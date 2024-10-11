Metaphor ReFantazio Strohl Follower Bond Guide

Strohl is one of many Followers you’ll meet in Metaphor: ReFantazio, and you can build a bond with him to unlock new perks and also make him more effective in combat. Here’s a complete guide to maxing out your bond with Strohl in Metaphor: ReFantazio.
Table of contents
How to Unlock Strohl in Metaphor: ReFantazio
While Strohl will automatically join your party as part of the main story in Metaphor: ReFantazio, you won’t be able to spend time with him until you’ve cleared the first dungeon, the Grand Cathedral.
Because of this, I highly recommend prioritizing clearing the Grand Cathedral as soon as possible. This will unlock bong hangout events with your Followers, allowing you to spend your time a bit more efficiently.
Metaphor: ReFantazio Strohl Best Answers and Dialogue Options
There are a total of 8 bond ranks for Strohl, and I’ve listed the prompts best answers for each rank event down below.
Rank 2
|Prompt
|Answer
|“Oh, Young Master Leon. My goodness, look how you’ve grown…”
|“How do you know each other?”
|“You mean to say my parents instructed you to flee here? All the more reason then that I have to help, somehow.”
|“Let’s find a way to help.”
|“All the more reason I should speak with him myself if that’s how he sees you.”
|“Let’s talk some sense into him.”
|“Moving forward, we’ll be in no shortage of trouble. I’d rather you not have to add my personal woes to that…”
|“That’s what friends do.”
Rank 3
|Prompt
|Answer
|“You’re right about one thing. I was a fool to ask for your aid.”
|“What about your people?”
|“Abandoned by your parents, shunned by your relations, you were left to the harsh truths of the royal capital too young. It’s a pity.”
|“You have terrible phrasing.”
|“Interesting… Well if there were any clues left, I’m sure they would all points to Halia.”
|“Let’s go investigate.”
|“Regardless, i’ll make the journey back home on my own, all right? I’ll not burden you with a wild goose chase.”
|“No, we do this together.”
Rank 4
|Prompt
|Answer
|“Remember what we heard about my inheritance? That there may be a clue to its whereabouts in my hometown of Halia?”
|“It can save your people.”
|“All of that couldn’t feel more foreign to me in this life.”
|“Your life is yours to choose.”
|“But there’s a ray of light between those clouds, thanks to you. I need to seek out that inheritance – I know that much.”
|“We should look into it.”
|“You would join me? Does your generosity know no bounds?”
|“I want to see your home.”
Rank 5
|Prompt
|Answer
|“I wish you could have seen it like that.”
|“I know I’ll see it someday.”
|“But would you mind waiting nearby?”
|“It’s okay to be nervous.”
|“No one expected a murderous, rampaging human!”
|“Try to stay calm.”
|“I’m sure he entrusted the inheritance to someone in the capital, but I have no clue who that might be.”
|“Tell me about your father.”
Rank 6
To continue progressing through Strohl’s story, you’ll first need to find the fishmonger in Grand Trad. Head to the Grand Cathedral area and approach the marketplace, and a short scene will play indicating that you’ve found the fishmonger.
After talking to him, turn left towards the king’s rock and speak with the merchant. You’ll need Imagination level 3 in order to pass the dialogue check here. You’ll then be able to bring Strohl to speak with the merchant and continue his story.
Rank 7
|Prompt
|Answer
|“It matters, actually.”
|“Something is off…”
|“…”
|“Stick to your ideals.”
|“I looked into it while you were helping me make inquiries.”
|“Clever…”
|“I couldn’t have made it through without you.”
|“It was all you.”
Rank 8
|Prompt
|Answer
|“I question whether or not I deserve to have all this.”
|“Just prove it to yourself.”
|“The inheritance just happened to be in the royal capital, and the people of Halia were coincidentally in the same place.”
|“Luck is its own type of skill.”
|“That’s my only regret in all this.”
|“They wouldn’t be angry.”
|“Is this really all coincidence?”
|“Your parents orchestrated this.”
|“I continue to find ways I never understood my parents.”
|“Surely, they believed in you.”
|“I’d always thought I’d been a worthless son to them…”
|“You’ve honored them.”
All Strohl Follower Bond Rewards
You get plenty of perks and unlocks for increasing your bond rank as well, and here are the rewards you get with Strohl:
|Rank
|Rewards
|1
|Warrior Archetype: The party can now study the Warrior.
|2
|Warrior Enlightenment: Reduces the MAG cost of studying the Warrior Lineage.
Undaunted Spirit: When Strohl attacks a human-type monster, critical rate increases.
|3
|Warrior Archetype: Adept. The party can now study the Swordmaster.
|4
|Scion’s Skill: Increases skill inheritance slots for the Warrior Lineage to 2.
|5
|Warrior Veneration: Significantly reduces the MAG cost of studying the Warrior Lineage.
Battle Aura: While in reserve, the amount of experience Strohl gains increases.
|6
|Scion’s Merit: Increases skill inheritance slots for the Warrior Lineage to 3.
Battle Hypnosis: While in reserve, Strohl will gain experience at the normal rate.
|7
|Warrior Archetype: Elite. The party can now study the Samurai.
Scion’s Essence: Increases skill inheritance slots for the Warrior Lineage to 4.
|8
|Slayer of Humans: When Strohl attacks a human-type monster, critical rate greatly increases.
Grand Fantasy: Strohl is ready to acquire a new Heroic Embodiment.
And that’s pretty much it. Seeing Strohl’s story to the end will also unlock the Samurai Elite Archetype in Metaphor: ReFantazio.
Published: Oct 11, 2024 12:05 am