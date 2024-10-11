Just leveling up your characters isn’t enough; you’re going to need to make good use of the various jobs and classes the game gives you as well. Here’s how to get all Archetypes in Metaphor: ReFantazio.
Unlocking All Archetypes in Metaphor: ReFantazio
There are a total of 45 Archetypes available in Metaphor: ReFantazio. Most of them are obtained through meeting new NPCs and Followers, while some of the more advanced ones can only be unlocked once you’ve ranked up one high enough. I’ve listed all Archetypes down below, along with their unlock requirements.
Do be warned that this article does contain minor spoilers, including the name of a late-game location, as well as the existence of the highest Archetype category, so if you want to go in completely fresh, I’d advise against reading the last section.
All Basic Archetypes
|Archetype
|How to Unlock
|Seeker
|Unlocked through the main story.
|Warrior
|Unlocked through the main story when you forge a bond with Strohl.
|Mage
|Unlocked through the main story when you forge a bond with Gallica.
|Healer
|Unlocked through the main story when you forge a bond with Maria.
|Knight
|Unlocked through the main story when you forge a bond with Hulkenberg.
|Brawler
|Unlocked by forging a bond with Catherina. Requires you to complete her request by finding her friend in the Grand Cathedral dungeon.
|Merchant
|Unlocked by forging a bond with Brigitta.
|Gunner
|Unlocked by forging a bond with Neuras when you complete his request in Komero.
|Thief
|Unlocked through the main story when you forge a bond with Heismay.
|Commander
|Unlocked by forging a bond with Bardon. Requires you to complete Kriegante Castle, then talk to him in Martira.
|Faker
|Unlocked by forging a bond with Alonzo. Requires you to complete the Pompous Man’s request in Martria. Your Imagination needs to be at level 2.
|Masked Dancer
|Unlocked through the main story when you forge a bond with Junah.
|Summoner
|Unlocked through the main story when you forge a bond with Eupha.
|Berserker
|Unlocked through the main story when you forge a bond with Basiliio.
All Adept Archetypes
|Archetype
|How to Unlock
|Swordmaster
|Unlocked by reaching Follower bond rank 3 with Strohl.
|Magic Seeker
|Unlocked by reaching Follower bond rank 3 with More.
|Magic Knight
|Unlocked by reaching Follower bond rank 3 with Hulkenberg.
|Wizard
|Unlocked through the main story when you reach Follower bond rank 3 with Gallica.
|Cleric
|Unlocked by reaching Follower bond rank 3 with Maria.
|Pugilist
|Unlocked by reaching Follower bond rank 3 with Catherina.
|Sniper
|Unlocked by reaching Follower bond rank 3 with Neuras.
|General
|Unlocked by reaching Follower bond rank 3 with Bardon.
|Trickster
|Unlocked by reaching Follower bond rank 8 with Alonzo.
All Elite Archetypes
|Archetype
|How to Unlock
|Samurai
|Unlocked by reaching Follower bond rank 7 with Strohl.
|Paladin
|Unlocked by reaching Follower bond rank 7 with Hulkenberg.
|Dark Knight
|Unlocked by reaching Follower bond rank 7 with Hulkenberg.
|Devil Summoner
|Unlocked by reaching Follower bond rank 6 with Eupha.
|Persona Master
|Unlocked by reaching Follower bond rank 6 with Junah.
|Soul Hacker
|Unlocked by reaching Follower bond rank 7 with More.
|Saviour
|Unlocked by reaching Follower bond rank 8 with Maria.
|Dragoon
|Unlocked by reaching Follower bond rank 8 with Neuras.
|Elemental Master
|Unlocked through the main story by reaching Follower bond rank 8 with Gallica.
|Warlock
|Unlocked through the main story by reaching Follower bond rank 8 with Gallica.
|Warlord
|Unlocked by reaching Follower bond rank 8 with Bardon.
|Tycoon
|Unlocked by reaching Follower bond rank 8 with Brigitta.
|Ninja
|Unlocked by reaching Follower bond rank 7 with Heismay.
|Destroyer
|Unlocked by reaching Follower bond rank 6 with Basilio.
|Martial Artist
|Unlocked by reaching Follower bond rank 8 with Catherina.
All Royal Archetypes
The Royal Archetypes are easily the strongest Archetypes in the entire game. These are the most evolved versions of each party member’s original Lineage, and most skills come with additional effects like dispelling all buffs on an enemy or inflicting debuffs that completely bypass the need for skills like Tarunda or Rakunda.
The requirements for unlocking each one are quite high, so I’d recommend first focusing on the party members you want to prioritize, then work your way down from there. Don’t forget that you can also farm Hero’s Leaves of Light with a maxed out Archetype equipped and continuing to earn Archetype experience for it.
|Archetype
|How to Unlock
|Prince
|Unlocked by getting on the true ending path in the Ancient Eldan Sanctum.
|Royal Masked Dancer
|Unlocked by reaching Follower bond rank 8 with Junah, and clearing the Ancient Eldan Sanctum.
|Royal Warrior
|Unlocked by reaching Follower bond rank 8 with Strohl, and clearing the Ancient Eldan Sanctum.
|Royal Knight
|Unlocked by reaching Follower bond rank 8 with Hulkenberg, and clearing the Ancient Eldan Sanctum.
|Royal Summoner
|Unlocked by reaching Follower bond rank 8 with Eupha, and clearing the Ancient Eldan Sanctum.
|Royal Thief
|Unlocked by reaching Follower bond rank 8 with Heismay, and clearing the Ancient Eldan Sanctum.
|Royal Berserker
|Unlocked by reaching Follower bond rank 8 with Basilio, and clearing the Ancient Eldan Sanctum.
And that’s how to get all Archetypes in Metaphor: ReFantazio. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.
Published: Oct 10, 2024 11:38 pm