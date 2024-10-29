Closing out the We Are Venom season of Marvel Snap is an antihero designed to take on the Symbiotes: Anti-Venom. We’ve received a lot of Symbiote cards, some great like Toxin and others mediocre like Misery. Here are the best Anti-Venom decks in Marvel Snap.

How Anti-Venom Works in Marvel Snap

Anti-Venom is a 4-cost, 7-power card with an ability that reads: “On Reveal: Set the Cost and Power of your deck’s top card to 0.”

This is a pretty straightforward effect. When played, Anti-Venom will reduce the cost of the top card on your deck to 0. If that’s a 1-cost Squirrel Girl, you save a single energy. If that’s a 6-cost Alioth, I feel bad for your opponent. It’s pretty clear that Anti-Venom is an RNG-heavy card.

Cards like Korg and Rockslide, with the keyword shuffle in their text, will shuffle that 0-cost card back into the deck if played after Anti-Venom on the same turn by the opposing player.

Best Day One Anti-Venom Decks in Marvel Snap

Anti-Venom slots into decks with plenty of high-cost cards to hit but isn’t terrible if it whiffs or a deck that can trigger his effect more than once. In the current meta, there’s one deck in particular that can do so that most Marvel Snap aficionados agree will make for a decent Anti-Venom home: the Darkhawk Misery list. Check it out:

The Hood

Korg

Zabu

Grandmaster

Shadow King

Cassandra Nova

Black Widow

Phoenix Force

Rock Slide

Anti-Venom

Misery

Darkhawk

This deck requires the Series 5 cards in it, Cassandra Nova and Misery, meaning there’s no easy substitute if you do not have them. I suppose you could replace Cassandra Nova with a tech card like Red Guardian or Shang-Chi.

Piloting this deck is a little difficult; you want to either stack a lane with the likes of The Hood, Korg, and Zabu before destroying and reactivating their effects with Misery or wait and use Misery on the likes of Rock Slide (discounted with Zabu) before reviving Rock Slide with Phoenix Force. Be careful not to revive The Hood with Phoenix Force – that’s the only anti-synergy here. Then, drop Darkhawk and hopefully win the game, with an alternate playline of Mystique to copy his effect.

Anti-Venom adds an extra high-roll playline to this list; discount Anti-Venom with Zabu and play him on turn 3. Draw a 0-cost card next turn. Retrigger and destroy Anti-Venom with Misery and then draw another 0-cost card the following turn. Finally, play Phoenix Force to resummon a movable 12-power card that discounts your final draw of the game to 0. Then, take your one or two cubes when your opponent retreats.

The next War Machine is a bit more straightforward as it employs several large cards you hope your Anti-Venom can hit. It also reenables the Storm, War Machine, and Legion combo that was nerfed in the most recent patch. Take a look:

Nebula

Zabu

Ebony Maw

Goose

Storm

War Machine

Anti-Venom

Crossbones

Cull Obsidian

Legion

Doctor Doom

The Infinaut

The Series 5 cards in this list are War Machine and Cull Obsidian. While War Machine is necessary, you can replace Cull Obsidian with another large card like Typhoid Mary – though you’ll definitely suffer a lower win rate for it.

You’ve probably been frustrated by this deck before the Storm nerf; Storm into War Machine into Legion pretty much won the game instantly. With Storm nerfed to 4 energy, Anti-Venom comes into play here, looking to hit one of the three aforementioned cards to bring this potent combo back. If you hit the likes of Crossbones, Doctor Doom, or The Infinaut instead with Anti-Venom, you’re not complaining either, making this a pretty good deck for this latest Symbiote.

If you have little experience with this deck, you’re looking to play War Machine and then lock your opponent out of certain lanes with Goose. If you miss War Machine, you’re simply trying to win with high-powered cards. Anti-Venom helps here.

Anti-Venom Counters in Marvel Snap

If your pocket meta becomes flooded with Anti-Venom plays, consider running its direct counter: Mobius M. Mobius. Doing so will completely negate Anti-Venom’s effect. Otherwise, running a Darkhawk deck with Korg, Rockslide, and Black Widow to shuffle your opponent’s deck and limit draws is another good way to go.

Is Anti-Venom Worth Your Spotlight Cache Keys or Collector’s Tokens?

If you’re short on keys or tokens, then no, I do not think Anti-Venom is worth spending your resources on. Anti-Venom seems very much like a Pixie-type card that may spike in popularity before sinking into obscurity, making it difficult to recommend him with the next season of Marvel Snap on the horizon. That said, have an eye for where the meta is heading and whether or not someone smarter than I found a better place for Anti-Venom.

And those are the best Anti-Venom decks in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap is available to play now.

