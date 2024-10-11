There are a lot of Archetypes to collect and play around with in Metaphor: ReFantazio, and some of them are required to progress through certain Follower bonds. Here’s how to get the Gunner Archetype in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Unlocking the Gunner Archetype in Metaphor: ReFantazio

The Gunner Archetype can be unlocked by forming a Follower bond with Neuras in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

This can only be done after you’ve cleared the Grand Cathedral and have made your way to Martira with the Gauntlet Runner. Once you get some free time after meeting the guardsmen in Martira, you can accept a request from Neuras that tasks you with heading to the nearby village of Komero. When you go to Komero, a few scenes with play out as you retrieve a relic for Neuras, and after that, you’ll establish a Follower bond with Neuras himself.

This unlocks the Gunner Archetype, which primarily makes use of crossbows and ranged attacks that can only be used from the backlines.

It’s also one of the required Archetypes for progressing through More’s Follower questline. All you need to do is have any party member study the Gunner Archetype, then talk to More to rank up your bond with him. He’ll then task you with getting the Merchant Archetype to rank 15 before you can deepen the bond.

All Gunner Types Skills and Abilities

The Gunner Archetype comes with the following abilities and Synthesis skills:

Skill Type Effect Comeback Victory Archetype [Hero Passive] Recovers HP each time an enemy is stunned or defeated in overworld combat. Sleep Shot Archetype Only usable from back row. Deals weak physical Pierce damage to one enemy. May inflict Sleep. Poison Shot Archetype Only usable from back row. Deals medium physical Pierce damage to one enemy. May inflict Poison. Sukukaja Archetype Increases one ally’s Hit/Evasion rate for 3 turns. Aim Support Archetype [Passive] Increases Hit Rate by 10%. Boost increases further if Archetypes of the same Lineage are present. Hex Shot Archetype Only usable from back row. Deals heavy physical pierce damage to one enemy. May inflict Hex. Wild Barrage Synthesis Only usable from back row. Deals medium physical Pierce damage to all enemies 2-3 times.

Requires Gunner, Faker, or Summoner Lineages. Masukukaja Synthesis Increases all allies’ Hit/Evasion for 3 turns.

Requires Seeker, Knight, or Commander Lineages Mania Bullet Synthesis Only usable from back row. Heavy physical Pierce damage to one enemy. Inflicts a one-time weakness to Slash/Pierce/Strike.

Requires Thief, Faker, or Merchant Lineages

And that’s everything you need to know about getting the Gunner Archetype in Metaphor: ReFantazio. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

