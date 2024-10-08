Despite already having misery in Marvel Snap in the form of Hela decks, we’re actually getting a card called Misery. As another symbiote, you better believe it has a powerful effect, but the question still remains whether Misery is strong enough. Here are the best Misery decks in Marvel Snap.

Recommended Videos

How Misery Works in Marvel Snap

Misery is a 4-cost, 7-power card with an ability that reads: “On Reveal: Repeat the On Reveal abilities of your other cards here, then destroy them.”

On the surface, Misery is pretty straightforward: play her into Electro and get another energy to use while destroying his Ongoing effect. Play her into cards like White Widow and Debrii to clock up your opponent’s lanes while cleaning up yours. Reactivate the likes of Iceman and Korg to disrupt your opponent without too much power lost. Who cares if Jubilee dies if you pull a Doctor Doom?

Or just play your On Reveal cards into an Armor to ensure Misery can’t destroy them.

Misery pretty much has synergy with all On Reveal cards in the game as a mini-Odin with a downside, but whether or not destroying them to reactivate their abilities makes her overpowered or a worse Grandmaster will take a while to figure out.

Best Day One Misery Decks in Marvel Snap

You may think Misery fits best into some kind of destroy-style list, but I think she’ll find a better home in the relatively powerful clutter style of decks, such as the following:

The Hood

Titania

Hazmat

White Widow

Hawkeye Kate Bishop

Magik

Green Goblin

Debrii

Viper

Misery

Ajax

Cannonball

Click here to copy this list from Untapped.

This is a rather expensive list, with cards like White Widow, Hawkeye Kate Bishop, Ajax, and Cannonball being all Series 5 and irreplaceable. If you don’t have any of the above – especially Ajax – consider playing the list I’ve written up below as it’s markedly cheaper.

This deck is rather potent if given a good early-game draw, with cards like Titania, White Widow, The Hood into Viper, and Debrii really screwing up your opponent. Magik extends the game here, meaning you have more time to clutter them up while also giving you an extra turn to find and play Ajax and Cannonball, which are your typical win conditions.

Misery adds another layer to this deck by providing another White Widow, another trigger of Debrii, or even sending over a rock with Viper or – if you dare eat the 8 power – deleting Cannonball for another activation. Most importantly, Misery can activate Hazmat again. She also has synergy with Ajax as you’ll have fewer cards afflicted with negative power than your opponent, dramatically increasing his overall power.

This next deck follows a similar game plan but leans into Darkhawk instead of Ajax, making it far less expensive to run and potentially more powerful:

Iceman

Korg

Master Mold

White Widow

Baron Mordo

Mystique

Black Widow

Rock Slide

Iron Lad

Misery

Darkhawk

Ronan the Accuser

Click here to copy this list from Untapped.

The only Series 5 cards here you’d need to replace are White Widow and Iron Lad, both of which you can sub out for tech cards like Shadow King and Shang-Chi. Shang-Chi almost made this list because Misery can trigger him twice, after all, and wouldn’t that be infuriating?

First and foremost: sorry for putting this list out there. The cards you want to retrigger with Misery are as follows: Iceman, Korg, Master Mold, White Widow, Baron Mordo, Black Widow, and Rock Slide. Black Widow is of particular note because you can lock your opponent out of drawing cards two turns in a row with Misery before winning one lane with Darkhawk and another with Ronan the Accuser – though do note that Black Widow has negative synergy with the latter.

Related: Best Agent Venom Decks in Marvel Snap

Misery Counters in Marvel Snap

A well-timed Cosmo can cancel out Misery’s effect, though you’ll likely not want to run Armor as the cards Misery tries to destroy won’t get deleted. That’s pretty much it – if you’re expecting a Misery on turn 6, Alioth can negate her effect entirely, though I expect most Misery players will want to drop her on turn 4 or turn 5.

I think the best way to counter her is to play a destroy deck so you can eat up all the rocks and junk thrown your way with Carnage and Killmonger.

Is Misery Worth Your Spotlight Keys or Collector’s Tokens?

This is a hard one. To me, Misery looks a lot like Wiccan – a card that many people (including myself) weren’t high on until it wound up in several top meta lists before unceremoniously falling off again. Another comparison is Lady Deathstrike, a powerful card in the right scenario, but one that’s not often played. I expect Misery will work much the same way: it’ll be great in certain metas or after a specific card release that gives her room to breathe, but it’s not a must-own meta staple that you’ll feel left out if you skip. I suggest waiting to see if the above decks or any other lists do well with this latest symbiote.

And those are the best Misery decks in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap is available to play now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy