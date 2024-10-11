All Requests in Metaphor ReFantazio, Listed (Main Story & Optional)

Aside from just barreling through the main story of Metaphor: ReFantazio, I’d also recommend taking some time to talk to the townspeople and see what they need help with. Here’s a full list of all requests you can take on in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

All Metaphor: ReFantazio Requests

There are a total of 74 requests to take on in Metaphor: ReFantazio. They’re split into seven different categories: Operation, Hunt, Search, Favour, Bounty, Hunt, and Investigation. Operation requests are often part of the main story, while the rest can be combat-focused, or simply require you to bring certain items to the quest-giver.

All Operation Requests

Title Quest-Giver Save the Prince from Death’s Curse Special Mission Necromancer Takedown Special Mission Thwart Zorba’s Plan Special Mission Apprehend the Real Kidnapper Captain Bardon Infiltrate the Charadrius Special Mission Obtain Drakodios Louis Eliminate Virga Island’s Threat Louis Prepare for the Final Battle Enthused Supporters Skybound Avatar Conquest Meagre Supporters Save the Country Countless Supporters

All Search Requests

Title Quest-Giver Location More’s Task: Foreword and Prologue More Akademeia: Novelist’s Study More’s Task Chapter One: Ordeal More Akademeia: Novelist’s Study Promising Returns Maria Grand Trad: Hushed Honeybee Inn Providing a Spark Neuras Gauntlet Runner: Central Corridor Relic Search: Inventor’s Request Neuras Gauntlet Runner: Central Corridor More’s Task Chapter Two: Solitude More Akademeia: Novelist’s Study More’s Task Chapter Three: Drifting More Akademeia: Novelist’s Study Skullduggery Nervous Soldier Grand Trad: Catacombs Entrance A Haunted Heirloom Resentful Noble Grand Trad: Sunlumeo Street A Dagger, a Ring, and a Rake Alonzo Martira Relic Search: Dregs of Destiny Neuras Gauntlet Runner: Central Corridor More’s Task Chapter Four: Turmoil More Akademeia: Novelist’s Study Soldier’s Solace Exhausted Woman Port Brilehaven: Angler’s Inn Square The Chalice vs. The Brew Brewer Port Brilehaven: Arenafront Wharf Obtain Sergeant Xanth’s Key Special Mission Charadrius Obtain Master Sergeant Glechom’s Key Special Mission Charadrius Relic Search: Youth’s Folly Neuras Gauntlet Runner: Central Corridor Ancestral Solution Edeni Virga Island A Guiding Gift Hoarse Fisher-Crone Virga Island More’s Task Chapter Five: Resolve More Akademeia: Novelist’s Study Relic Search: Engineer’s Destiny Neuras Gauntlet Runner: Central Corridor Relic Search: Bitter Memories Neuras Gauntlet Runner: Central Corridor Relic Search: A Dream’s Origin Neuras Gauntlet Runner: Central Corridor More’s Task Chapter Six: The End More Akademeia: Novelist’s Study The Edge of Glory Ornamented Man Grand Trad: Sunshade Row

All Favour Requests

Title Quest-Giver Location Pagan’s Dilemma Mustari Man Grand Trad: Sunshade Row Help the Hushed Honeybee Young Nidia Grand Trad: Sunlumeo Street A Friend in Need Catherina Mausoleum: Catacombs Hatching a Plan Gloomy Youth Martira: Thoroughfare Square A Noble’s Legacy Strohl Grand Trad: Sunlumeo Street The Queen of Cuisine: Heart Classy Woman Martira: Visca Alba Tavern Deeds and Diversions Overfamiliar Man Port Brilehaven: Angler’s Inn Square Efforescent Youth Kindly Boy Port Brilehaven: Seabreeze Street Dental Distress Sullen Man Port Brilehaven: Seabreeze Street The Price of Hope Enthusiastic Woman Virga Island Warmth in Winter Portly Man Altabury Heights: Dia Franco Street A Rake’s Last Wish Daturam Port Brilehaven: Angler’s Inn Square Deliver Hot Sprint Water Gentle Merchant Altabury Heights: Blue Sky Bridge The Queen of Cuisine: Soul Classy Woman Grand Trad: Sunlumeo Street

All Bounty Requests

All bounties can be accepted from the Recruitment Centers in the various cities and towns.

Title Monster Man’s Not-So Best Friend Maneater Manjula The Old Castle Town Kidnapper Heismay The New King of the Imps Goborn King The Man-Eater in the Mine Alpha Rockworm Valmo Grieving Ghost of the Goblet Chalice of Legends The Greater One-Eyed Scoundrel Psyoocropos The Fiend in the Frozen Forest Icebeast Chimenzahn The Cockatrice in the Clouds Kokamordos The Apostles of the Apocalypse Bandit Chief Cistus The Incarnate in the Woods Ordemos

All Hunt Requests

Title Quest-Giver Location A Bullish Embargo Brigitta Grand Trad: Sunlumeo Street Superior Scrimshaw Craftsman Port Brilehaven: Merchants’ Bazaar Defeat the Coliseum Monster Spirited Receptionist Port Brilehaven: The Varmareno Coliseum Peak Curiosity Dejected Man Virga Island Save the Mourning Snakes Junah Virga Island The Trial of Malnova Eupha Virga Island The Right to Rule Bardon Martira: Kriegante Gate Proof of Power Obsessive Soldier Altabury Heights: Opera House Square Wayward Shepherd Eupha Grand Trad: Sunlumeo Street Petty Thief Neuras Gauntlet Runner: Central Corridor A Brother’s Mercy Basilio Grand Trade: Sunshade Row

All Investigation Requests

Title Quest-Giver Location Trial of the Dragon: Mad Mischief Gabby Mustari Port Brilehaven: Angler’s Inn Square Trial of the Dragon: Heroes’ Rest Edeni Virga Island Trial of the Dragon: Bygone Legacy Enraged Mustari Altabury Heights: Blue Sky Bridge Trial of the Dragon: Essence of Power None NA

And those are all of the requests you can take on in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

