Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Screenshot captured by The Escapist
Category:
Guides
Video Games

How to Get the Gunner Archetype in Metaphor ReFantazio

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Oct 10, 2024 10:57 pm

There are a lot of Archetypes to collect and play around with in Metaphor: ReFantazio, and some of them are required to progress through certain Follower bonds. Here’s how to get the Gunner Archetype in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Recommended Videos

Table of contents

Unlocking the Gunner Archetype in Metaphor: ReFantazio

The Gunner Archetype can be unlocked by forming a Follower bond with Neuras in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

This can only be done after you’ve cleared the Grand Cathedral and have made your way to Martira with the Gauntlet Runner. Once you get some free time after meeting the guardsmen in Martira, you can accept a request from Neuras that tasks you with heading to the nearby village of Komero. When you go to Komero, a few scenes with play out as you retrieve a relic for Neuras, and after that, you’ll establish a Follower bond with Neuras himself.

This unlocks the Gunner Archetype, which primarily makes use of crossbows and ranged attacks that can only be used from the backlines.

It’s also one of the required Archetypes for progressing through More’s Follower questline. All you need to do is have any party member study the Gunner Archetype, then talk to More to rank up your bond with him. He’ll then task you with getting the Merchant Archetype to rank 15 before you can deepen the bond.

All Gunner Types Skills and Abilities

The Gunner Archetype comes with the following abilities and Synthesis skills:

SkillTypeEffect
Comeback VictoryArchetype[Hero Passive] Recovers HP each time an enemy is stunned or defeated in overworld combat.
Sleep ShotArchetypeOnly usable from back row. Deals weak physical Pierce damage to one enemy. May inflict Sleep.
Poison ShotArchetypeOnly usable from back row. Deals medium physical Pierce damage to one enemy. May inflict Poison.
SukukajaArchetypeIncreases one ally’s Hit/Evasion rate for 3 turns.
Aim SupportArchetype[Passive] Increases Hit Rate by 10%. Boost increases further if Archetypes of the same Lineage are present.
Hex ShotArchetypeOnly usable from back row. Deals heavy physical pierce damage to one enemy. May inflict Hex.
Wild BarrageSynthesisOnly usable from back row. Deals medium physical Pierce damage to all enemies 2-3 times.
Requires Gunner, Faker, or Summoner Lineages.
MasukukajaSynthesisIncreases all allies’ Hit/Evasion for 3 turns.
Requires Seeker, Knight, or Commander Lineages
Mania BulletSynthesisOnly usable from back row. Heavy physical Pierce damage to one enemy. Inflicts a one-time weakness to Slash/Pierce/Strike.
Requires Thief, Faker, or Merchant Lineages

And that’s everything you need to know about getting the Gunner Archetype in Metaphor: ReFantazio. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

Post Tag:
Metaphor: ReFantazio
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].
twitter facebook linkedin