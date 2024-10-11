How to Unlock All Followers in Metaphor ReFantazio

Followers are the equivalent of Social Links and Confidants in Metaphor: ReFantazio, and as you bond with them, you can unlock new Archetypes and other perks to help you from a gameplay perspective. Here’s how to get all Followers in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Recommended Videos

All Followers in Metaphor: ReFantazio and How to Get Them

There are a total of 14 Followers available to you in Metaphor: ReFantazio. Some of their bonds will rank up automatically as you progress through the story, while others require you to actively spend time with them. Listed below are all 14 of them, as well as how to unlock them.

Follower How to Unlock Gallica Unlocked automatically through the story. Her Follower bond will also rank up automatically as you progress. Strohl Unlocked automatically through the story when you go on your very first mission. Hulkenberg Unlocked automatically through the story right before you take on the Grand Cathedral dungeon proper. Heismay Unlocked automatically through the main story when you head to the Sandworm’s Den near Martira. Junah Unlocked automatically through the story after clearing the Charadrius dungeon. Eupha Unlocked automatically through the story after clearing the Dragon Temple dungeon. Basilio Unlocked automatically through the story after clearing the main story segments at Altabury. Neuras Unlocked automatically through the story right as you enter the Tournament of the Throne. Maria Unlocked automatically through the story when you first arrive in Grand Trad. Catherina Unlocked by meeting her at the Grand Cathedral dungeon entrance, and completing the request A Friend in Need. Alonzo Unlocked by meeting the Pompous Man in Martira, and completing the request A Dagger, a Ring, and a Rake. Bardon Unlocked by talking to him in Martira after clearing the Kriegante Castle dungeon. Brigitta Unlocked by talking to her at Sunlumeo Street in Grand Trad. More Unlocked automatically through the story after getting your first Archetype.

There are only eight bond ranks for each Follower, presumably to make up for the shorter amount of time you have to get through all of the main story quests as opposed to Persona. However, time management is still a key part of the game, and you do need to plan your time carefully to ensure that you get everyone’s bond ranks as high as possible.

How to Spend Time With Followers

All your Followers can be found somewhere in the world of Euchronia, and you can just walk up to them manually and speak with them. However, there’s an easier way.

Press left on the d-pad to bring up your full Followers list, then select the one you want to spend time with and you’ll get teleported to their location immediately. Do note that your Followers won’t always want to spend time with you; every now and then, you may hit a roadblock where you need to either complete a request for them or level up your Royal Virtues further. Once you’ve met the requirements, the game will let you know when they’re ready to hang out with you again, or you can check your Follower list and look for the little yellow arrow up icon next to their portraits.

And that’s how to unlock all Followers in Metaphor: ReFantazio. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy