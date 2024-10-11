Metaphor ReFantazio Junah Follower Bond Guide

Junah is one of the main party members in Metaphor: ReFantazio, and you can make her even more powerful as you spend time with her. Here’s how to get Junah as a Follower in Metaphor: ReFantazio, as well as the best conversation responses.

How to Unlock Junah in Metaphor: ReFantazio

You’ll get Junah as an ally in Metaphor: ReFantazio after clearing the third main dungeon of the game, the Charadrius, which is located in Brilehaven. After she joins your party, you’ll also need to take on a request from her titled Save the Mourning Snakes.

This request becomes available after clearing the Charadrius, and once you’ve completed it, Junah will become a Follower you can spend time with.

Metaphor: ReFantazio Junah Best Answers and Dialogue Options

As you spend time with Junah in Metaphor: ReFantazio, you’ll be given the opportunity to choose from various dialogue options. Choosing the best ones will reward you with even more MAG, so don’t miss out. Here are the best answers for each bond event.

Rank 2

Prompt Answer “And so is the shopping for that matter!” “What are you buying?” “That little girl was nidia, just like me.” “That’s why you were nice to her?” “It should be fine as long as I don’t delay us, won’t it?” “I want to hear you sing too.”

Rank 3

Prompt Answer “Is there something on my face?” “I was worried I lost you.” “,,,” “Don’t let her get to you.” “It’s not that I don’t sympathize with her, but… crowds are only won through hard work and skill.” “She’s no match for you.”

Rank 4

Prompt Answer “It couldn’t be…” “The singer from last year?” “You wouldn’t…!” “You’ve gone too far.” “If there are erika flowers on stage, I’ll…” “I’ll be with you.”

Rank 5

Prompt Answer “It’s nearly time. So many guests.” “That’s the power you have.” “I hope she isn’t planning untoward.” “I’ll take care of it.” “Here to shove me off, are ya?” “That depends on you.” “Was I his target, then? And Myrtus…” “Are you all right?” “I know where they bloom too…” “Let’s go pick some leaves.”

Rank 6

Prompt Answer “Thought I’d die of embarrassment…” “Was that you, Junah?” “What did you think?” “You were cute.”

Rank 7

Prompt Answer “Gives it some significance.” “Fate is strange.” “Well, I thought that if I had to show that form to anyone ever again, it might be all right if that person was you.” “Go on…” “Junah… Ah…” “I’m glad you’re better.” “Wouldn’t you agree?” “I want to hear you sing.”

Rank 8

Prompt Answer “If I don’t watch out, she may just pass me up.” “She’s got potential.” “I think that’s what the world needs right now.” “You give me hope.” “So let’s work together to create a world where everyone can hear me sing in peace.” “It’s a promise.”

All Junah Follower Bond Rewards

Rank Rewards 1 Masked Dancer Archetype. The party can now study the Masked Dancer. 2 Masked Dancer Enlightenment: Reduces the MAG cost of studying the Masked Dancer Lineage.

Triumphant Hymn: After battle, all party members recover a little MP. 3 Scion’s Skill: Increases skill inheritance slots for the Masked Dancer Lineage to 2.

Battle Aura: While in reserve, the amount of experience Junah gains increases. 4 Masked Dancer Veneration: Significantly reduces the MAG cost of studying the Masked Dancer Lineage. 5 Scion’s Merit: Increases skill inheritance slots for the Masked Dancer Lineage to 3. 6 Masked Dancer Archetype: Elite. The party can now study the Persona Master. 7 Battle Hypnosis: While in reserve, Junah will gain experience at the normal rate. 8 Scion’s Essence: Increases skill inheritance slots for the Masked Dancer Lineage to 4.

Heroes’ Hymn: Increases the MP recovery of Triumphant Hymn.

Grand Fantasy: Junah is ready to acquire a new Heroic Embodiment.

And that does it for our Junah Follower bond guide in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy