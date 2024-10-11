Metaphor ReFantazio Hulkenberg Follower Bond Guide

Hulkenberg is the tank of your party and an invaluable ally in Metaphor: ReFantazio, which is why it’s important to strengthen your bond with her. Here’s how to max out your Follower bond with Hulkenberg in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

How to Unlock Hulkenberg in Metaphor: ReFantazio

Hulkenberg will join your party when you first arrive at the Grand Cathedral in Metaphor: ReFantazio. However, just like with Strohl, you can only start spending time with her after you’ve cleared the Grand Cathedral dungeon.

Once you do that, you can speak with her at the Hushed Honeybee Inn during the day to hang out.

Metaphor: ReFantazio Hulkenberg Best Answers and Dialogue Options

As you spend time with Hulkenberg, you also need to make sure you’re choosing the right dialogue options during your conversations. Here are the best answers:

Rank 2

Prompt Answer “Some bouts I won, some I lost. Yet despite all the times we crossed blades, we never did see who was the better.” “Sounds like a worthy opponent.” “My apologies. I’m sorry you had to see that.” “Are you okay?”

Rank 3

Prompt Answer “Both of you have faced life-or-death combat. I imagine you have some grasp of your greatest strengths by now?” “I’m good at staying versatile.” “Come! Do you care nothing for the success of our mission!?” “Push me harder!” “He calls me fallen, and how can I blame him? How can I deny it?” “This isn’t like you.”

Rank 4

Prompt Answer “One would almost think you and your friend seek the hangman’s noose yourselves.” “Wait.” “I’ve forced you into my troubles again…” “He’s the bad guy here.”

Rank 5

Prompt Answer “But to see him rise to the rank of commander in such a short period of time…” “You respect that?” “A knight errant and errored, failed in her solemn duty?” “That’s still a knight.” “Who am I to claim any chivalry over him?” “You would run again?” “And afraid of facing who I once was.” “You have friends, you know.”

Rank 6

Prompt Answer “As such, it is only through battle that he will be shown the error of his ways.” “A bold move.” “This seems a fine opportunity to settle things once and for all.” “You’ve got this.” “I shall face him headlong, surpass him in ability, and right his ways.” “I know you can do it.” “I want you to be my witness for the duel.” “If only to witness your victory.”

Rank 7

Prompt Answer “Have you come to aid in this execution?” “We’re here to stop you.” “Had you more confidence, we could have settled this for all to see…” “You’re not allowed to die.” “End her pain, Nacetum.” “Face me, instead!” “Not really a bloke to fight fair, is he.” “Who are you?” “‘Tis an outcome most unfortunate.” “You brought him to justice.” “I cannot say if I’ve lived up to such a title.” “You kept your faith.”

Rank 8

Prompt Answer “For the time being, the chaos in the capital should be still.” “But it’s not over yet.” “Unless His Royal Highness the Prince takes the throne, there will be no true rebirth for the knighthood.” “I’ll forge our path forward.” “I vow anew to use my power for you.” “You’re a true knight.”

Rank Rewards

Rank Rewards 1 Knight Archetype: The party can now study the Knight 2 Knight Enlightenment: Reduces the MAG cost of studying the Knight lineage.

Guard Duty: Hulkenberg may defend the protagonist from an attack on his weakness. 3 Knight Archetype: Adept. The party can now study the Magic Knight.

Scion’s Skill: Increases skill inheritance slots for the Knight Lineage to 2. 4 Knight Veneration: Significantly reduces the MAG cost of studying the Knight Lineage. 5 Battle Aura: While in reserve, the amount of experience Hulkenberg gains increases. 6 Scion’s Merit: Increases skill inheritance slots for the Knight Lineage to 3.

Battle Hypnosis: While in reserve, Hulkenberg will gain experience at the normal rate. 7 Knight Archetype Elite. The party can now study the Paladin and Dark Knight. 8 Scion’s Essence: Increases skill inheritance slots for the Knight Lineage to 4.

Special Guard Duty: High probability for Hulkenberg to defend the protagonist from an attack on his own weakness.

Grand Fantasy: Hulkenberg is ready to acquire a new Heroic Embodiment.

And that does it for our Hulkenberg Follower guide for Metaphor: ReFantazio. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including the best Archetypes for every character.

