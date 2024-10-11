Image Credit: Bethesda
Screenshot captured by The Escapist
Guides
How to Tell Who the Real Heismay Is in Metaphor ReFantazio

Zhiqing Wan
Published: Oct 11, 2024 12:30 am

Heismay is one of the few characters you’ll encounter in Metaphor: ReFantazio who’s actually willing to join your cause, but before that happens, you’ll need to beat him in combat. The only issue is, how can you actually identify the real Heismay in Metaphor: ReFantazio? That’s where we come in.

Which Is the Real Heismay in Metaphor: ReFantazio?

When you encounter Heismay in the Giant Sandworm’s Nest in Metaphor: ReFantazio, you’ll need to engage him in combat twice. The first fight isn’t so bad; it just gives you a taste of what he’s capable of. But the second fight is where things start to get serious.

Whenever Heismay uses Clone Arts, he’ll summon three other copies of himself. To identify the real one, look at the feet of each Heismay and find the one casting a shadow. The one with a shadow is the real Heismay, so once you attack him, the clones will disappear. If you attack a clone, you’ll lose the rest of your turn icons for that round, and Heismay gets to act four times in a row, which can make things very dicey for you.

Heismay primarily uses Dark Sword and physical Slash damage to attack you, and he also has Sand Throw, which significantly lowers your hit and evasion rates. You really want to avoid the latter, and you can do that by correctly hitting the right target each time he casts Clone Arts.

By getting rid of his clones, this fight should become a walk in the park.

And that’s how to identify the real Heismay in Metaphor: ReFantazio. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

Metaphor: ReFantazio
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
