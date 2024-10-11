All Requests in Metaphor ReFantazio, Listed (Main Story & Optional)

Aside from just barreling through the main story of Metaphor: ReFantazio, I’d also recommend taking some time to talk to the townspeople and see what they need help with. Here’s a full list of all requests you can take on in Metaphor: ReFantazio.
All Metaphor: ReFantazio Requests
There are a total of 74 requests to take on in Metaphor: ReFantazio. They’re split into seven different categories: Operation, Hunt, Search, Favour, Bounty, Hunt, and Investigation. Operation requests are often part of the main story, while the rest can be combat-focused, or simply require you to bring certain items to the quest-giver.
All Operation Requests
|Title
|Quest-Giver
|Save the Prince from Death’s Curse
|Special Mission
|Necromancer Takedown
|Special Mission
|Thwart Zorba’s Plan
|Special Mission
|Apprehend the Real Kidnapper
|Captain Bardon
|Infiltrate the Charadrius
|Special Mission
|Obtain Drakodios
|Louis
|Eliminate Virga Island’s Threat
|Louis
|Prepare for the Final Battle
|Enthused Supporters
|Skybound Avatar Conquest
|Meagre Supporters
|Save the Country
|Countless Supporters
All Search Requests
|Title
|Quest-Giver
|Location
|More’s Task: Foreword and Prologue
|More
|Akademeia: Novelist’s Study
|More’s Task Chapter One: Ordeal
|More
|Akademeia: Novelist’s Study
|Promising Returns
|Maria
|Grand Trad: Hushed Honeybee Inn
|Providing a Spark
|Neuras
|Gauntlet Runner: Central Corridor
|Relic Search: Inventor’s Request
|Neuras
|Gauntlet Runner: Central Corridor
|More’s Task Chapter Two: Solitude
|More
|Akademeia: Novelist’s Study
|More’s Task Chapter Three: Drifting
|More
|Akademeia: Novelist’s Study
|Skullduggery
|Nervous Soldier
|Grand Trad: Catacombs Entrance
|A Haunted Heirloom
|Resentful Noble
|Grand Trad: Sunlumeo Street
|A Dagger, a Ring, and a Rake
|Alonzo
|Martira
|Relic Search: Dregs of Destiny
|Neuras
|Gauntlet Runner: Central Corridor
|More’s Task Chapter Four: Turmoil
|More
|Akademeia: Novelist’s Study
|Soldier’s Solace
|Exhausted Woman
|Port Brilehaven: Angler’s Inn Square
|The Chalice vs. The Brew
|Brewer
|Port Brilehaven: Arenafront Wharf
|Obtain Sergeant Xanth’s Key
|Special Mission
|Charadrius
|Obtain Master Sergeant Glechom’s Key
|Special Mission
|Charadrius
|Relic Search: Youth’s Folly
|Neuras
|Gauntlet Runner: Central Corridor
|Ancestral Solution
|Edeni
|Virga Island
|A Guiding Gift
|Hoarse Fisher-Crone
|Virga Island
|More’s Task Chapter Five: Resolve
|More
|Akademeia: Novelist’s Study
|Relic Search: Engineer’s Destiny
|Neuras
|Gauntlet Runner: Central Corridor
|Relic Search: Bitter Memories
|Neuras
|Gauntlet Runner: Central Corridor
|Relic Search: A Dream’s Origin
|Neuras
|Gauntlet Runner: Central Corridor
|More’s Task Chapter Six: The End
|More
|Akademeia: Novelist’s Study
|The Edge of Glory
|Ornamented Man
|Grand Trad: Sunshade Row
All Favour Requests
|Title
|Quest-Giver
|Location
|Pagan’s Dilemma
|Mustari Man
|Grand Trad: Sunshade Row
|Help the Hushed Honeybee
|Young Nidia
|Grand Trad: Sunlumeo Street
|A Friend in Need
|Catherina
|Mausoleum: Catacombs
|Hatching a Plan
|Gloomy Youth
|Martira: Thoroughfare Square
|A Noble’s Legacy
|Strohl
|Grand Trad: Sunlumeo Street
|The Queen of Cuisine: Heart
|Classy Woman
|Martira: Visca Alba Tavern
|Deeds and Diversions
|Overfamiliar Man
|Port Brilehaven: Angler’s Inn Square
|Efforescent Youth
|Kindly Boy
|Port Brilehaven: Seabreeze Street
|Dental Distress
|Sullen Man
|Port Brilehaven: Seabreeze Street
|The Price of Hope
|Enthusiastic Woman
|Virga Island
|Warmth in Winter
|Portly Man
|Altabury Heights: Dia Franco Street
|A Rake’s Last Wish
|Daturam
|Port Brilehaven: Angler’s Inn Square
|Deliver Hot Sprint Water
|Gentle Merchant
|Altabury Heights: Blue Sky Bridge
|The Queen of Cuisine: Soul
|Classy Woman
|Grand Trad: Sunlumeo Street
All Bounty Requests
All bounties can be accepted from the Recruitment Centers in the various cities and towns.
|Title
|Monster
|Man’s Not-So Best Friend
|Maneater Manjula
|The Old Castle Town Kidnapper
|Heismay
|The New King of the Imps
|Goborn King
|The Man-Eater in the Mine
|Alpha Rockworm Valmo
|Grieving Ghost of the Goblet
|Chalice of Legends
|The Greater One-Eyed Scoundrel
|Psyoocropos
|The Fiend in the Frozen Forest
|Icebeast Chimenzahn
|The Cockatrice in the Clouds
|Kokamordos
|The Apostles of the Apocalypse
|Bandit Chief Cistus
|The Incarnate in the Woods
|Ordemos
All Hunt Requests
|Title
|Quest-Giver
|Location
|A Bullish Embargo
|Brigitta
|Grand Trad: Sunlumeo Street
|Superior Scrimshaw
|Craftsman
|Port Brilehaven: Merchants’ Bazaar
|Defeat the Coliseum Monster
|Spirited Receptionist
|Port Brilehaven: The Varmareno Coliseum
|Peak Curiosity
|Dejected Man
|Virga Island
|Save the Mourning Snakes
|Junah
|Virga Island
|The Trial of Malnova
|Eupha
|Virga Island
|The Right to Rule
|Bardon
|Martira: Kriegante Gate
|Proof of Power
|Obsessive Soldier
|Altabury Heights: Opera House Square
|Wayward Shepherd
|Eupha
|Grand Trad: Sunlumeo Street
|Petty Thief
|Neuras
|Gauntlet Runner: Central Corridor
|A Brother’s Mercy
|Basilio
|Grand Trade: Sunshade Row
All Investigation Requests
|Title
|Quest-Giver
|Location
|Trial of the Dragon: Mad Mischief
|Gabby Mustari
|Port Brilehaven: Angler’s Inn Square
|Trial of the Dragon: Heroes’ Rest
|Edeni
|Virga Island
|Trial of the Dragon: Bygone Legacy
|Enraged Mustari
|Altabury Heights: Blue Sky Bridge
|Trial of the Dragon: Essence of Power
|None
|NA
And those are all of the requests you can take on in Metaphor: ReFantazio.
