprehend the Real KidnapperCaptain Bardon
Infiltrate the CharadriusSpecial Mission
Obtain DrakodiosLouis
Eliminate Virga Island’s ThreatLouis
Prepare for the Final BattleEnthused Supporters
Skybound Avatar ConquestMeagre Supporters
Save the CountryCountless Supporters

All Search Requests

TitleQuest-GiverLocation
More’s Task: Foreword and PrologueMoreAkademeia: Novelist’s Study
More’s Task Chapter One: OrdealMoreAkademeia: Novelist’s Study
Promising ReturnsMariaGrand Trad: Hushed Honeybee Inn
Providing a SparkNeurasGauntlet Runner: Central Corridor
Relic Search: Inventor’s RequestNeurasGauntlet Runner: Central Corridor
More’s Task Chapter Two: SolitudeMoreAkademeia: Novelist’s Study
More’s Task Chapter Three: DriftingMoreAkademeia: Novelist’s Study
SkullduggeryNervous SoldierGrand Trad: Catacombs Entrance
A Haunted HeirloomResentful NobleGrand Trad: Sunlumeo Street
A Dagger, a Ring, and a RakeAlonzoMartira
Relic Search: Dregs of DestinyNeurasGauntlet Runner: Central Corridor
More’s Task Chapter Four: TurmoilMoreAkademeia: Novelist’s Study
Soldier’s SolaceExhausted WomanPort Brilehaven: Angler’s Inn Square
The Chalice vs. The BrewBrewerPort Brilehaven: Arenafront Wharf
Obtain Sergeant Xanth’s KeySpecial MissionCharadrius
Obtain Master Sergeant Glechom’s KeySpecial MissionCharadrius
Relic Search: Youth’s FollyNeurasGauntlet Runner: Central Corridor
Ancestral SolutionEdeniVirga Island
A Guiding GiftHoarse Fisher-CroneVirga Island
More’s Task Chapter Five: ResolveMoreAkademeia: Novelist’s Study
Relic Search: Engineer’s DestinyNeurasGauntlet Runner: Central Corridor
Relic Search: Bitter MemoriesNeurasGauntlet Runner: Central Corridor
Relic Search: A Dream’s OriginNeurasGauntlet Runner: Central Corridor
More’s Task Chapter Six: The EndMoreAkademeia: Novelist’s Study
The Edge of GloryOrnamented ManGrand Trad: Sunshade Row

All Favour Requests

TitleQuest-GiverLocation
Pagan’s DilemmaMustari ManGrand Trad: Sunshade Row
Help the Hushed HoneybeeYoung NidiaGrand Trad: Sunlumeo Street
A Friend in NeedCatherinaMausoleum: Catacombs
Hatching a PlanGloomy YouthMartira: Thoroughfare Square
A Noble’s LegacyStrohlGrand Trad: Sunlumeo Street
The Queen of Cuisine: HeartClassy WomanMartira: Visca Alba Tavern
Deeds and DiversionsOverfamiliar ManPort Brilehaven: Angler’s Inn Square
Efforescent YouthKindly BoyPort Brilehaven: Seabreeze Street
Dental DistressSullen ManPort Brilehaven: Seabreeze Street
The Price of HopeEnthusiastic WomanVirga Island
Warmth in WinterPortly ManAltabury Heights: Dia Franco Street
A Rake’s Last WishDaturamPort Brilehaven: Angler’s Inn Square
Deliver Hot Sprint WaterGentle MerchantAltabury Heights: Blue Sky Bridge
The Queen of Cuisine: SoulClassy WomanGrand Trad: Sunlumeo Street

All Bounty Requests

All bounties can be accepted from the Recruitment Centers in the various cities and towns.

TitleMonster
Man’s Not-So Best FriendManeater Manjula
The Old Castle Town KidnapperHeismay
The New King of the ImpsGoborn King
The Man-Eater in the MineAlpha Rockworm Valmo
Grieving Ghost of the GobletChalice of Legends
The Greater One-Eyed ScoundrelPsyoocropos
The Fiend in the Frozen ForestIcebeast Chimenzahn
The Cockatrice in the CloudsKokamordos
The Apostles of the ApocalypseBandit Chief Cistus
The Incarnate in the WoodsOrdemos

All Hunt Requests

TitleQuest-GiverLocation
A Bullish EmbargoBrigittaGrand Trad: Sunlumeo Street
Superior ScrimshawCraftsmanPort Brilehaven: Merchants’ Bazaar
Defeat the Coliseum MonsterSpirited ReceptionistPort Brilehaven: The Varmareno Coliseum
Peak CuriosityDejected ManVirga Island
Save the Mourning SnakesJunahVirga Island
The Trial of MalnovaEuphaVirga Island
The Right to RuleBardonMartira: Kriegante Gate
Proof of PowerObsessive SoldierAltabury Heights: Opera House Square
Wayward ShepherdEuphaGrand Trad: Sunlumeo Street
Petty ThiefNeurasGauntlet Runner: Central Corridor
A Brother’s MercyBasilioGrand Trade: Sunshade Row

All Investigation Requests

TitleQuest-GiverLocation
Trial of the Dragon: Mad MischiefGabby MustariPort Brilehaven: Angler’s Inn Square
Trial of the Dragon: Heroes’ RestEdeniVirga Island
Trial of the Dragon: Bygone LegacyEnraged MustariAltabury Heights: Blue Sky Bridge
Trial of the Dragon: Essence of PowerNoneNA

And those are all of the requests you can take on in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Metaphor: ReFantazio
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].
