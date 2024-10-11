Every party member in Metaphor: ReFantazio starts out with their own niche, but with so many Archetypes to choose from in the game, you’re going to want to pick the most optimal ones for them. Without further ado, here are the best Archetypes for every character in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Best Archetypes For Every Character in Metaphor: ReFantazio

Before we go any further, do note that there are some light spoilers in this article, specifically for some late-game Archetypes. If you want to go in completely fresh, I’d recommend bookmarking this page and coming back later once you’re further into the story.

The Captain

Soul Hacker

Prince

The Captain is the most versatile character in Metaphor: ReFantazio, so really, you could give him any Archetype and he’d probably kick ass at it. If I had to boil it down to his very best Archetypes, however, it’d easily be Soul Hacker and Prince.

The Seeker Lineage is all about versatility, making it the perfect choice for the Captain. You get access to Wind and self-healing spells right off the bat, and Soul Hacker later gives you more AoE capabilities. If you want to take the Captain down the path of raw power, then go with Prince for big damage output and powerful buffs.

By the endgame, I was absolutely torn between Soul Hacker and Prince, but ultimately went with Prince and just took some of the abilities from the former via skill inheritance.

For the early game, however, I’d actually recommend classing him into the Mage and Healer Archetypes. With Strohl and Hulkenberg being your first two party members — both of which are very physical damage-oriented — the Captain actually ends up being the most suited for the Mage/Healer role.

Strohl

Sniper

Merchant

General

Samurai

Royal Swordsman

Strohl has a very high base Strength stat, which makes sense, considering he starts off with the Swordsman Archetype. Naturally, his very best Archetype is going to be the Royal Swordsman, which just comes with a bevy of devastating Slash skills.

Before you get there, however, I’d recommend checking out the Gunner, Merchant, and Commander Lineages for him. Gunner, in particular, was a favorite of mine for Strohl. This puts him in the backlines, while allowing him to rain down arrows on enemies, which lets you clear out mobs very quickly. The Merchant Lineage gives him access to Strike skills and Almighty damage, while the Commander Lineage gives him some useful party buffs and elemental physical attacks that can come in handy in a pinch.

Hulkenberg

Dark Knight

General

Berserker

Martial Artist

Royal Knight

Royal Knight may be one of the most broken Archetypes in Metaphor: ReFantazio, making Hulkenberg the best party member in the game, right behind the Captain. This Archetype comes with Omni-Counter, which is a passive ability that gives you a 15% chance of repelling non-Almighty damage. That may not sound like a lot, but it kicks in way more often than you might think.

You definitely want to explore the Commander, Berserker, and Pugilist Lineages for her as well. The Commander Lineage is the most crucial one for Hulkenberg, as it gives her way more utility and allows her to better protect the party, while Berserker and Pugilist gives her a bit more damage.

Between Paladin and Dark Knight, I lean way more towards the latter, though you do need them both to unlock Royal Knight. I’d grab Mad Rush and Thunderstrike Thrust from the Dark Knight Archetype, then put them into the final Royal Knight build.

Heismay

Ninja

Faker

Trickster

Royal Ninja

Heismay is all about Agility and acting quick and fast in battle. The Royal Thief’s final skill is Noble Thief’s Soul, which depletes all of an enemy’s Turn Icons if their attack is dodged, which is pretty insane.

Outside of that, the regular Thief and Faker Lineages are the ones you absolutely want to prioritize for Heismay. These Lineages help to beef up his Agility even further while giving him decent damage output. Honestly, the main drawback with Heismay is that unlocking Royal Thief requires you to explore the Merchant, Gunner, and Knight Lineages as well, and I never found those to be particularly useful for him.

If you don’t have time to explore all those paths for him and unlock Royal Thief, Heismay is still a very solid assassin-style character with the Ninja Archetype.

Junah

Persona Master

Wizard

Cleric

Royal Masked Dancer

At first glance, Junah might seem like a very versatile character, similar to the Captain. However, once you unlock the Persona Master and Royal Masked Dancer Archetypes for her, it becomes clear that Metaphor: ReFantazio really wants you to use her as a mage/debuffer/healer hybrid character. Ruin’s Flameflower is a fantastic Royal Masked Dancer skill that inflicts AoE Fire damage, while also removing all buffs. This is useful for both mobs and boss battles. She also has the ability to inflict one-time weaknesses on enemies, allowing you to set up powerful attacks that wouldn’t otherwise be possible.

Before unlocking Royal Masked Dancer, you definitely want to explore the Mage and Healer Lineages for her to give her all the magic she needs. She should almost always have Medica and Patra on her, as well as access to all magic elements. Of course, the perk of using Royal Masked Dancer and Persona Master is that you can equip Mask accessories on her to give her those skills without needing to waste inheritance skill slots, so go with either one.

Eupha

Devil Summoner

Warlock

Elemental Master

Soul Hacker

Royal Summoner

Eupha is the AoE god of Metaphor: ReFantazio. Upon unlocking Royal Summoner, you gain access to AoE spells for all elements, and they all either do severe damage or hit multiple times. If you ever needed to clear out mobs quickly, Eupha is your go-to character.

Even before reaching Royal Summoner, she can achieve pretty much the same effect with Devil Summoner, though you do need to equip Talismans on her to make that build work. I had a lot of success with classing Eupha as a Warlock or Elemental Master as well, since her Magic stat is so high.

That being said, you do need to explore the Seeker Lineage for her in order to unlock Royal Summoner. She can be very versatile as a Soul Hacker — assuming you have the Captain classed as something else — but you really just want it for Royal Summoner and any Wind skills you might need.

Basilio

Destroyer

Martial Artist

Royal Berserker

Basilio boasts a very high Strength stat, and the good news is that the requirements for unlocking Royal Berserker aren’t all that demanding. You just need to max out Destroyer and Martial Artist for that.

Royal Berserker is all about raw power and dealing massive Strike damage to your foes. He’s basically Strohl, but with an emphasis on Strike, so you’ll want one or the other in your party, depending on your own preferences. Personally, I favored having Strohl especially since I had already invested so much into him, and Basilio was unfortunate enough to have joined the party so late.

That being said, if you’re not a fan of Strohl and you just want a quick and easy character you can build up for Strength, go with Basilio.

And those are the best Archetypes for every character in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

