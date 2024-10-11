MAG is the key to unlocking and studying new Archetypes in Metaphor: ReFantazio, but you’ll quickly find that MAG costs are very high. To that end, here’s how to get MAG fast in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Getting MAG Fast in Metaphor: ReFantazio

The best way to get MAG quickly in Metaphor: ReFantazio is to spend time with your Followers as much as you can. Each time you hang out with a Follower, you’re given a set amount of MAG, and that amount can increase as well if you happen to choose the right dialogue options that resonate with them.

In addition to that, here are all the other ways you can get MAG in Metaphor: ReFantazio:

Defeating enemies in combat.

Increasing your Popularity and checking the king’s rock for MAG.

Taking a bath.

Farming MAG Through Combat

If you want to go the combat route, the best way to do this in the early game is to check out the desert south of Grand Trad. If you do this after clearing the Grand Cathedral dungeon, you should be strong enough to be able to kill all the desert enemies without having to enter proper combat with them.

This means that you can just run around the desert slashing at enemies to kill them quickly, while getting all of the experience and MAG from the battle.

Of course, you’ll also get plenty of MAG from doing bounties and other combat-related quests. The tougher the enemy, the more MAG you’ll get.

King’s Rock

Finally, if you’ve been diligent about doing your requests and getting your Popularity up, you can also get an increased amount of MAG by examining the king’s rock in Grand Trad, near the Grand Cathedral area. The higher your Popularity ranking is, the more MAG you’ll get.

You can visit the rock each day to get your MAG, and you can also let it accumulate, then come back after a set amount of days to get all of it at once.

Bathing

After you’ve cleared Kriegante Castle and are en route to Brilehaven, you’ll unlock a bath cask on the rear deck of the gauntlet runner. The bathing effects are better if you have salts you can put in to permanently raise your stats, but even if you don’t, you’ll still get some MAG for your troubles.

Spending Time With Followers

Finally, each time you hang out with your Followers, you can also pick from a series of dialogue options as you respond to them. Picking the option that best resonates with them will reward you with extra MAG at the end of the interaction, so make sure you think before committing.

And that’s how to get MAG fast in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

