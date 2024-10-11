Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Screenshot captured by The Escapist
Category:
Guides
Video Games

How to Get All Archetypes in Metaphor: ReFantazio

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Oct 10, 2024 11:38 pm

Just leveling up your characters isn’t enough; you’re going to need to make good use of the various jobs and classes the game gives you as well. Here’s how to get all Archetypes in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Recommended Videos

Table of contents

Unlocking All Archetypes in Metaphor: ReFantazio

There are a total of 45 Archetypes available in Metaphor: ReFantazio. Most of them are obtained through meeting new NPCs and Followers, while some of the more advanced ones can only be unlocked once you’ve ranked up one high enough. I’ve listed all Archetypes down below, along with their unlock requirements.

Do be warned that this article does contain minor spoilers, including the name of a late-game location, as well as the existence of the highest Archetype category, so if you want to go in completely fresh, I’d advise against reading the last section.

All Basic Archetypes

ArchetypeHow to Unlock
SeekerUnlocked through the main story.
WarriorUnlocked through the main story when you forge a bond with Strohl.
MageUnlocked through the main story when you forge a bond with Gallica.
HealerUnlocked through the main story when you forge a bond with Maria.
KnightUnlocked through the main story when you forge a bond with Hulkenberg.
BrawlerUnlocked by forging a bond with Catherina. Requires you to complete her request by finding her friend in the Grand Cathedral dungeon.
MerchantUnlocked by forging a bond with Brigitta.
GunnerUnlocked by forging a bond with Neuras when you complete his request in Komero.
ThiefUnlocked through the main story when you forge a bond with Heismay.
CommanderUnlocked by forging a bond with Bardon. Requires you to complete Kriegante Castle, then talk to him in Martira.
FakerUnlocked by forging a bond with Alonzo. Requires you to complete the Pompous Man’s request in Martria. Your Imagination needs to be at level 2.
Masked DancerUnlocked through the main story when you forge a bond with Junah.
SummonerUnlocked through the main story when you forge a bond with Eupha.
BerserkerUnlocked through the main story when you forge a bond with Basiliio.

All Adept Archetypes

ArchetypeHow to Unlock
SwordmasterUnlocked by reaching Follower bond rank 3 with Strohl.
Magic SeekerUnlocked by reaching Follower bond rank 3 with More.
Magic KnightUnlocked by reaching Follower bond rank 3 with Hulkenberg.
WizardUnlocked through the main story when you reach Follower bond rank 3 with Gallica.
ClericUnlocked by reaching Follower bond rank 3 with Maria.
PugilistUnlocked by reaching Follower bond rank 3 with Catherina.
SniperUnlocked by reaching Follower bond rank 3 with Neuras.
GeneralUnlocked by reaching Follower bond rank 3 with Bardon.
TricksterUnlocked by reaching Follower bond rank 8 with Alonzo.

All Elite Archetypes

ArchetypeHow to Unlock
SamuraiUnlocked by reaching Follower bond rank 7 with Strohl.
PaladinUnlocked by reaching Follower bond rank 7 with Hulkenberg.
Dark KnightUnlocked by reaching Follower bond rank 7 with Hulkenberg.
Devil SummonerUnlocked by reaching Follower bond rank 6 with Eupha.
Persona MasterUnlocked by reaching Follower bond rank 6 with Junah.
Soul HackerUnlocked by reaching Follower bond rank 7 with More.
SaviourUnlocked by reaching Follower bond rank 8 with Maria.
DragoonUnlocked by reaching Follower bond rank 8 with Neuras.
Elemental MasterUnlocked through the main story by reaching Follower bond rank 8 with Gallica.
WarlockUnlocked through the main story by reaching Follower bond rank 8 with Gallica.
WarlordUnlocked by reaching Follower bond rank 8 with Bardon.
TycoonUnlocked by reaching Follower bond rank 8 with Brigitta.
NinjaUnlocked by reaching Follower bond rank 7 with Heismay.
DestroyerUnlocked by reaching Follower bond rank 6 with Basilio.
Martial ArtistUnlocked by reaching Follower bond rank 8 with Catherina.

All Royal Archetypes

The Royal Archetypes are easily the strongest Archetypes in the entire game. These are the most evolved versions of each party member’s original Lineage, and most skills come with additional effects like dispelling all buffs on an enemy or inflicting debuffs that completely bypass the need for skills like Tarunda or Rakunda.

The requirements for unlocking each one are quite high, so I’d recommend first focusing on the party members you want to prioritize, then work your way down from there. Don’t forget that you can also farm Hero’s Leaves of Light with a maxed out Archetype equipped and continuing to earn Archetype experience for it.

ArchetypeHow to Unlock
PrinceUnlocked by getting on the true ending path in the Ancient Eldan Sanctum.
Royal Masked DancerUnlocked by reaching Follower bond rank 8 with Junah, and clearing the Ancient Eldan Sanctum.
Royal WarriorUnlocked by reaching Follower bond rank 8 with Strohl, and clearing the Ancient Eldan Sanctum.
Royal KnightUnlocked by reaching Follower bond rank 8 with Hulkenberg, and clearing the Ancient Eldan Sanctum.
Royal SummonerUnlocked by reaching Follower bond rank 8 with Eupha, and clearing the Ancient Eldan Sanctum.
Royal ThiefUnlocked by reaching Follower bond rank 8 with Heismay, and clearing the Ancient Eldan Sanctum.
Royal BerserkerUnlocked by reaching Follower bond rank 8 with Basilio, and clearing the Ancient Eldan Sanctum.

And that’s how to get all Archetypes in Metaphor: ReFantazio. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

Post Tag:
Metaphor: ReFantazio
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].
twitter facebook linkedin