Much like Cassandra Nova before her, Agony is part of an impermanent game mode called High Voltage, meaning you’ll have to play a lot of it to nab this free card. But is this latest symbiote worth the grind? Here are the best Agony decks in Marvel Snap.

Recommended Videos

How Agony Works in Marvel Snap

Agony is a 1-cost, 2-power card with an ability that reads: “After you play a card here, merge this with it.”

Simply put, Agony works a lot like Hulkbuster but in reverse. While Hulkbuster you play into a lane and it merges with a random card there, Agony will merge with the first card you play into that lane – meaning the order you play cards matters. Furthermore, she cannot be countered by Cosmo, as she isn’t an On Reveal effect. Like Hulkbuster, she becomes the new card.

Agony can only merge with a single card – keep that in mind.

Her synergies come from cards that scale, such as Deadpool and Iron Man. Agony also has a bit of utility in decks that need space, such as Silver Surfer, as she can merge with Brood or Sebastian Shaw for an extra bit of power on top. If you’re brave, you can also get a bit of extra power out of Black Panther with her.

Remember, you can currently get Agony for free from grinding the High Voltage game mode. While not the most exciting card, I recommend doing so.

Best Day One Agony Decks in Marvel Snap

Agony clearly fits into one archetype right from the get-go: Destroy. In fact, probably the most synergistic card for her is Deadpool, and if you don’t get that combo off, you can use Agony as fodder for Killmonger in order to reduce Death’s cost. Here’s a list:

Deadpool

Agony

Nico Minoru

X-23

Carnage

Wolverine

Killmonger

Venom

Lady Deathstrike

Arnim Zola

Knull

Death

Click here to copy this list from Untapped.

The Series 5 cards in this list are Nico Minoru and X-23; if you don’t have one or the other, consider swapping them out for Hulkbuster to give Deadpool a little bit more scaling potential. That said, X-23 is a must to make this particular list work, as you’re trying to get Arnim Zola or Knull out early. If you don’t have her, consider dropping Arnim Zola for Deathlok as well.

You’ve played and played against destroy before – Agony is just here to make it a little bit more consistent. Having both Agony and Deadpool in hand for turn 2 is a snap-worthy condition, as that will put Deadpool immediately at 6 power, which you can continue to destroy with the likes of Carnage, Killmonger, and Venom. The other win condition with this deck is getting Knull out early and in a lane alone with X-23 in order to hit him with Arnim Zola. You can also use Arnim Zola on a large Venom to spread power throughout all your lanes – just watch out for Shadow King. Lady Deathstrike is an inspired choice to combat a meta filled with Iron Man and Morbius if you can get to them before they’re buffed.

Agony’s other major synergy is a deck with Iron Man in it; at the moment, the best deck in Marvel Snap is a Darkhawk list with Agent Venom – and surprisingly, she might have a home there. Take a look:

Silver Sable

Agony

Korg

Grandmaster

Agent Venom

Cassandra Nova

Mystique

Black Widow

Rock Slide

Absorbing Man

Iron Man

Darkhawk

Click here to copy this list from Untapped.

There are a lot of irreplaceable Series 5 cards in this list: Silver Sable, Grandmaster, and Cassandra Nova. If you do not have Grandmaster, quite a lot of your cards become less effective, but Silver Sable can be replaced with Nico Minoru. Cassandra Nova is a must.

The goal with this deck is to continually disrupt your opponent with rocks and Black Widow. Grandmaster and Absorbing Man facilitate this. Then, Cassandra Nova becomes rather huge (and counters Arishem) when you drop her, plus Darkhawk grows in size. Mystique can copy either Iron Man or Darkhawk, and Agent Venom ties the whole package together by making everything a little bit stronger – including Agony.

Agony makes this list as you can drop her early and then drop an Iron Man into her. If they’ve both been hit with Agent Venom, that will make Iron Man an 8-power card (effectively 16-power) – which as you can imagine is amazing. She also works with a Mystique that is copying Iron Man’s power. Otherwise, she’s an extra 2 to 4 power somewhere on the board that helps you maintain space.

Related: Best Scarlet Spider Decks in Marvel Snap

Agony Counters in Marvel Snap

Agony is quite difficult to counter as a 1 drop. Cards like Red Guardian and Killmonger can take her out if she hasn’t merged with another card yet. More importantly, Shadow King can erase any bonus to her that your opponent may have received, bringing the Deadpools and Iron Men back down to earth. In fact, Shadow King is probably the best tech card in the game right now, so consider giving him a go.

Should You Grind High Voltage to Get Agony?

Yes, you should. While not as powerful a card as Cassandra Nova, Agony has a rather unique effect that might see more play in the future. I do think she’ll become a staple in Deadpool-centric decks but outside of that, she’ll see little play – for now.

And those are the best Agony decks in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap is available to play now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy