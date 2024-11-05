Best Frigga Decks in Marvel Snap

Launching alongside the Marvel Snap Season Pass card this month is Thor’s mother herself in Spotlight Caches, Frigga. She comes with a potentially game-breaking effect – no exaggeration there – but at her cost and power is she worth it? Let’s take a closer look.

How Frigga Works in Marvel Snap

Frigga is a 3 cost 3 power card with an ability that reads: On Reveal: Add a copy of the last card you played to your hand. (if able).

The card that she copies isn’t discounted in any way. However, it does have synergy with cards like Quinjet and The Collector.

Because you’re aiming for a specific card, you likely won’t want to play Frigga right on turn 3 as there isn’t a lot of 2 cost cards you’ll want to copy.

Best Day One Frigga Decks in Marvel Snap

You might be most inclined to slot Frigga into a list with Thor but I do not think those decks will be powerful enough to warrant play. Instead, I think Frigga fits right into two decks: Thena lists and a slightly unusual Silver Surfer list, though smart deck builders might put something together with Anti-Venom or Mister Negative. Let’s take a look at the Thena list first:

Kitty Pryde

Thena

Ravonna Renslayer

Angela

Cassandra Nova

Sage

Mystique

Frigga

Cosmo

Hope Summers

Gwenpool

Iron Man

This is an expensive list, with Thena, Sage, Hope Summers, and Gwenpool all Series 5. Gwenpool is the only replaceable card in this list – consider slotting in something flexible like Shang-Chi to counter all the upcoming Surtur decks.

The playline with this deck is to buff up Thena and Angela every turn with Kitty Pryde plus another card. Ravonna Renslayer facilitates this, allowing you to play Thena, Cassandra Nova, Mystique, and Iron Man for less energy. Iron Man and Mystique can be dropped on the final turn with Ravonna Renslayer on the board for an incredible burst of power.

Cosmo comes into play to stop Shang-Chi and Shadow King from ruining your day and Hope Summers helps you ramp out more cards quicker. Frigga, on the other hand, can copy a Thena, Angela, or a powerful late-game Kitty Pryde fairly naturally, giving you another one of your win conditions to later drop an Iron Man into.

Will this be better than the similar lists with Anti-Venom? Probably not, but it’s certainly one of the better places to play Frigga in.

The other deck I have for you is a rather experimental Silver Surfer list that features Daken as well. Take a look:

Nova

Forge

Brood

Magik

Silver Surfer

Frigga

Killmonger

Daken

Hope Summers

Sebastian Shaw

Absorbing Man

Sera

Of the Series 5 cards in this list, Hope Summers and Sebastian Shaw, neither are replaceable.

You’ve played with and against Silver Surfer before, so I won’t bore you with the playline here, but this deck does feature several cards that synergize with Frigga. On turn 4, Frigga can copy an extra Nova to play down or a Muramasa Shard from Daken. Frigga can copy Brood to be replayed in an empty lane if you don’t have Absorbing Man, or she can copy a second Sebastian Shaw to play down on the final turn. You can even double up on Silver Surfers with her, but I’m not sure you’d want to go that route. Drop Sera on 5 and then reap the rewards of a handful of 3 cost cards on turn 6, or play Silver Surfer into Absorbing Man with the help of Hope Summers.

You might ask: why Magik? You’ll likely want an extra turn to play the card Frigga generates and it’s always nice to have a card that can change locations in this meta.

Frigga Counters in Marvel Snap

There aren’t a lot of direct Frigga counters as she doesn’t discount or buff the cards she generates in any way; however, as she’s a combo-heavy card you can get away with disrupting your opponent’s hand and board with the likes of Debrii, Korg, and Iceman, if you’re running that style of deck. Otherwise I wouldn’t worry much about countering her unless she ends up in a meta-dominating deck – which neither of the above will become.

Is Frigga Worth Spotlight Cache Keys or Collector’s Tokens?

Of all the cards this month (alongside the upcoming Malekith), Frigga is probably the least powerful as she’s simply too hard to make use of with her 3 cost. As mentioned above, you could run her in a Thor and Beta Ray Bill deck with Jane Foster, but that style of list is simply outclassed by just about everything else going around right now. If you’re interested in her effect, give it a few days before deciding whether or not to pick her up to see where she ends up meta-wise.

