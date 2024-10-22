Shifting from emotional symbiotes like Agony and Misery, the latest card in Marvel Snap, Toxin, takes a more poisonous route. Though you may think Toxin is an affliction card, that’s not the case. Here are the best Toxin decks in Marvel Snap.

How Toxin Works in Marvel Snap

Toxin is a 2-cost, 1-power card with an ability that reads: “On Reveal: Return your other cards here to your hand. +2 Power for each returned.”

This effect works pretty much the same way as Beast with a power buff to Toxin instead of cost reduction. If you bounce back three cards, Toxin is a 2-cost, 7-power card. Along with Falcon, that makes three bounce-style cards.

Like these bounce cards, you have to manage your hand size otherwise Toxin won’t return every card to your hand and lose part of his buff.

Toxin will likely have synergy with many powerful one drops like Rocket Racoon, Nico Minoru, and Silver Sable, allowing you to bring them into your hand and spread them out on the final turn – maybe with the help of Black Swan.

Best Toxin Decks in Marvel Snap

While I always try to provide two distinct decks when a new card is revealed, Toxin realistically won’t see play outside of the bounce archetype; that said, bounce is pretty diverse with the recent release of Agent Venom. So, here are two bounce decks for you to try with Toxin:

The Hood

Rocket Raccoon

Silver Sable

Nico Minoru

Toxin

Black Swan

Agent Venom

Mysterio

Bishop

Hit Monkey

Beast

Iron Man

Silver Sable, Nico Minoru, Black Swan, and Agent Venom are Series 5 cards in this list; of them, you can swap Silver Sable or Nico Minoru for another 1-cost card like Iceman. However, Black Swan and Agent Venom bring this to the next level and are fairly necessary.

Bounce is one of the most difficult archetypes to play in Marvel Snap, as it requires a lot of forethought for later turns. To keep things simple, you’ll want to keep your bounce-able 1-drop cards in a single lane to either hit with Toxin and Beast around turns 3 to 5, redeploying them to retrigger their effects. You have to keep in mind that Iron Man costs 5, so if you’re going to use him to win a specific lane, you’ll want to bounce your cards back earlier than turn 5 or use Black Swan to decrease them to 0 cost. Your other win condition is getting a massive Hit Monkey off with the help of Mysterio and other discounted 1-cost cards.

Agent Venom hits all cards in this deck except for Beast, and it massively buffs both Mysterio and Iron Man.

If it’s your first time playing bounce, it may take you a while to get used to – especially the above ultra-greedy list. Here’s another version that leans more into Werewolf by Night that you might find it a little more palatable:

The Hood

Rocket Raccoon

Silver Sable

Nico Minoru

Toxin

Black Swan

Falcon

Sage

Werewolf by Night

Hit-Monkey

Beast

Iron Man

Once again Silver Sable and Nico Minoru can be replaced with Iceman. Sage and Werewolf by Night, however, are win conditions.

This deck runs a bit differently as you’re simply looking to drop Werewolf by Night on turn 3 before sending him leaping around the board for massive power with all the cheap On Reveal cards in your deck. You’ll have to keep an eye on how much space you have as Werewolf by Night can easily lock you out of a lane on the final turns.

The other two win conditions in this list are Sage, which you’ll want to play in a lane with plenty of opposing cards to get her to massive heights, and Hit-Monkey, who can also reach insane heights on the final turn. Don’t be afraid to play one or the other on an earlier turn if you don’t think you’re going to get a discounted pop-off with Black Swan after using Toxin or Beast.

A personal inclusion is Iron Man in this list to help you go above and beyond in a single lane. Play Beast/activate Black Swan on turn 5 and drop a lot of 0-cost cards alongside Iron Man on the final turn for a massive spike in power.

Best Toxin Counters in Marvel Snap

Toxin is going to be a problem, so you’re going to want to counter this latest Symbiote card. The best way to deal with him and the other 1-cost cards is with Shadow King or to delete them entirely with Killmonger. The problem is that bounce decks often drop priority going into the final turn, so it’s quite difficult to time exactly when to pull the trigger on these counter cards.

Another option is Cosmo, which has made a triumphant return to the meta. Depending on where your opponent is playing 1-drop cards, you can guess where they’ll want to play Toxin and interrupt their strategy with a Cosmo dropped in that lane.

Is Toxin Worth Your Spotlight Cache Keys or Collector’s Tokens?

I do believe Toxin is the best card this month outside of the season pass card, Agent Venom. As long as bounce cards aren’t nerfed again, Toxin will definitely see a lot of high-level play as its effect is simply too good. That said, much like Scorn, Toxin is limited to one style of deck with a bit of potential to be played elsewhere, like in a Hazmat affliction list. If you skip Toxin because you’re not a fan of rather difficult bounce lists, I wouldn’t blame you, but you might regret it as they grow in popularity.

And those are the best Toxin decks in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap is available to play now.

