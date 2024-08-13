Following the release of both Kate Bishop and Marvel Boy last week, two cards that had easy decks to fit into, is Wiccan, Marvel Snap’s newest ramp card and one with the potential to form a new archetype. Let’s take a look if you should pick him up.

Recommended Videos

How Wiccan Works in Marvel Snap

Wiccan is a 4 cost 7 power card with an ability that reads: On Reveal: If you’ve spent all your Energy this game, +2 Max Energy.

As a 4 cost card, this clearly means you have to spend 1 energy on the first turn, 2 energy on the second, and 3 energy on the third turn before you play Wiccan. You do not have to spend exactly 4 energy when you play Wiccan to gain his effect of +2 Max Energy.

With his effect, at the very least you’ll have 7 energy on turn 5 and 8 energy on turn 6.

Quicksilver and Domino, which are automatically drawn, have synergy with Wiccan as they guarantee a turn 1 and turn 2 play; however, I’d argue that while Quicksilver is good, cards like Psylocke and Zabu are better for getting Wiccan out on turn 3 and limiting the need to also hit a 3 cost card.

Note that Wiccan does not synergize with Sunspot eating your remaining energy.

Best Wiccan Decks in Marvel Snap

Wiccan is an incredibly hard deck to build for as something like Electro and Wave work better in ramp; however, he has the potential to create a new archetype as no other card grants you 8 mana one the final turn of the game. However, finding out what that new archetype is will take a lot of experimentation. Instead, I’ve put together two current decks that Wiccan has the potential to empower. Here’s the first list, the return of a Devil Dinosaur deck:

Quicksilver

Snowguard

Psylocke

Hawkeye Kate Bishop

The Collector

Zabu

Mystique

Agent Coulson

Moon Girl

Wiccan

Iron Man

Devil Dinosaur

Click here to copy this deck from Untapped.

As for substitutions, if you didn’t pick up Kate Bishop I recommend doing so as this list focuses on generating cards. Otherwise, you can swap her out for something like Jeff or White Widow. The rest of the deck is rather cheap to make.

As you can see, Quicksilver guarantees you a turn 1 play while Psylocke and Zabu give you a high chance of being able to play Wiccan on turn 3. If you do miss those two cards, you’ll likely have Kate Bishop or The Collector; however, you’ll also need Agent Coulson before playing Wiccan.

Once you do get Wiccan off, copying cards like Iron Man and Devil Dinosaur with Mystique will help you win one lane, while the auto generated cards from Agent Coulson and the double-up effect of Moon Girl give a lot of ways to win another. Zaby also has synergy with Moon Girl, allowing you to double up earlier on key cards if they’re already in hand. Otherwise, it’s important on the final turn of the game to drop a card generator or two to fill up your hand for the Dino and raise The Collector higher.

This next deck, instead of leaning in on Quicksilver and trying to cheat out Wiccan early, simply relies on its already present curve to usually have spent all your energy by turn for, thus triggering his On Reveal effect. It’s a powerful meta-ready list without Wiccan, but he truly does look like he can improve the last few turns of this deck as it struggles with playing both Iron Man and Darkhawk alongside Mystique. The list:

Kitty Pryde

Korg

Snowguard

Thena

Angela

Hawkeye Kate Bishop

Mystique

Rock Slide

Nocturne

Wiccan

Iron Man

Darkhawk

Click here to copy the list from Untapped.

You really do need Kitty Pryde and Thena to make this deck work; however, you can swap out Hawkeye Kate Bishop if you didn’t nab the season pass. Nocturne can be replaced by Black Widow or another tech 3 drop like Red Guardian. Otherwise, this deck is relatively inexpensive.

The goal with this deck is to win one lane with Thena alongside Angela and Kitty Pryde, playing two cards per turn to trigger her. Wiccan merely allows you to be much more greedy as on turns 5 and 6 you can likely get out both Darkhawk, Iron Man, and Mystique alongside one of them. If you don’t hit Wiccan, he’s a fine 7 power card you can simply drop or ignore as you focus on triggering Thena further before winning another lane with Darkhawk. Finally, I think Snowguard is a great choice for this list as it provides a backup 3 drop if you miss Thena/Angela alongside Kitty Pride, along with providing some utility with the Raven being able to turn off locations.

Wiccan Counters in Marvel Snap

Wiccan isn’t an easily counterable card unless you guess where your opponent is going to play him with Cosmo, though in general Sandman will limit what your opponent can do on turn 6 when played with their extra mana. As Sandman is pretty popular in Patriot decks at the moment, Wiccan has an uphill battle ahead of him.

Who is Wiccan?

Also known as William Kaplan, Scarlet Witch originally magicked Wiccan into existence alongside his twin brother to be both her and Vision’s sons; however, Mephisto undid the magic that gave him a soul. He would later be reincarnated, born to normal human parents. As one of the few openly gay Marvel heroes, he was bullied in high school and, as you’d expect, his powers emerged and almost killed his bully. He is in a relationship with an upcoming Marvel Snap card, Hulkling.

Is Wiccan Worth Spotlight Cache Keys or Collector’s Tokens?

Wiccan is a “wait and see” card if I’ve ever seen one. While I do think he’ll fit into a couple of decks just fine, it really remains to be seen if it’s possible to get his effect off consistently enough. Not only do you need to spend all your energy every turn, you also have to draw him by turn 4. Right now, I definitely think skipping Wiccan, especially if you’re resource strapped, is the way to go, though have an eye to see if a powerful deck utilizing his ability pops up during his debut week that you’d like to play.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy