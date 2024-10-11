Metaphor ReFantazio Strohl Follower Bond Guide

Strohl is one of many Followers you’ll meet in Metaphor: ReFantazio, and you can build a bond with him to unlock new perks and also make him more effective in combat. Here’s a complete guide to maxing out your bond with Strohl in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

How to Unlock Strohl in Metaphor: ReFantazio

While Strohl will automatically join your party as part of the main story in Metaphor: ReFantazio, you won’t be able to spend time with him until you’ve cleared the first dungeon, the Grand Cathedral.

Because of this, I highly recommend prioritizing clearing the Grand Cathedral as soon as possible. This will unlock bong hangout events with your Followers, allowing you to spend your time a bit more efficiently.

Metaphor: ReFantazio Strohl Best Answers and Dialogue Options

There are a total of 8 bond ranks for Strohl, and I’ve listed the prompts best answers for each rank event down below.

Rank 2

Prompt Answer “Oh, Young Master Leon. My goodness, look how you’ve grown…” “How do you know each other?” “You mean to say my parents instructed you to flee here? All the more reason then that I have to help, somehow.” “Let’s find a way to help.” “All the more reason I should speak with him myself if that’s how he sees you.” “Let’s talk some sense into him.” “Moving forward, we’ll be in no shortage of trouble. I’d rather you not have to add my personal woes to that…” “That’s what friends do.”

Rank 3

Prompt Answer “You’re right about one thing. I was a fool to ask for your aid.” “What about your people?” “Abandoned by your parents, shunned by your relations, you were left to the harsh truths of the royal capital too young. It’s a pity.” “You have terrible phrasing.” “Interesting… Well if there were any clues left, I’m sure they would all points to Halia.” “Let’s go investigate.” “Regardless, i’ll make the journey back home on my own, all right? I’ll not burden you with a wild goose chase.” “No, we do this together.”

Rank 4

Prompt Answer “Remember what we heard about my inheritance? That there may be a clue to its whereabouts in my hometown of Halia?” “It can save your people.” “All of that couldn’t feel more foreign to me in this life.” “Your life is yours to choose.” “But there’s a ray of light between those clouds, thanks to you. I need to seek out that inheritance – I know that much.” “We should look into it.” “You would join me? Does your generosity know no bounds?” “I want to see your home.”

Rank 5

Prompt Answer “I wish you could have seen it like that.” “I know I’ll see it someday.” “But would you mind waiting nearby?” “It’s okay to be nervous.” “No one expected a murderous, rampaging human!” “Try to stay calm.” “I’m sure he entrusted the inheritance to someone in the capital, but I have no clue who that might be.” “Tell me about your father.”

Rank 6

To continue progressing through Strohl’s story, you’ll first need to find the fishmonger in Grand Trad. Head to the Grand Cathedral area and approach the marketplace, and a short scene will play indicating that you’ve found the fishmonger.

After talking to him, turn left towards the king’s rock and speak with the merchant. You’ll need Imagination level 3 in order to pass the dialogue check here. You’ll then be able to bring Strohl to speak with the merchant and continue his story.

Rank 7

Prompt Answer “It matters, actually.” “Something is off…” “…” “Stick to your ideals.” “I looked into it while you were helping me make inquiries.” “Clever…” “I couldn’t have made it through without you.” “It was all you.”

Rank 8

Prompt Answer “I question whether or not I deserve to have all this.” “Just prove it to yourself.” “The inheritance just happened to be in the royal capital, and the people of Halia were coincidentally in the same place.” “Luck is its own type of skill.” “That’s my only regret in all this.” “They wouldn’t be angry.” “Is this really all coincidence?” “Your parents orchestrated this.” “I continue to find ways I never understood my parents.” “Surely, they believed in you.” “I’d always thought I’d been a worthless son to them…” “You’ve honored them.”

All Strohl Follower Bond Rewards

You get plenty of perks and unlocks for increasing your bond rank as well, and here are the rewards you get with Strohl:

Rank Rewards 1 Warrior Archetype: The party can now study the Warrior. 2 Warrior Enlightenment: Reduces the MAG cost of studying the Warrior Lineage.

Undaunted Spirit: When Strohl attacks a human-type monster, critical rate increases. 3 Warrior Archetype: Adept. The party can now study the Swordmaster. 4 Scion’s Skill: Increases skill inheritance slots for the Warrior Lineage to 2. 5 Warrior Veneration: Significantly reduces the MAG cost of studying the Warrior Lineage.

Battle Aura: While in reserve, the amount of experience Strohl gains increases. 6 Scion’s Merit: Increases skill inheritance slots for the Warrior Lineage to 3.

Battle Hypnosis: While in reserve, Strohl will gain experience at the normal rate. 7 Warrior Archetype: Elite. The party can now study the Samurai.

Scion’s Essence: Increases skill inheritance slots for the Warrior Lineage to 4. 8 Slayer of Humans: When Strohl attacks a human-type monster, critical rate greatly increases.

Grand Fantasy: Strohl is ready to acquire a new Heroic Embodiment.

And that’s pretty much it. Seeing Strohl’s story to the end will also unlock the Samurai Elite Archetype in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

