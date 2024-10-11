Just leveling up your characters isn’t enough; you’re going to need to make good use of the various jobs and classes the game gives you as well. Here’s how to get all Archetypes in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Recommended Videos

Unlocking All Archetypes in Metaphor: ReFantazio

There are a total of 45 Archetypes available in Metaphor: ReFantazio. Most of them are obtained through meeting new NPCs and Followers, while some of the more advanced ones can only be unlocked once you’ve ranked up one high enough. I’ve listed all Archetypes down below, along with their unlock requirements.

Do be warned that this article does contain minor spoilers, including the name of a late-game location, as well as the existence of the highest Archetype category, so if you want to go in completely fresh, I’d advise against reading the last section.

All Basic Archetypes

Archetype How to Unlock Seeker Unlocked through the main story. Warrior Unlocked through the main story when you forge a bond with Strohl. Mage Unlocked through the main story when you forge a bond with Gallica. Healer Unlocked through the main story when you forge a bond with Maria. Knight Unlocked through the main story when you forge a bond with Hulkenberg. Brawler Unlocked by forging a bond with Catherina. Requires you to complete her request by finding her friend in the Grand Cathedral dungeon. Merchant Unlocked by forging a bond with Brigitta. Gunner Unlocked by forging a bond with Neuras when you complete his request in Komero. Thief Unlocked through the main story when you forge a bond with Heismay. Commander Unlocked by forging a bond with Bardon. Requires you to complete Kriegante Castle, then talk to him in Martira. Faker Unlocked by forging a bond with Alonzo. Requires you to complete the Pompous Man’s request in Martria. Your Imagination needs to be at level 2. Masked Dancer Unlocked through the main story when you forge a bond with Junah. Summoner Unlocked through the main story when you forge a bond with Eupha. Berserker Unlocked through the main story when you forge a bond with Basiliio.

All Adept Archetypes

Archetype How to Unlock Swordmaster Unlocked by reaching Follower bond rank 3 with Strohl. Magic Seeker Unlocked by reaching Follower bond rank 3 with More. Magic Knight Unlocked by reaching Follower bond rank 3 with Hulkenberg. Wizard Unlocked through the main story when you reach Follower bond rank 3 with Gallica. Cleric Unlocked by reaching Follower bond rank 3 with Maria. Pugilist Unlocked by reaching Follower bond rank 3 with Catherina. Sniper Unlocked by reaching Follower bond rank 3 with Neuras. General Unlocked by reaching Follower bond rank 3 with Bardon. Trickster Unlocked by reaching Follower bond rank 8 with Alonzo.

All Elite Archetypes

Archetype How to Unlock Samurai Unlocked by reaching Follower bond rank 7 with Strohl. Paladin Unlocked by reaching Follower bond rank 7 with Hulkenberg. Dark Knight Unlocked by reaching Follower bond rank 7 with Hulkenberg. Devil Summoner Unlocked by reaching Follower bond rank 6 with Eupha. Persona Master Unlocked by reaching Follower bond rank 6 with Junah. Soul Hacker Unlocked by reaching Follower bond rank 7 with More. Saviour Unlocked by reaching Follower bond rank 8 with Maria. Dragoon Unlocked by reaching Follower bond rank 8 with Neuras. Elemental Master Unlocked through the main story by reaching Follower bond rank 8 with Gallica. Warlock Unlocked through the main story by reaching Follower bond rank 8 with Gallica. Warlord Unlocked by reaching Follower bond rank 8 with Bardon. Tycoon Unlocked by reaching Follower bond rank 8 with Brigitta. Ninja Unlocked by reaching Follower bond rank 7 with Heismay. Destroyer Unlocked by reaching Follower bond rank 6 with Basilio. Martial Artist Unlocked by reaching Follower bond rank 8 with Catherina.

All Royal Archetypes

The Royal Archetypes are easily the strongest Archetypes in the entire game. These are the most evolved versions of each party member’s original Lineage, and most skills come with additional effects like dispelling all buffs on an enemy or inflicting debuffs that completely bypass the need for skills like Tarunda or Rakunda.

The requirements for unlocking each one are quite high, so I’d recommend first focusing on the party members you want to prioritize, then work your way down from there. Don’t forget that you can also farm Hero’s Leaves of Light with a maxed out Archetype equipped and continuing to earn Archetype experience for it.

Archetype How to Unlock Prince Unlocked by getting on the true ending path in the Ancient Eldan Sanctum. Royal Masked Dancer Unlocked by reaching Follower bond rank 8 with Junah, and clearing the Ancient Eldan Sanctum. Royal Warrior Unlocked by reaching Follower bond rank 8 with Strohl, and clearing the Ancient Eldan Sanctum. Royal Knight Unlocked by reaching Follower bond rank 8 with Hulkenberg, and clearing the Ancient Eldan Sanctum. Royal Summoner Unlocked by reaching Follower bond rank 8 with Eupha, and clearing the Ancient Eldan Sanctum. Royal Thief Unlocked by reaching Follower bond rank 8 with Heismay, and clearing the Ancient Eldan Sanctum. Royal Berserker Unlocked by reaching Follower bond rank 8 with Basilio, and clearing the Ancient Eldan Sanctum.

And that’s how to get all Archetypes in Metaphor: ReFantazio. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy